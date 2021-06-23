Language Selection

Friday 27th of August 2021
HowTos
  • How To Install InfluxDB on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install InfluxDB on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, InfluxDB is a time-series database (TSDB) that is designed to handle high write and query loads, InfluxDB is developed by InfluxData and written in Go.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of InfluxDB on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.

  • How to install Mixxx on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Mixxx on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • How to check memory usage per process in Linux

    You may have noticed that sometimes your system consumes too much of memory, which makes your application’s slow or unresponsive.

    In such a scenario, what do you think would be the best approach to identify the processes that are consuming more memory in a Linux machine?

    This can be easily identified using the top command and the ps command and we will explain how to use these two commands to identify which processes are eating all the resources on your system.

  • How to Update Linux to Debian Bullseye on Your Chromebook | Beebom

    Earlier last year, Google had released Debian Buster for Chromebooks, which brought many improvements to Linux. That includes stability, better GUI support, graphics acceleration, and more. Now, with the new Debian release called Bullseye (also called Debian 11), Google has started incorporating new changes to the Linux container. You can now update your Chromebook to Debian Bullseye and check out the improvements brought to the Linux container. And no, you don’t need to move to the highly buggy Canary channel. So without further ado, let’s find out how to install Debian Bullseye on a Chromebook.

  • How to Install Chromium Browser Debian 11 - LinuxCapable

    Chromium is an open-source browser project that aims to build a safer, faster, and more stable way for all users to experience the web. The Chromium codebase is widely used. Microsoft Edge, Opera, and many other browsers are based on the code.

    In the following guide, you will know how to install Chromium Web Browser on your Debian 11 Bullseye operating system. The same principle will work for the older stable version Debian 10, Buster.

  • How to Install VirtualBox on Debian 11

    VirtualBox is an open-sourced, cross-platform virtualization manager application. It is owned by Oracle allows running multiple guest operating systems(OS) at the same time. VirtualBox supports guest operating systems such as Windows, Debian, Fedora, Oracle Linux, Ubuntu, and more.

    Your hardware should support and enabled hardware virtualization technology to run VirtualBox.

    In this tutorial, we learn how to install VirtualBox 6 on Debian 11.

The 10 Best Video Conferencing Apps for Linux

For freelancers and employees who regularly work from home, remote communication is one of the many things that need to be taken care of. Video conferencing has now replaced in-office meetings for many of us. Tools like Zoom and Skype have seen a massive increase in growth. Luckily, there isn't any shortage of quality video conferencing software for Linux. This guide covers some of the best Linux video conferencing apps to help developers and employees stay on top of their work goals. Read more

  • LibreOffice 7.2: A week in stats

    One week ago, we announced LibreOffice 7.2, our brand new major release. It’s packed with new features, and has many improvements to compatibility and performance too. So, what has happened in the week since then? Let’s check out some stats…

  • Know your organization's rule makers and rule breakers | Opensource.com

    An open leader must strike a balance between tight and loose organizational culture, especially when approaching different problems or contexts. For example, consider how a company in different stages of its maturity responds to external threats. A start-up company has very different threat concerns than established companies with long histories. On the other hand, start-ups have few established procedures and can be freer in their operations. As time passes, depending on the company growth and the competitive environment, the looseness-tightness balance and adapting to the situation may be required to shift. So open leaders can ask themselves: What is your company's relative level of tightness or looseness? Is its level balanced to be most effective? How could it be pushed in one direct or the other to reduce liabilities and increase assets of both looseness and tightness. Leaders can ask these same questions of their divisions, departments, immediate teams, or even temporary project teams. This is where the open organization principle of adaptability becomes important.

  • How open source software shapes AI policy, open source comes to medical datasets, and more

    Open source software (OSS) powers the most widely used tools in machine learning. Their status as free tools for anyone to use means they can—and should—play a more significant role in policy conversations about AI. Now, a new report from the Brookings Institution argues that if the US wants to play a lead role in global AI development, open source must be more than a policy footnote. In a new analysis, Brookings Fellow Alex Engler cites several benefits that OSS brings to AI development. In particular, it gives data scientists with less experience implementing algorithms the chance to work faster by making complex math problems easier to use. This isn’t a mere case of more regulation: Engler argues that policymakers should use OSS to their benefit and offer funding in the process. Most AI funding comes from corporations, which can create conflicts of interest and perceptions of bias. By using and investing in community-led tools, policymakers can expand open source software’s reach and use it to help craft more thoughtful policies.

  • Why perfect Linux is impossible...on the desktop. - Invidious

    The first 1,000 people to use this link will get a 1 month free trial of Skillshare: https://skl.sh/infinitelygalactic08211 I've had an epiphany. It's impossible for desktop Linux users to get the 'perfect OS' because each Linux distro has different priorities to balance. So, here's my 12 pillars of an operating system and why we can't have nice things. What order would you put these 12 pillars in? Is there a pillar missing?

