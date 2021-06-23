today's howtos
How To Install Deepin on Manjaro 21 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Deepin on Manjaro 21. For those of you who didn’t know, Deepin Desktop environments is a beautiful graphical user interface developed by Deepuin Linux developers. DDE comprises the Desktop Environment, Deepin Window Manager, Control Center, Launcher, and Dock. It is lightly configurable. A 64-bit installation of Manjaro running Deepin uses about 525MB of memory.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Deepin Desktop Environment on a Manjaro 21 (Ornara).
How to use the Pale Moon browser on Linux
Pale Moon is a fork of Mozilla Firefox. It is open-source and exists as a response to the further slide into proprietary habits. As a result, it is not as modern as Firefox but respects your freedom as a Linux user much more. This guide will show you how to install and use the app on your Linux system.
How to watch Netflix on the Linux desktop with Electronplayer
If you wish to watch Netflix on your Linux desktop, you won’t be able to download the official Netflix app like in Windows. Instead, you’ll need to use Electronplayer. It is an advanced application that supports most modern streaming services. Here’s how to set it up on your system.
Note: to successfully follow this guide, you will need to have a Netflix account. This is because Netflix will not function within Electronplayer without an account. To find more information on how to create a new account, please head over to the Netflix website.
How to watch Hulu on the Linux desktop with Electronplayer
Are you looking to watch Hulu on your Linux PC from the comfort of your Linux desktop? Tired of opening up Firefox or Chrome to watch your shows? Check out Electronplayer. It’s a streaming app for Linux that supports most mainstream streaming services, including Hulu. Here’s how to set it up on your system.
Note: to successfully follow this guide; you will need to have a Hulu account, as well as a paid subscription for the service. Hulu will not function within Electronplayer without an account. Find more information about Hulu here.
How to use the Shutter screenshot app on Linux
Shutter is a complex screenshot application for the Linux desktop. With it, users can take screenshots of selections on the screen and the entire desktop. Shutter also has a built-in image editor for touching up screenshots. Here’s how to use it on your Linux system.
How to create locally signed SSL certificates with mkcert - TechRepublic
When you deploy websites and services, you almost always depend on SSL certificates to add a layer of assurance to those who connect to those deployments. For anything in production, you'll be purchasing your SSL certificates from a certificate authority, otherwise, you're not really giving those users much assurance.
However, for testing purposes, there's no reason to purchase those certificates from an authority (at least not until you're ready to move to production). For those instances, I like to generate locally signed certificates.
There are a few tools available for Linux to create self-signed certificates, one of which is mkcert.
How to Mount and Unmount ISO Files in Linux
An ISO file is a soft copy of the DVD or CD content, instead of a hard copy. Manufacturers use ISO files to save on shipping and hidden charges incurred in delivering CDs and DVDs.
On Linux-based machines, mounting ISO images might seem complex to beginners. Since Linux is a terminal-focused operating system, mounting and unmounting ISO files require special tools and commands.
You can mount and unmount ISO images on Linux using both command line and graphical methods. Here are the steps for mounting ISO images on Linux.
Install ClamAV on Rocky Linux 8 | AlmaLinux
ClamAV for Linux is a free and open-source virus scanner that is operated via the command line. Here we will see the process of installing ClamAV (Clam AntiVirus) on Rocky Linux 8 or AlmaLinux 8.
ClamAV anti-virus engine scanner clamd (ClamAV daemon) service can be started in the background to receive calls (for virus scanning) from other programs. This antivirus mainly uses as a server-side virus scanner on mail servers. ClamAV offers a Command-line scanner, a Milter interface for Sendmail, an Advanced database updater, and built-in support for archive formats, ELF executables + Portable Executable files, and popular document formats. Hence, it is using for various purposes such as email scanning, web scanning, and endpoint security.
Best practices for Linux admins - TechRepublic
Linux is a powerful platform, one that Enterprise businesses of all kinds have grown to depend on. In fact, without Linux, most businesses would struggle to remain as agile and capable as they are. That’s significant, given how competitive the corporate landscape has become. If your business isn’t able to pivot in an instant, you’ll fall behind quickly.
That means your IT staff needs not only have the skills required to deploy and manage the Linux operating system, they also need to understand some of the more important best practices that can help keep those systems running smoothly and securely.
This PDF download from TechRepublic Premium takes a look at some of the best practices you should be applying to all of your Linux deployments, broken down into easily managed categories.
12 Best Open Source Self-Hosted Cloud Accounting and Invoicing Solutions
From the abacus to written ledgers to adding machines and calculators, people have been using accounting tools for centuries. Most businesses start off by relying on spreadsheets to manage the books, and many continue to use spreadsheets, even as the business grows and becomes more complex. The result is disparate data spread across multiple spreadsheets that are often out of date or present conflicting numbers.
Debian: EasyOS/OpenEmbedded and Unpaid Bills
Running benchmarks with Vulkan in Crostini (Linux for Chrome OS) yields surprising results
We recently cracked the case of how to get Vulkan graphics acceleration working in Crostini. I’ve got a full guide on how to do this yourself coming up as my next article so stay tuned for that if you’d like to be able to tinker with this a bit yourself! With the power of Vulkan, we wanted to see how well this all performs inside and outside of a the virtualized Crostini environment. Spoiler alert: the first results aren’t great. Let me first start with a disclaimer. There’s a reason Vulkan isn’t enabled for the masses: it’s not ready yet. We’re seeing a large performance drop comparing a game running in and outside of Crostini. This new graphics pass-through driver, code-named Venus, was only merged upstream a few months ago and is truly revolutionary. There could be lots of patches behind closed doors at Google that we don’t know about. We only have what is publicly available to us.
NetBSD wifi project status update
