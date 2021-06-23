Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 26th of August 2021 09:02:31 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • How To Install Deepin on Manjaro 21 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Deepin on Manjaro 21. For those of you who didn’t know, Deepin Desktop environments is a beautiful graphical user interface developed by Deepuin Linux developers. DDE comprises the Desktop Environment, Deepin Window Manager, Control Center, Launcher, and Dock. It is lightly configurable. A 64-bit installation of Manjaro running Deepin uses about 525MB of memory.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Deepin Desktop Environment on a Manjaro 21 (Ornara).

  • How to use the Pale Moon browser on Linux

    Pale Moon is a fork of Mozilla Firefox. It is open-source and exists as a response to the further slide into proprietary habits. As a result, it is not as modern as Firefox but respects your freedom as a Linux user much more. This guide will show you how to install and use the app on your Linux system.

  • How to watch Netflix on the Linux desktop with Electronplayer

    If you wish to watch Netflix on your Linux desktop, you won’t be able to download the official Netflix app like in Windows. Instead, you’ll need to use Electronplayer. It is an advanced application that supports most modern streaming services. Here’s how to set it up on your system.

    Note: to successfully follow this guide, you will need to have a Netflix account. This is because Netflix will not function within Electronplayer without an account. To find more information on how to create a new account, please head over to the Netflix website.

  • How to watch Hulu on the Linux desktop with Electronplayer

    Are you looking to watch Hulu on your Linux PC from the comfort of your Linux desktop? Tired of opening up Firefox or Chrome to watch your shows? Check out Electronplayer. It’s a streaming app for Linux that supports most mainstream streaming services, including Hulu. Here’s how to set it up on your system.

    Note: to successfully follow this guide; you will need to have a Hulu account, as well as a paid subscription for the service. Hulu will not function within Electronplayer without an account. Find more information about Hulu here.

  • How to use the Shutter screenshot app on Linux

    Shutter is a complex screenshot application for the Linux desktop. With it, users can take screenshots of selections on the screen and the entire desktop. Shutter also has a built-in image editor for touching up screenshots. Here’s how to use it on your Linux system.

  • How to create locally signed SSL certificates with mkcert - TechRepublic

    When you deploy websites and services, you almost always depend on SSL certificates to add a layer of assurance to those who connect to those deployments. For anything in production, you'll be purchasing your SSL certificates from a certificate authority, otherwise, you're not really giving those users much assurance.

    However, for testing purposes, there's no reason to purchase those certificates from an authority (at least not until you're ready to move to production). For those instances, I like to generate locally signed certificates.

    There are a few tools available for Linux to create self-signed certificates, one of which is mkcert.

  • How to Mount and Unmount ISO Files in Linux

    An ISO file is a soft copy of the DVD or CD content, instead of a hard copy. Manufacturers use ISO files to save on shipping and hidden charges incurred in delivering CDs and DVDs.

    On Linux-based machines, mounting ISO images might seem complex to beginners. Since Linux is a terminal-focused operating system, mounting and unmounting ISO files require special tools and commands.

    You can mount and unmount ISO images on Linux using both command line and graphical methods. Here are the steps for mounting ISO images on Linux.

  • Install ClamAV on Rocky Linux 8 | AlmaLinux

    ClamAV for Linux is a free and open-source virus scanner that is operated via the command line. Here we will see the process of installing ClamAV (Clam AntiVirus) on Rocky Linux 8 or AlmaLinux 8.

    ClamAV anti-virus engine scanner clamd (ClamAV daemon) service can be started in the background to receive calls (for virus scanning) from other programs. This antivirus mainly uses as a server-side virus scanner on mail servers. ClamAV offers a Command-line scanner, a Milter interface for Sendmail, an Advanced database updater, and built-in support for archive formats, ELF executables + Portable Executable files, and popular document formats. Hence, it is using for various purposes such as email scanning, web scanning, and endpoint security.

  • Best practices for Linux admins - TechRepublic

    Linux is a powerful platform, one that Enterprise businesses of all kinds have grown to depend on. In fact, without Linux, most businesses would struggle to remain as agile and capable as they are. That’s significant, given how competitive the corporate landscape has become. If your business isn’t able to pivot in an instant, you’ll fall behind quickly.

    That means your IT staff needs not only have the skills required to deploy and manage the Linux operating system, they also need to understand some of the more important best practices that can help keep those systems running smoothly and securely.

    This PDF download from TechRepublic Premium takes a look at some of the best practices you should be applying to all of your Linux deployments, broken down into easily managed categories.

»

More in Tux Machines

12 Best Open Source Self-Hosted Cloud Accounting and Invoicing Solutions

From the abacus to written ledgers to adding machines and calculators, people have been using accounting tools for centuries. Most businesses start off by relying on spreadsheets to manage the books, and many continue to use spreadsheets, even as the business grows and becomes more complex. The result is disparate data spread across multiple spreadsheets that are often out of date or present conflicting numbers. Read more

Debian: EasyOS/OpenEmbedded and Unpaid Bills

  • 807 packages compiled in OpenEmbedded for EasyOS

    This morning I posted about doing a rebuild in OpenEmbedded: https://bkhome.org/news/202108/openembedded-dunfell-updated-rebuild.html ...the build is happening in a USB3 HDD and is still going. There is a progress indicator stating 92% complete. I mentioned that some packages have version bumps. For anyone who is interested, I am compiling 807 packages in OE, here they are:

  • align perl utility updated

    For the previous post, I had a list of 807 packages and wanted to process them into neat columns. EasyOS has the 'column' utility, but I couldn't make it do what I want, so wrote a little script to convert the package names into a html table. For the record this is it...

  • Chris Lamb, Boris Johnson & Debian unpaid bills

    In March 2018, there was a Bug Squashing Party in Tirana, Albania (photos). A group of students from Kosovo had written to Lamb and asked for funds to travel to Tirana. The cost for each person was €8 for a hostel and €15 for the bus. These amounts seem trivial for many of us in free software but they are more than a day's income for students in a developing country. Lamb authorised each of their requests in writing (example below). Many NGOs fund events in the Balkan countries and it is typical for organizations to pay the bills on the day of the event. Some of the students did not have this much money in cash. These are developing countries and organizations have to be sensitive about this when operating there. There was only one Debian Developer present at the event. Everybody turned to him and one of the local organizers on Sunday morning and asked for help. To resolve it quickly, the Debian Developer went to the hotel, asked the students to give him copies of each receipt and authorisation email from Chris Lamb and then paid all the bills in cash. The total was approximately €431

Running benchmarks with Vulkan in Crostini (Linux for Chrome OS) yields surprising results

We recently cracked the case of how to get Vulkan graphics acceleration working in Crostini. I’ve got a full guide on how to do this yourself coming up as my next article so stay tuned for that if you’d like to be able to tinker with this a bit yourself! With the power of Vulkan, we wanted to see how well this all performs inside and outside of a the virtualized Crostini environment. Spoiler alert: the first results aren’t great. Let me first start with a disclaimer. There’s a reason Vulkan isn’t enabled for the masses: it’s not ready yet. We’re seeing a large performance drop comparing a game running in and outside of Crostini. This new graphics pass-through driver, code-named Venus, was only merged upstream a few months ago and is truly revolutionary. There could be lots of patches behind closed doors at Google that we don’t know about. We only have what is publicly available to us. Read more

NetBSD wifi project status update

  • wifi project status update

    After initial work on the wifi renewal branch went quite fast and smooth, things have slowed down a bit in the last few months. Most of the slow down was due to me not being available for this type of work for unexpectedly long times - a problem that should be fixed now.

  • NetBSD Continues Long Overdue Push To Modernize Their WiFi Drivers - Phoronix

    Started back in 2018 was an effort by the NetBSD project to update their operating system WiFi drivers by re-syncing more code from FreeBSD and making various improvements. Three years later the work has yet to be merged but after stalling for some time is back to being worked on by interested developers. The WiFi renewal effort by NetBSD has been working to support newer WiFi standards, provide better SMP support, and handling other wireless networking features. The WiFi renewal effort was restarted last year though developer Martin Husemann noted the progress has slowed down a bit in recent months.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6