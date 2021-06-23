Ubuntu 20.04.3 Point Release is Here with Kernel and Additional Updates
Android Leftovers
Today in Techrights
The 10 Best Video Conferencing Apps for Linux
For freelancers and employees who regularly work from home, remote communication is one of the many things that need to be taken care of. Video conferencing has now replaced in-office meetings for many of us. Tools like Zoom and Skype have seen a massive increase in growth. Luckily, there isn't any shortage of quality video conferencing software for Linux. This guide covers some of the best Linux video conferencing apps to help developers and employees stay on top of their work goals.
