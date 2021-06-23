PipeWire 0.3.34 Released With Yet More Improvements, Fixes

PipeWire, for managing audio/video streams on Linux and proving itself to be a viable replacement to PulseAudio and JACK, is out with a new update. Just three weeks after PipeWire 0.3.33, the PipeWire 0.3.34 release occurred today with bug fixes and other improvements. PipeWire 0.3.34 fixes some "critical issues" in the prior release around some devices not showing up and default devices being lost. PipeWire 0.3.34 also now handles consumer driver streams to ensure the producer v-sync to the consumer monitor for headless setups, improved stream routing, Bluetooth battery status handling improvements, the ability to configure the internal latency of ALSA devices, and a fast convolver added to implement virtual surround sinks or reverbs.

today's howtos

How To Install InfluxDB on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install InfluxDB on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, InfluxDB is a time-series database (TSDB) that is designed to handle high write and query loads, InfluxDB is developed by InfluxData and written in Go. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of InfluxDB on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.

How to install Mixxx on a Chromebook Today we are looking at how to install Mixxx on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

How to check memory usage per process in Linux You may have noticed that sometimes your system consumes too much of memory, which makes your application’s slow or unresponsive. In such a scenario, what do you think would be the best approach to identify the processes that are consuming more memory in a Linux machine? This can be easily identified using the top command and the ps command and we will explain how to use these two commands to identify which processes are eating all the resources on your system.

How to Update Linux to Debian Bullseye on Your Chromebook | Beebom Earlier last year, Google had released Debian Buster for Chromebooks, which brought many improvements to Linux. That includes stability, better GUI support, graphics acceleration, and more. Now, with the new Debian release called Bullseye (also called Debian 11), Google has started incorporating new changes to the Linux container. You can now update your Chromebook to Debian Bullseye and check out the improvements brought to the Linux container. And no, you don’t need to move to the highly buggy Canary channel. So without further ado, let’s find out how to install Debian Bullseye on a Chromebook.

How to Install Chromium Browser Debian 11 - LinuxCapable Chromium is an open-source browser project that aims to build a safer, faster, and more stable way for all users to experience the web. The Chromium codebase is widely used. Microsoft Edge, Opera, and many other browsers are based on the code. In the following guide, you will know how to install Chromium Web Browser on your Debian 11 Bullseye operating system. The same principle will work for the older stable version Debian 10, Buster.

How to Install VirtualBox on Debian 11 VirtualBox is an open-sourced, cross-platform virtualization manager application. It is owned by Oracle allows running multiple guest operating systems(OS) at the same time. VirtualBox supports guest operating systems such as Windows, Debian, Fedora, Oracle Linux, Ubuntu, and more. Your hardware should support and enabled hardware virtualization technology to run VirtualBox. In this tutorial, we learn how to install VirtualBox 6 on Debian 11.

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Release Schedule Published

While Ubuntu 21.10 isn't being released for another two months, the release schedule for Ubuntu 22.04 has been published that is rather notable in being the next bi-annual long-term support (LTS) release. The release schedule published today puts the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS release as 21 April 2022. That release date isn't really surprising and basically jives with the rhythm and normal release time we've come to expect from Canonical over the better part of the past two decades. Direct: Ubuntu JJ Release Schedule