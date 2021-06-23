today's howtos
-
How To Install InfluxDB on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install InfluxDB on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, InfluxDB is a time-series database (TSDB) that is designed to handle high write and query loads, InfluxDB is developed by InfluxData and written in Go.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of InfluxDB on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.
-
How to install Mixxx on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Mixxx on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
How to check memory usage per process in Linux
You may have noticed that sometimes your system consumes too much of memory, which makes your application’s slow or unresponsive.
In such a scenario, what do you think would be the best approach to identify the processes that are consuming more memory in a Linux machine?
This can be easily identified using the top command and the ps command and we will explain how to use these two commands to identify which processes are eating all the resources on your system.
-
How to Update Linux to Debian Bullseye on Your Chromebook | Beebom
Earlier last year, Google had released Debian Buster for Chromebooks, which brought many improvements to Linux. That includes stability, better GUI support, graphics acceleration, and more. Now, with the new Debian release called Bullseye (also called Debian 11), Google has started incorporating new changes to the Linux container. You can now update your Chromebook to Debian Bullseye and check out the improvements brought to the Linux container. And no, you don’t need to move to the highly buggy Canary channel. So without further ado, let’s find out how to install Debian Bullseye on a Chromebook.
-
How to Install Chromium Browser Debian 11 - LinuxCapable
Chromium is an open-source browser project that aims to build a safer, faster, and more stable way for all users to experience the web. The Chromium codebase is widely used. Microsoft Edge, Opera, and many other browsers are based on the code.
In the following guide, you will know how to install Chromium Web Browser on your Debian 11 Bullseye operating system. The same principle will work for the older stable version Debian 10, Buster.
-
How to Install VirtualBox on Debian 11
VirtualBox is an open-sourced, cross-platform virtualization manager application. It is owned by Oracle allows running multiple guest operating systems(OS) at the same time. VirtualBox supports guest operating systems such as Windows, Debian, Fedora, Oracle Linux, Ubuntu, and more.
Your hardware should support and enabled hardware virtualization technology to run VirtualBox.
In this tutorial, we learn how to install VirtualBox 6 on Debian 11.
-
Android Leftovers
Today in Techrights
The 10 Best Video Conferencing Apps for Linux
For freelancers and employees who regularly work from home, remote communication is one of the many things that need to be taken care of. Video conferencing has now replaced in-office meetings for many of us. Tools like Zoom and Skype have seen a massive increase in growth. Luckily, there isn't any shortage of quality video conferencing software for Linux. This guide covers some of the best Linux video conferencing apps to help developers and employees stay on top of their work goals.
