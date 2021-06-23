Games: CONSCRIPT, APICO, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, and More World War I survival horror CONSCRIPT gets a new extended trailer | GamingOnLinux CONSCRIPT from Catchweight Studio is an upcoming survival horror where you're a lone French soldier in the trenches, as you set off to try and find your brother during the Battle of Verdun. "CONSCRIPT is an upcoming survival horror game inspired by classics of the genre - set in 1916 during the Great War. CONSCRIPT will blend all the punishing mechanics of older horror games into a cohesive, tense, and unique experience. In CONSCRIPT, you play as a French soldier searching for his missing-in-action brother during the Battle of Verdun. Will you be able to search twisted trenches, navigate overrun forts, and cross no-mans-land to find him, and ensure a home goes unbroken?"

Wonderful relaxing beekeeping sim APICO is opening up a playtest | GamingOnLinux Want to care for the bees? The upcoming casual sim APICO from TNgineers is opening up a Steam Playtest that starts on August 30 for anyone to give it a try. "APICO is a laid-back beekeeping sim game about breeding, collecting, & conserving bees! Leave your boring city job behind to return to your family home in Port APICO and get back to your beekeeping roots. Set in a series of lush environments, APICO uniquely combines resource gathering, biology, and beekeeping minigames, taking ideas from a mix of real-life and fantasy apiculture & floriculture."

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion has dropped Linux support | GamingOnLinux Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, a silly single-player adventure that reviewed well and one I personally enjoyed has decided to drop Linux support. Snoozy Kazoo and Graffiti Games recently put out a big free update for the game, which is not coming to Linux.

Deck-building meets big metal mechs in Jupiter Moons: Mecha with a new trailer | GamingOnLinux Another coming out of Gamescom 2021 is a brand new short trailer for Jupiter Moons: Mecha, a deck-builder that puts you in the pilot seat of a big powerful mech unit. It combines many of my favourite things: replayable gameplay, deck-building and big customizable mechs. What's not to love about that? The new trailer that appeared during Gamescom isn't particularly long, more of a teaser but it does show plenty of neon-soaked visuals, lots of lasers and plenty more to be excited about.

Coding History: 3D from Mode7 to DOOM looks like a fun Kickstarter to follow | GamingOnLinux Interested in the early history of coding games? Coding History: 3D from Mode7 to DOOM from indie game developer Eniko (founder of Kitsune Games) will walk you through it, while also providing open source code you can use and learn from. Coding History: 3D from Mode7 to DOOM will be done as a video series across many episodes with voice over commentary to explain it all. Each episode will explore the concepts behind various parts of the history and the developer will be providing MIT licensed code for each episode project too. It's all going to be cross-platform with various parts like graphics, sound and input done with the FNA library.

Audiocasts/Shows: Full Circle Weekly News, Dust, and Voyager Live 11 Full Circle Weekly News #224

Dust: Du With Some Extra Rust Style - Invidious Du is a useful command for disk analysis on Linux and today we're looking at a rewrite of this application in Rust that adds in a bunch of really interesting an useful features.

Voyager Live 11 Today we are looking at Voyager Live 11. It comes with Linux Kernel 5.10, based on Debian 11, Gnome 3.38, and uses about 1.3GB of ram when idling. Enjoy!

