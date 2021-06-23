today's howtos
-
Install and Run Citrix Workspace on Linux
Citrix Workspace app for Linux enables users to access virtual desktops and hosted applications delivered by XenDesktop and XenApp from devices running the Linux operating system. Workspace app for Linux is available in English, German, Spanish, French, Japanese, Dutch, Portuguese (Brazil), Simplified Chinese, Russian and Italian. It can be used:
Thin clients with x86 and ARM architecture, repurposed PCs with supported Linux distributions
Additional performance enhancements can be achieved using the Platform Optimization SDK
If your distribution allows, install Citrix Workspace app from the Debian package or RPM package. These files are generally easier to use because they automatically install any required packages. If you want to control the installation location, install Citrix Workspace app from the tarball package.
You can install the Citrix Workspace app by downloading the file from the Citrix website at Downloads. Download the appropriate package using your browser or wget or any other method that suits you and save it in Disk.
-
You Can Now Upgrade to MATE Desktop 1.26 on Ubuntu - OMG! Ubuntu!
Users of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and 21.04 can now upgrade to the recent MATE desktop 1.26 release through a dedicated PPA.
The ‘Fresh MATE PPA’ is maintained by Ubuntu MATE developers, and is aimed at existing users of Ubuntu MATE who want to install MATE desktop 1.26 on their systems.
However, the PPA (and the packages within) are compatible with all Ubuntu flavours, meaning you can add this PPA to install the MATE desktop experience alongside whichever DEs you use at present (just, be careful).
The PPA provides updated MATE desktop components (including new versions of core apps like Pluma and Caja) for Ubuntu MATE 20.04 LTS and Ubuntu MATE 21.04 (Ubuntu 20.10 went EOL last month).
-
How to Change Background Wallpaper in Ubuntu
The simplest way to customize Ubuntu is to change the wallpaper. A good wallpaper changes the looks of the desktop drastically.
Changing desktop background in Ubuntu is just a matter of a right click. However, I am writing this tutorial to share a few behind-the-scene tips and information which you might miss or never know even after using Ubuntu for years.
-
How to Install and Use Konsole Terminal Emulator in Linux
The idea of imitating the normal Linux terminal environment through flexible terminal emulators like Konsole confirms several obvious facts. First, the evolution of the Linux terminal environment is still ongoing. Second, this terminal environment has more discoveries to offer to the Linux computing world.
The emulative prowess of Konsole as a terminal emulator is in its powerful support for customizable terminal features like output monitoring, saved sessions, and schemes. Through detachable tabs, a Linux system user can still interact with multiple terminal sessions from a single terminal window.
-
Bash Redirection Explained With Examples - OSTechNix
Redirection and piping are two useful features in bash scripting that sysadmins and developers use often. In this guide, we will discuss what is Bash Redirection and how to work with Redirection in Bash with example commands.
Before understanding how redirection works, it is important to learn what file descriptor is.
-
Install LAMP Stack on Debian 11
The LAMP Stack is a common set of open-source tools used to host websites and applications on the web. LAMP Stack is a web development platform that uses Linux as an operating system, Apache as a web server, MariaDB/MySQL as a database server, and PHP as a scripting language. It is so widely used and provides a proven set of software for delivering high-performance web applications.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install the LAMP stack on Debian 11.
-
Level up your Ansible skills while having fun: Sysadmin after dark | Enable Sysadmin
After a long day at work, sysadmins deserve a little downtime. But even downtime can be an opportunity to practice your sysadmin skills. For example, I created an Ansible playbook to install a classic game to help me relax and clear my mind. You can use my playbook to practice using Ansible, and you can use it as inspiration for writing your own playbooks.
LBreakoutHD is a simple, fun, and addictive game developed for Linux (thus "L" at the beginning) but now also available for other platforms. LBreakoutHD is an HD remake of LBreakout2, which is itself a remake of the classic Breakout developed in the 1970s.
The game's idea is to use a ball to break bricks at the top of the screen using a paddle at the bottom to bounce and redirect the ball. You go up a level after breaking all the bricks, and you lose the game if you let the balls fall below the paddle.
-
Using virtual functions with DPDK on Red Hat OpenShift | Red Hat Developer
For many years, organizations have optimized their networking hardware by running multiple functions and containers on Single Root I/O Virtualization (SR-IOV) network devices. The SR-IOV specification assigns a portion of a network interface card (NIC) or another device to a Kubernetes pod, so that you can share the same physical NIC among multiple pods while giving the pods direct access to the network. Organizations also use the Data Plane Development Kit (DPDK) to accelerate network traffic. This article shows you how to set up SR-IOV and DPDK on Red Hat OpenShift and run virtual functions in that environment.
-
Kernel: Slack, AMD, Alibaba
The 8 Best Productivity Apps for Linux
The computer has become the center of many of our working lives. If you’ve come to adopt Linux as your digital workplace, there’s a good chance you’re using the GNOME desktop interface. In recent years a number of handy apps have popped up to help you be more productive at whatever professional or creative task you’re hard at work on. Here are eight options worth taking a look at.
