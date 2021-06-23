Microsoft and Proprietary Software
-
Microsoft silent about major flaw in Azure's Cosmos database
The vulnerability allows outsiders to access keys that control entry to databases that are held by thousands of customers. The keys can only be changed by the customers.
-
EXCLUSIVE Microsoft warns thousands of cloud customers of exposed databases
The vulnerability is in Microsoft Azure's flagship Cosmos DB database. A research team at security company Wiz discovered it was able to access keys that control access to databases held by thousands of companies. Wiz Chief Technology Officer Ami Luttwak is a former chief technology officer at Microsoft's Cloud Security Group.
Because Microsoft cannot change those keys by itself, it emailed the customers Thursday telling them to create new ones. Microsoft agreed to pay Wiz $40,000 for finding the flaw and reporting it, according to an email it sent to Wiz.
-
Microsoft ending Chromebook support for Office Android apps in September (Update: Google statement added)
By the way: If you want a fully native productivity suite that does run locally on your Chromebook, there are other options. I wrote up documentation on how to install LibreOffice in Linux on your Chromebook right here. It’s not as painful as it looks and LibreOffice is fairly comparable to Microsoft’s Office suite.
-
