Android Leftovers
-
Pixel Live Wallpaper 1.6 turns on Android 12 Dynamic Color - 9to5Google
-
OPPO may unveil ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 in a few weeks
-
Nokia Android 11 (Android R) update eligible devices
-
Realme C21: Realme C21 gets Android 11 update: Here’s what’s new - Times of India
-
Your Android phone may be getting ‘smart’ RAM - gHacks Tech News
-
Android Developer Mode: 5 Cool Things it Can Help You Unlock
-
The company behind Android alternative Sailfish OS is finally profitable
-
Vivo's next top-end Android phone could launch very soon | TechRadar
-
Games: CONSCRIPT, APICO, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, and More
Audiocasts/Shows: Full Circle Weekly News, Dust, and Voyager Live 11
LibreELEC 10 “Matrix” Released with Better Raspberry Pi 4 Support
LibreELEC 10 is here to bring Kodi 19 “Matrix” to LibreELEC users and comes with better support for Raspberry Pi 4 devices, supporting HDMI output up to 4Kp30, HDR output (HDR10 and HLG), HD audio passthrough (Dolby TrueHD and DTS HD), as well as H264 and H265 hardware decoding. However, there are still many blockers that might not let you enjoy a perfect LibreELEC experience on the Raspberry Pi 4 SBC. For example, there’s no deinterlacing with the hardware video decoders, 10-bit and 12-bit video output isn’t implemented, and the Hyperion add-on no longer works as it doesn’t support the new graphics driver stack.
