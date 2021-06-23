Security and Proprietary Software
Security updates for Thursday
Security updates have been issued by Fedora (community-mysql, containerd, dotnet3.1, dotnet5.0, perl-Encode, and tor), Mageia (gpsd), openSUSE (cacti, cacti-spine, go1.16, jetty-minimal, libmspack, mariadb, openexr, and tor), SUSE (aspell, jetty-minimal, libesmtp, mariadb, and unrar), and Ubuntu (firefox and mongodb).
Neural Fuzzing: A Faster Way to Test Software Security
Software vulnerabilities are a grave threat to the security of computer systems. They often go undetected for years until it is too late and the consequences are irreversible. In order to find these weaknesses, software security testers and developers often have to manually test the entire codebase and determine if any vulnerabilities exist. However, this can take months or even years of work due to the scale of modern software projects.
One way of handling all this is with fuzzing. The fuzzing process throws random input at code or software, looking for bugs that might not have been found with traditional testing techniques. In recent years, approaches like neural fuzzing have emerged to make application security testing faster and more accurate.
[Older] Big Tech does NOT need to listen to you
Why should they? There are far better ways to know what you do.
Samsung’s recent phones log if you use their chargers, install Facebook garbage in the background, and foist Microsoft crap.
My Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was having a “foreign object in charging port” error.
Samsung’s warranty partner in my area is a shop called ubreakifix, so I took it there, and he cleaned pocket lint out of the port and says it looks undamaged and now passes their tests, but Samsung told him that I had apps that were draining my battery.
I told him “Oh, Samsung phones are getting worse every year and with every software update. The last update brought in something called Facebook Services Manager, or something, and “Battery” told me that it was waking up and using power and the cell modem even though I don’t have Facebook. I had to force stop three Facebook apps/services and then disable them in the app settings. And that’s on top of having to use a different gallery program to view my photos without it pestering me to sign up for Microsoft Onedrive, and having to agree to terms for something called Bixby just to reassign the power key to turn off the power instead of shouting “HI I’M BIXBY!!!!!” wherever you happen to be at the moment.”.
He said, “Yeah, they have been going in that direction. Google phones don’t have all of that extra fluff.”.
12 Best Open Source Self-Hosted Cloud Accounting and Invoicing Solutions
From the abacus to written ledgers to adding machines and calculators, people have been using accounting tools for centuries. Most businesses start off by relying on spreadsheets to manage the books, and many continue to use spreadsheets, even as the business grows and becomes more complex. The result is disparate data spread across multiple spreadsheets that are often out of date or present conflicting numbers.
Debian: EasyOS/OpenEmbedded and Unpaid Bills
Running benchmarks with Vulkan in Crostini (Linux for Chrome OS) yields surprising results
We recently cracked the case of how to get Vulkan graphics acceleration working in Crostini. I’ve got a full guide on how to do this yourself coming up as my next article so stay tuned for that if you’d like to be able to tinker with this a bit yourself! With the power of Vulkan, we wanted to see how well this all performs inside and outside of a the virtualized Crostini environment. Spoiler alert: the first results aren’t great. Let me first start with a disclaimer. There’s a reason Vulkan isn’t enabled for the masses: it’s not ready yet. We’re seeing a large performance drop comparing a game running in and outside of Crostini. This new graphics pass-through driver, code-named Venus, was only merged upstream a few months ago and is truly revolutionary. There could be lots of patches behind closed doors at Google that we don’t know about. We only have what is publicly available to us.
NetBSD wifi project status update
