Games: CONSCRIPT, APICO, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, and More
-
World War I survival horror CONSCRIPT gets a new extended trailer | GamingOnLinux
CONSCRIPT from Catchweight Studio is an upcoming survival horror where you're a lone French soldier in the trenches, as you set off to try and find your brother during the Battle of Verdun.
"CONSCRIPT is an upcoming survival horror game inspired by classics of the genre - set in 1916 during the Great War. CONSCRIPT will blend all the punishing mechanics of older horror games into a cohesive, tense, and unique experience.
In CONSCRIPT, you play as a French soldier searching for his missing-in-action brother during the Battle of Verdun. Will you be able to search twisted trenches, navigate overrun forts, and cross no-mans-land to find him, and ensure a home goes unbroken?"
-
Wonderful relaxing beekeeping sim APICO is opening up a playtest | GamingOnLinux
Want to care for the bees? The upcoming casual sim APICO from TNgineers is opening up a Steam Playtest that starts on August 30 for anyone to give it a try.
"APICO is a laid-back beekeeping sim game about breeding, collecting, & conserving bees!
Leave your boring city job behind to return to your family home in Port APICO and get back to your beekeeping roots.
Set in a series of lush environments, APICO uniquely combines resource gathering, biology, and beekeeping minigames, taking ideas from a mix of real-life and fantasy apiculture & floriculture."
-
Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion has dropped Linux support | GamingOnLinux
Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, a silly single-player adventure that reviewed well and one I personally enjoyed has decided to drop Linux support.
Snoozy Kazoo and Graffiti Games recently put out a big free update for the game, which is not coming to Linux.
-
Deck-building meets big metal mechs in Jupiter Moons: Mecha with a new trailer | GamingOnLinux
Another coming out of Gamescom 2021 is a brand new short trailer for Jupiter Moons: Mecha, a deck-builder that puts you in the pilot seat of a big powerful mech unit.
It combines many of my favourite things: replayable gameplay, deck-building and big customizable mechs. What's not to love about that? The new trailer that appeared during Gamescom isn't particularly long, more of a teaser but it does show plenty of neon-soaked visuals, lots of lasers and plenty more to be excited about.
-
Coding History: 3D from Mode7 to DOOM looks like a fun Kickstarter to follow | GamingOnLinux
Interested in the early history of coding games? Coding History: 3D from Mode7 to DOOM from indie game developer Eniko (founder of Kitsune Games) will walk you through it, while also providing open source code you can use and learn from.
Coding History: 3D from Mode7 to DOOM will be done as a video series across many episodes with voice over commentary to explain it all. Each episode will explore the concepts behind various parts of the history and the developer will be providing MIT licensed code for each episode project too. It's all going to be cross-platform with various parts like graphics, sound and input done with the FNA library.
-
Audiocasts/Shows: Full Circle Weekly News, Dust, and Voyager Live 11
Android Leftovers
LibreELEC 10 “Matrix” Released with Better Raspberry Pi 4 Support
LibreELEC 10 is here to bring Kodi 19 “Matrix” to LibreELEC users and comes with better support for Raspberry Pi 4 devices, supporting HDMI output up to 4Kp30, HDR output (HDR10 and HLG), HD audio passthrough (Dolby TrueHD and DTS HD), as well as H264 and H265 hardware decoding. However, there are still many blockers that might not let you enjoy a perfect LibreELEC experience on the Raspberry Pi 4 SBC. For example, there’s no deinterlacing with the hardware video decoders, 10-bit and 12-bit video output isn’t implemented, and the Hyperion add-on no longer works as it doesn’t support the new graphics driver stack.
