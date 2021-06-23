today's leftovers
Game Boy + Raspberry Pi insides = ‘DMGPlus’
Finding Missing Objects with GPS
So, off the bat, it seems that while GPS has the capabilites to track a disc, the footprint is too large to make much sense. I suppose that means we should look at other means of technology to find a better method...perhaps an RFID sticker that could be attached to the disc to ensure it doesn't affect the game? Or maybe an Airtag that's lightweight and can be integrated into the Apple ecosystem? We'll try those out next time, so stay tuned, and if you have ideas, feel free to help us save some experimentation time in the comments!
Haiku, Inc. has hired an existing contributor to work on Haiku full-time!
Haiku, Inc. is proud to announce that we have hired existing contributor waddlesplash to work on general Haiku improvement full-time. The contract was signed on Monday, August 23, 2021 and waddlesplash plans to start work tomorrow.
An Introduction to JQ
However, some things never stick in my head, nor my fingers, and I have to google them every time. jq is one of these.
I know it’s a powerful tool, but I always end up back at Google and then copying and pasting a solution from somewhere. So I solve my problem but never learn the tool.
It’s time to fix that. In this article, I’m going to go over the basics building blocks of jq in enough depth that you will be able to understand how jq works. Of course, you still might occasionally need to head to google to find a function name or check your syntax, but at least you’ll have a firm grounding in the basics.
Games: CONSCRIPT, APICO, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, and More
Audiocasts/Shows: Full Circle Weekly News, Dust, and Voyager Live 11
Android Leftovers
LibreELEC 10 “Matrix” Released with Better Raspberry Pi 4 Support
LibreELEC 10 is here to bring Kodi 19 “Matrix” to LibreELEC users and comes with better support for Raspberry Pi 4 devices, supporting HDMI output up to 4Kp30, HDR output (HDR10 and HLG), HD audio passthrough (Dolby TrueHD and DTS HD), as well as H264 and H265 hardware decoding. However, there are still many blockers that might not let you enjoy a perfect LibreELEC experience on the Raspberry Pi 4 SBC. For example, there’s no deinterlacing with the hardware video decoders, 10-bit and 12-bit video output isn’t implemented, and the Hyperion add-on no longer works as it doesn’t support the new graphics driver stack.
