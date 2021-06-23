The ‘Fresh MATE PPA’ is maintained by Ubuntu MATE developers, and is aimed at existing users of Ubuntu MATE who want to install MATE desktop 1.26 on their systems. However, the PPA (and the packages within) are compatible with all Ubuntu flavours, meaning you can add this PPA to install the MATE desktop experience alongside whichever DEs you use at present (just, be careful). The PPA provides updated MATE desktop components (including new versions of core apps like Pluma and Caja) for Ubuntu MATE 20.04 LTS and Ubuntu MATE 21.04 (Ubuntu 20.10 went EOL last month).

On top of all the PCI IDs in place already for the AMDGPU Linux kernel graphics driver, another 17 PCI IDs were added in a new patch for this open-source Radeon graphics driver. Seeing 17 more PCI IDs being added to the AMDGPU kernel driver at this stage is a bit surprising given all the other IDs already in place. However, it's important to keep in mind this doesn't necessarily mean there are 17 more RDNA2 graphics cards being launched but often times some PCI IDs may be reserved for engineering models, added proactively for possible future but currently unplanned models, and similar cases. Some of these IDs may also be used for AMD's custom designs for partners. The new IDs sent out over night add five more to Sienna Cichlid (0x73A5, 0x73A8, 0x73A9, 0x73AC, and 0x73AD) on top of the 7 Sienna Cichlid PCI IDs already in place.

The Linux kernel has already sported SM4 cipher algorithm implementation optimized for AES-NI and AVX while now an Alibaba engineer has contributed an AVX2 optimized variant for even greater performance. Tianjia Zhang of Alibaba has submitted and now queued in crypto-next an AES-NI/AVX2 optimized implementation for the SM4 cipher algorithms. The SM4 cipher is backed by China and used for their WLAN WAPI standard and other purposes. Alibaba previously worked on speeding up the SM4 AVX/AES-NI code while now they are providing this alternative implementation for AVX2 with AES-NI.

today's howtos How To Install Elasticsearch on Debian 11 - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Elasticsearch on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Elasticsearch is the distributed, RESTful search and analytics engine at the heart of the Elastic Stack. Elasticsearch is well-liked and popular amongst sysadmins and developers as it is a mighty search engine based on the Lucene library. It is generally used as the underlying engine/technology that powers applications with complex search features and requirements. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Elasticsearch on a Debian 11 (Bullseye) server.

Everything You Need To Know About Linux /tmp Directory The “/tmp” or tmp directory (temporary directory) in Linux is a place where any program stores the necessary files it can use during an executive session. It is one of the most used directories in Linux. Let us say you are writing a document. You are doing that in vscode. The vscode will save a temporary copy of your document in the tmp file and will update it on a regular basis. You can always go there and can restore it if necessary. Learning about the tmp directory thoroughly is a must if you want to be an effective Linux user. Knowing how it works, what are the attributes of this directory, etc., is going to enhance your Linux controlling a lot. We shall answer all of the possible questions that can come to your mind. Stay with us to learn.

How to Install Latest PHP 8 on Rocky Linux According to the W2techs surveys, there is 79% of all websites using PHP as a server-side programming language. On top of that, there are 67% of websites using PHP version 7, after 4 years after its initial release. PHP is one of the most popular server-side programming languages for websites. Some notable web applications are based on PHP like WordPress, Magento E-commerce, Wikipedia, Drupal, etc. At this time, the PHP version 8 has been released with additional features and improvements, including named arguments, union types, attributes, constructor property promotion, match expression, nullsafe operator, JIT, and improvements in the type system, error handling, and consistency.

How to detect and manage devices on Linux – VITUX Many of the Linux beginners coming from Windows know how to manage devices on their Windows systems. But they do not know how to do the same on Linux unfortunately. This is not because Linux is different, rather they are new and unaware of where to find the right help. Here I am going to help you how to detect and manage devices in your Linux system. I will be using Ubuntu 20.04 distribution. All commands are valid for related distribution which uses the apt package manager.

Hardening filesystem Centos/RHEL 8 - Unixcop Linux has continued used for many years beyond multiple industries and offers customizable and versatile systems. It is, therefore, essential that computers, servers, and even virtual machines that run Linux have specific security measures in place. In addition, because Linux-based operating systems (Ubuntu, Debian, RedHat, etc.) are so different and widely used, it’s essential to establish robust security standards to hold each specific operating system. The Center for Internet Security (CIS) has published benchmarks as standards for securing operating systems, a process known as hardening filesystem. Linux is not a secure operating system. These steps can be practiced and be improved. This tutorial aims to explain how to harden Linux as much as possible for security and privacy vulnerabilities. This will show you how to make distribution-agnostic and is not attached to any specific one. Also, try types of filesystem Centos/RHEL 8.

Perform a vulnerability scan with Openscap scanner - Unixcop RHEL 7 makes it simple to support secure and compliant systems with the openscap scanner. Also, try openssl.

Easy way to Install PHP 8.0 on Debian 11 Bullseye Server - Linux Shout A quick guide for installing PHP 8.0 on Debian 11, 10, and 9 Servers to install various web applications or CMS based on this server-side scripting language. Php 8.0 is the latest stable version of this programming language to use for commercial purposes. It is a server-side language, this means that the language can only perform actions on the server: For example, it can establish connections to a database or delete files on the server. You can easily convert an HTML file into PHP. To do this, you simply have to save the HTML file under .php. You can upload this PHP file to your server and call it up – without the actual PHP code. The output is unchanged. PHP is a cross-platform language hence can be executed on all popular operating systems. If you want to use PHP 8.0.x for your web application installed on Debian Linux then here is the tutorial to follow.

15 Docker Commands to Manage Containers [List, Stop, Start, Remove and More] In Docker, you either build your own images to run your application as a container, or you can pull and use thousands of public images from the Docker repository and use them in your project. Once your image is ready, you can launch your containers using those images. A container is a running instance of a Docker image. Managing Docker containers is one of the most important aspects to look after as a system administrator who manages Docker hosts/containers.