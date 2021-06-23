Parabolas as custom shapes in LibreOffice
Teachers of mathematics often need a parabola in their instructions or exercises. Creating a parabola by using a chart is cumbersome. Therefore I have generated some parabolas as custom shape for anyone to use. You can get them in this LibreOffice Writer document.
The parabola-shapes are contained in a document. You can cop and paste a shape from there to your document or you can drag the shapes into your Gallery. The document contains in addition some explanations how the shapes were generated. You can download the document from the wiki.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 331 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: CONSCRIPT, APICO, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, and More
Audiocasts/Shows: Full Circle Weekly News, Dust, and Voyager Live 11
Android Leftovers
LibreELEC 10 “Matrix” Released with Better Raspberry Pi 4 Support
LibreELEC 10 is here to bring Kodi 19 “Matrix” to LibreELEC users and comes with better support for Raspberry Pi 4 devices, supporting HDMI output up to 4Kp30, HDR output (HDR10 and HLG), HD audio passthrough (Dolby TrueHD and DTS HD), as well as H264 and H265 hardware decoding. However, there are still many blockers that might not let you enjoy a perfect LibreELEC experience on the Raspberry Pi 4 SBC. For example, there’s no deinterlacing with the hardware video decoders, 10-bit and 12-bit video output isn’t implemented, and the Hyperion add-on no longer works as it doesn’t support the new graphics driver stack.
Recent comments
1 min 1 sec ago
1 hour 54 min ago
2 hours 15 min ago
2 hours 22 min ago
2 hours 26 min ago
3 hours 46 min ago
5 hours 57 min ago
5 hours 57 min ago
6 hours 10 min ago
15 hours 31 min ago