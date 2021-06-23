Programming Leftovers
Experimenting with Python implementation of Host Identity Protocol | Linux Journal
Sometimes it is easier to implement prototypes in user space using high-level languages, such as Python or Java. In this document we attempt to describe our implementation effort related to Host Identity Protocol version 2. In the first part, we describe various security solutions, then we discuss some implementation details of the HIP protocol, and finally, in the last part of this work we discuss the performance of the HIP and IPSec protocols implemented using Python language.
Internet was designed initially so that the Internet Protocol (IP) address is playing dual role: it is the locator, so that the routers can find the recipient of a message, and it is an identifier, so that the upper layer protocols (such as TCP and UDP) can make bindings (for example, transport layer sockets use IP addresses and ports to make a connections). This becomes a problem when a networked device roams from one network to another, and so the IP address changes, leading to failures in upper layer connections. The other problem is establishment of the authenticated channel between the communicating parties. In practice, when making connections, long term identities of the parties are not verified. Of course, there are solutions such as SSL which can readily solve the problem at hand. However, SSL is suitable only for TCP connections and most of the time practical use cases include only secure web surfing and establishment of VPN tunnels. Host Identity Protocol on the other hand is more flexible: it allows peers to create authenticated secure channels on the network layer, and so all upper layer protocols can benefit from such channels.
What's the top programming language? It's not JavaScript but Python, says IEEE survey
Python is the "de facto platform for new technologies," according to research by the IEEE in its Spectrum publication.
The new survey places Python, Java, C, and C++ as the top four programming languages. JavaScript, which typically tops such surveys, is in fifth place.
By contrast, StackOverflow reported earlier this month that JavaScript was the most used language by some margin, with 65 per cent followed by Python at 48.2 per cent and Java at 35.35 per cent. Redmonk analysts also placed JavaScript top, as does developer tools company JetBrains in its State of the Developer Ecosystem survey.
GitLab 14.2 Introduces Build Cloud For macOS beta
GitLab has announced the release of its latest iteration, 14.2, which improves CI speed, delivers built-in CI support for Apple devices, and gives dev teams easier and tighter integration with GitPod.
GitHub's Copilot may steer you into dangerous waters about 40% of the time – study [Ed: Microsoft also encourages you to commit GPL violations]
Academics have put GitHub's Copilot to the test on the security front, and said they found that roughly 40 per cent of the time, code generated by the programming assistant is, at best, buggy, and at worst, potentially vulnerable to attack.
Copilot arrived with several caveats, such as its tendency to generate incorrect code, its proclivity for exposing secrets, and its problems judging software licenses. But the AI programming helper, based on OpenAI's Codex neural network, also has another shortcoming: just like humans, it may produce flimsy code.
6 Rust Commands to Use in Place of Traditional Linux Commands
Every Linux distribution derives its roots from the Linux kernel, which was released way back in 1991. It was initially written in C, but slowly and steadily, Rust is taking over as a second language to C within the kernel. As the technology continues to evolve, so have the commands you can use to perform the same functions, but at better efficiency.
While these commands broadly do the job, there is always a touch of modern coding standards worth adding, to make things more seamless. Let's talk about some of the Rust tools in Linux that are worth trying.
12 Best Open Source Self-Hosted Cloud Accounting and Invoicing Solutions
From the abacus to written ledgers to adding machines and calculators, people have been using accounting tools for centuries. Most businesses start off by relying on spreadsheets to manage the books, and many continue to use spreadsheets, even as the business grows and becomes more complex. The result is disparate data spread across multiple spreadsheets that are often out of date or present conflicting numbers.
Debian: EasyOS/OpenEmbedded and Unpaid Bills
Running benchmarks with Vulkan in Crostini (Linux for Chrome OS) yields surprising results
We recently cracked the case of how to get Vulkan graphics acceleration working in Crostini. I’ve got a full guide on how to do this yourself coming up as my next article so stay tuned for that if you’d like to be able to tinker with this a bit yourself! With the power of Vulkan, we wanted to see how well this all performs inside and outside of a the virtualized Crostini environment. Spoiler alert: the first results aren’t great. Let me first start with a disclaimer. There’s a reason Vulkan isn’t enabled for the masses: it’s not ready yet. We’re seeing a large performance drop comparing a game running in and outside of Crostini. This new graphics pass-through driver, code-named Venus, was only merged upstream a few months ago and is truly revolutionary. There could be lots of patches behind closed doors at Google that we don’t know about. We only have what is publicly available to us.
NetBSD wifi project status update
