today's leftovers LibreOffice 7.2: A week in stats One week ago, we announced LibreOffice 7.2, our brand new major release. It’s packed with new features, and has many improvements to compatibility and performance too. So, what has happened in the week since then? Let’s check out some stats…

Know your organization's rule makers and rule breakers | Opensource.com An open leader must strike a balance between tight and loose organizational culture, especially when approaching different problems or contexts. For example, consider how a company in different stages of its maturity responds to external threats. A start-up company has very different threat concerns than established companies with long histories. On the other hand, start-ups have few established procedures and can be freer in their operations. As time passes, depending on the company growth and the competitive environment, the looseness-tightness balance and adapting to the situation may be required to shift. So open leaders can ask themselves: What is your company's relative level of tightness or looseness? Is its level balanced to be most effective? How could it be pushed in one direct or the other to reduce liabilities and increase assets of both looseness and tightness. Leaders can ask these same questions of their divisions, departments, immediate teams, or even temporary project teams. This is where the open organization principle of adaptability becomes important.

How open source software shapes AI policy, open source comes to medical datasets, and more Open source software (OSS) powers the most widely used tools in machine learning. Their status as free tools for anyone to use means they can—and should—play a more significant role in policy conversations about AI. Now, a new report from the Brookings Institution argues that if the US wants to play a lead role in global AI development, open source must be more than a policy footnote. In a new analysis, Brookings Fellow Alex Engler cites several benefits that OSS brings to AI development. In particular, it gives data scientists with less experience implementing algorithms the chance to work faster by making complex math problems easier to use. This isn’t a mere case of more regulation: Engler argues that policymakers should use OSS to their benefit and offer funding in the process. Most AI funding comes from corporations, which can create conflicts of interest and perceptions of bias. By using and investing in community-led tools, policymakers can expand open source software’s reach and use it to help craft more thoughtful policies.

Why perfect Linux is impossible...on the desktop. - Invidious The first 1,000 people to use this link will get a 1 month free trial of Skillshare: https://skl.sh/infinitelygalactic08211 I've had an epiphany. It's impossible for desktop Linux users to get the 'perfect OS' because each Linux distro has different priorities to balance. So, here's my 12 pillars of an operating system and why we can't have nice things. What order would you put these 12 pillars in? Is there a pillar missing?

Programming Leftovers Experimenting with Python implementation of Host Identity Protocol | Linux Journal Sometimes it is easier to implement prototypes in user space using high-level languages, such as Python or Java. In this document we attempt to describe our implementation effort related to Host Identity Protocol version 2. In the first part, we describe various security solutions, then we discuss some implementation details of the HIP protocol, and finally, in the last part of this work we discuss the performance of the HIP and IPSec protocols implemented using Python language. [...] Internet was designed initially so that the Internet Protocol (IP) address is playing dual role: it is the locator, so that the routers can find the recipient of a message, and it is an identifier, so that the upper layer protocols (such as TCP and UDP) can make bindings (for example, transport layer sockets use IP addresses and ports to make a connections). This becomes a problem when a networked device roams from one network to another, and so the IP address changes, leading to failures in upper layer connections. The other problem is establishment of the authenticated channel between the communicating parties. In practice, when making connections, long term identities of the parties are not verified. Of course, there are solutions such as SSL which can readily solve the problem at hand. However, SSL is suitable only for TCP connections and most of the time practical use cases include only secure web surfing and establishment of VPN tunnels. Host Identity Protocol on the other hand is more flexible: it allows peers to create authenticated secure channels on the network layer, and so all upper layer protocols can benefit from such channels.

What's the top programming language? It's not JavaScript but Python, says IEEE survey Python is the "de facto platform for new technologies," according to research by the IEEE in its Spectrum publication. The new survey places Python, Java, C, and C++ as the top four programming languages. JavaScript, which typically tops such surveys, is in fifth place. By contrast, StackOverflow reported earlier this month that JavaScript was the most used language by some margin, with 65 per cent followed by Python at 48.2 per cent and Java at 35.35 per cent. Redmonk analysts also placed JavaScript top, as does developer tools company JetBrains in its State of the Developer Ecosystem survey.

GitLab 14.2 Introduces Build Cloud For macOS beta GitLab has announced the release of its latest iteration, 14.2, which improves CI speed, delivers built-in CI support for Apple devices, and gives dev teams easier and tighter integration with GitPod.

GitHub's Copilot may steer you into dangerous waters about 40% of the time – study [Ed: Microsoft also encourages you to commit GPL violations] Academics have put GitHub's Copilot to the test on the security front, and said they found that roughly 40 per cent of the time, code generated by the programming assistant is, at best, buggy, and at worst, potentially vulnerable to attack. Copilot arrived with several caveats, such as its tendency to generate incorrect code, its proclivity for exposing secrets, and its problems judging software licenses. But the AI programming helper, based on OpenAI's Codex neural network, also has another shortcoming: just like humans, it may produce flimsy code.

6 Rust Commands to Use in Place of Traditional Linux Commands Every Linux distribution derives its roots from the Linux kernel, which was released way back in 1991. It was initially written in C, but slowly and steadily, Rust is taking over as a second language to C within the kernel. As the technology continues to evolve, so have the commands you can use to perform the same functions, but at better efficiency. While these commands broadly do the job, there is always a touch of modern coding standards worth adding, to make things more seamless. Let's talk about some of the Rust tools in Linux that are worth trying.