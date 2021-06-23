today's howtos
How to install Manjaro 21.1.0 - Invidious
In this video, I am going to show how to install Manjaro 21.1.0.
How to use Chown in ubuntu
This tutorial explains how to use the chown Linux command to change a file or directory user or group ownership.
Before starting, let’s see the ls -l command output, which will bring us information on file and directory permissions.
How to connect Kali Linux to a wireless network?
Today, wireless networks are more common in open areas and major corporations, requiring security enhancements to govern authenticity and confidentiality. A wireless network enables participants to stay connected to the network while roaming without the need for wires. Because access points amplify Wi-Fi signals, a machine can be far away from a router and still be connected to the network. You connect to that institution’s wireless network when you link to a Wi-Fi hotspot in a cafe or other public venue. Radio Frequency (RF) technology operates wireless networks, a frequency related to radio wave transmission within the electromagnetic spectrum. Whenever an RF current is sent into an antenna, it creates an electromagnetic field that can travel over space. Most people are aware of the wireless icon sign on a laptop or phone that signifies a healthy wireless LAN connection, but few are acquainted with the antiquity of Wi-Fi technology. Surprisingly, Wi-Fi was created as a marketing term to promote and facilitate interoperability across various wireless LAN systems rather than the technology itself. Wi-Fi was never intended to be a shorter wireless communication version; it was simply a play on the phrase hi-fi (high fidelity), a nod to large audio technology. Because wireless networks transfer data over the air, data leakage is always a possibility. When compared to copper cable, wireless networks have a larger risk of data leakage and tampering. As a result, in wireless networks, increased concentrations of data encryption are a must. A Wireless network’s device capacity can be raised without the need for extra cabling. Additional copper wiring is necessary for cabled LAN networks to expand the number of workers. We can run Kali Linux wirelessly after we adjust our wireless network. We can have all of the freedoms of a typical PC in a legitimate, ethical penetration test because we don’t need an Ethernet wire.
How to Undo or Redo Changes in Vim
Made a mistake while editing a file with Vim? Don't worry, you can undo the changes in Vim and if you want, you can redo the changes as well.
How to Enable Hibernate Function & Menu Option in Ubuntu 21.10 | UbuntuHandbook
Computer hibernate does not work in your Ubuntu? Here’s step by step complete guide shows how to enable this feature.
Similar to suspend, hibernate can be used to save your system work. It moves the content from RAM memory into swap area in hard disk, then shutdown your machine completely. Next time you boot the computer, it restores the system status exactly as it was.
How To Install Usermin on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Usermin on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Usermin is a web-based interface mainly for webmail designed for non-root users to perform routine tasks including, reading mail, changing passwords, setting up databases, and a web-based SSH terminal. It’s a stripped-down version of Webmin that’s intended for regular users without always system administrators.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Usermin on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
Change Hostname Debian 10
The hostname of a system is basically the name of the system over a network. Whenever installing Debian, the installer will ask for a username and a computer name. It serves as the hostname of the system. Any hostname should be unique to avoid conflicts over the network.
Although first assigned during installation, we can change the hostname later on. This guide showcases changing the hostname on Debian 10.
Manage Your PostgreSQL Database With pgAdmin on Ubuntu
Majority of all the servers running across the globe use a Linux-based operating system. It comes as no surprise that Linux is one of the most prevalent operating systems that developers prefer to use. Alongside these servers, databases also play a crucial role in the web infrastructure.
As a developer, you might be inclined to run PostgreSQL, a popular relational database, on your local Linux machine. Here's how you can install pgAdmin, an easy-to-use GUI tool that can help you manage these databases on Linux.
Edit “bashrc” on Linux for Color Prompt
The bashrc file in Linux is a configuration file containing configurations related to the system’s terminal. This file is executed whenever you log into your Linux system. By making different changes to this file, you can easily customize your Linux terminal within seconds. This includes changing the color of the prompt, playing around with the fonts, changing the user names that appear on the terminal, etc. For this particular discussion, we are interested in finding out the method of editing the bashrc file for changing the color of the prompt in a Ubuntu 20.04 system.
Android Leftovers
today's leftovers
Poppler 21.09 will have a massive speed increase for PDF files that use lots of save/restore PDF commands
Take the file from poppler issue 1126. It's a file that doesn't look super complicated, a map of some caves. With Poppler 21.08 it took 46 seconds to render in my relatively powerful i9-8950HK Thanks to a patch from Thomas Freitag that time got reduced to 28 seconds by not recalculating again something we had already calculated and just copying it. Huge improvement! [This patch was developed prior to the filing of issue 1126, i guess Thomas had found similar issues on his own] Then issue 1126 was created yesterday and it was clear that we were still super slow, mupdf/gs/firefox/chromium can render the file almost instantly, and we were at 28 seconds.
Everything You Need To Know About Linux /tmp Directory
The “/tmp” or tmp directory (temporary directory) in Linux is a place where any program stores the necessary files it can use during an executive session. It is one of the most used directories in Linux. Let us say you are writing a document. You are doing that in vscode. The vscode will save a temporary copy of your document in the tmp file and will update it on a regular basis. You can always go there and can restore it if necessary. Learning about the tmp directory thoroughly is a must if you want to be an effective Linux user. Knowing how it works, what are the attributes of this directory, etc., is going to enhance your Linux controlling a lot. We shall answer all of the possible questions that can come to your mind. Stay with us to learn.
