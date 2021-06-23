Security Leftovers
-
Security updates for Friday
Security updates have been issued by Fedora (haproxy and libopenmpt), openSUSE (aws-cli, python-boto3, python-botocore,, dbus-1, and qemu), Oracle (rh-postgresql10-postgresql), Red Hat (compat-exiv2-023, compat-exiv2-026, exiv2, libsndfile, microcode_ctl, python27, rh-nodejs12-nodejs and rh-nodejs12-nodejs-nodemon, rh-nodejs14-nodejs and rh-nodejs14-nodejs-nodemon, and rh-python38), Scientific Linux (compat-exiv2-023 and compat-exiv2-026), SUSE (compat-openssl098), and Ubuntu (libssh, openssl, and openssl1.0).
-
Reproducible Builds (diffoscope): diffoscope 182 released
The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version 182. This version includes the following changes:
[ Chris Lamb ] * Also ignore, for example, spurious "fwGCC: (Debian ... )" lines in output from strings(1). * Only use "java -jar /path/to/apksigner.jar" if we have a .jar as newer versions of apksigner use a shell wrapper script which will obviously be rejected by the JVM. Also mention in the diff if apksigner is missing. * Pass "-f" to apktool to avoid creating a strangely-named subdirectory and to simplify code. * If we specify a suffix for temporary file or directory, ensure it starts with a "_" to make the generated filenames more human-readable. * Drop an unused File import. * Update the minimum version of the Black source code formatter. [ Santiago Torres Arias ] * Support parsing the return value of squashfs versions which discriminate between fatal and non-fatal errors.
-
[IBM's 'Linux Man': Understanding the Impact of Cybersecurity on International Trade
The explosive success of the Internet in the 1990s led to a historical transition from the industrial age of the past two centuries to an economy and society increasingly based on global, digital interactions. This transition has continued to advance over the past two decade with the advent of billions of smartphones, hundreds of billions of IoT devices, a wide variety of online applications and mobile apps, and huge amounts of data, all connected via Internet-based broadband networks.
Then came Covid-19. A recent McKinsey survey found that the pandemic has accelerated the overall adoption of digital technologies and applications by three to seven years in just a few months.
At the same time, cybersecurity threats have been growing. Large-scale fraud, data breaches, and identity thefts have become far more common. As we moved from a world of physical interactions and paper documents, to a world primarily governed by digital data and transactions, our existing cybersecurity methods have been far from adequate.
More recently, international cyberthreats have escalated, with a growing number of high profile attacks by criminal groups and adversarial governments. Cybersecurity is now invoked by governments as a major aspect of national security, as they focus on protecting their critical infrastructures and the overall wellbeing of their nations. In early June, for example, FBI Director Christopher Wray compared the danger of ransomware attacks on US firms by Russian criminal groups to the September 11 terrorist attacks. And, in a recent editorial, the NY times editorial board argued that ransomware attacks have emerged as “a formidable potential threat to national security,” given “their ability to seriously disrupt economies and to breach strategically critical enterprises or agencies,” urging governments that “It is a war that needs to be fought, and won.”
Beyond terrorism and national security, cyber threats have the potential to wreak havoc with international trade and the global economy. In a recent paper, Framework for Understanding Cybersecurity Impacts on International Trade, MIT professors Stuart Madnick and Simon Johnson and research scientist Keman Huang said that cybersecurity concerns have become a key issue for international trade policy.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 261 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kernel: Slack, AMD, Alibaba
You Can Now Upgrade to MATE Desktop 1.26 on Ubuntu
The ‘Fresh MATE PPA’ is maintained by Ubuntu MATE developers, and is aimed at existing users of Ubuntu MATE who want to install MATE desktop 1.26 on their systems. However, the PPA (and the packages within) are compatible with all Ubuntu flavours, meaning you can add this PPA to install the MATE desktop experience alongside whichever DEs you use at present (just, be careful). The PPA provides updated MATE desktop components (including new versions of core apps like Pluma and Caja) for Ubuntu MATE 20.04 LTS and Ubuntu MATE 21.04 (Ubuntu 20.10 went EOL last month).
today's howtos
The 8 Best Productivity Apps for Linux
The computer has become the center of many of our working lives. If you’ve come to adopt Linux as your digital workplace, there’s a good chance you’re using the GNOME desktop interface. In recent years a number of handy apps have popped up to help you be more productive at whatever professional or creative task you’re hard at work on. Here are eight options worth taking a look at.
Recent comments
1 hour 1 min ago
1 hour 10 min ago
1 hour 48 min ago
2 hours 33 min ago
4 hours 26 min ago
4 hours 47 min ago
4 hours 54 min ago
4 hours 59 min ago
6 hours 18 min ago
8 hours 30 min ago