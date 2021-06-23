Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 27th of August 2021 05:41:21 PM
HowTos
  • How to install Manjaro 21.1.0 - Invidious

    In this video, I am going to show how to install Manjaro 21.1.0.

  • How to use Chown in ubuntu

    This tutorial explains how to use the chown Linux command to change a file or directory user or group ownership.
    Before starting, let’s see the ls -l command output, which will bring us information on file and directory permissions.

  • How to connect Kali Linux to a wireless network?

    Today, wireless networks are more common in open areas and major corporations, requiring security enhancements to govern authenticity and confidentiality. A wireless network enables participants to stay connected to the network while roaming without the need for wires. Because access points amplify Wi-Fi signals, a machine can be far away from a router and still be connected to the network. You connect to that institution’s wireless network when you link to a Wi-Fi hotspot in a cafe or other public venue. Radio Frequency (RF) technology operates wireless networks, a frequency related to radio wave transmission within the electromagnetic spectrum. Whenever an RF current is sent into an antenna, it creates an electromagnetic field that can travel over space. Most people are aware of the wireless icon sign on a laptop or phone that signifies a healthy wireless LAN connection, but few are acquainted with the antiquity of Wi-Fi technology. Surprisingly, Wi-Fi was created as a marketing term to promote and facilitate interoperability across various wireless LAN systems rather than the technology itself. Wi-Fi was never intended to be a shorter wireless communication version; it was simply a play on the phrase hi-fi (high fidelity), a nod to large audio technology. Because wireless networks transfer data over the air, data leakage is always a possibility. When compared to copper cable, wireless networks have a larger risk of data leakage and tampering. As a result, in wireless networks, increased concentrations of data encryption are a must. A Wireless network’s device capacity can be raised without the need for extra cabling. Additional copper wiring is necessary for cabled LAN networks to expand the number of workers. We can run Kali Linux wirelessly after we adjust our wireless network. We can have all of the freedoms of a typical PC in a legitimate, ethical penetration test because we don’t need an Ethernet wire.

  • How to Undo or Redo Changes in Vim

    Made a mistake while editing a file with Vim? Don't worry, you can undo the changes in Vim and if you want, you can redo the changes as well.

  • How to Enable Hibernate Function & Menu Option in Ubuntu 21.10 | UbuntuHandbook

    Computer hibernate does not work in your Ubuntu? Here’s step by step complete guide shows how to enable this feature.

    Similar to suspend, hibernate can be used to save your system work. It moves the content from RAM memory into swap area in hard disk, then shutdown your machine completely. Next time you boot the computer, it restores the system status exactly as it was.

  • How To Install Usermin on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Usermin on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Usermin is a web-based interface mainly for webmail designed for non-root users to perform routine tasks including, reading mail, changing passwords, setting up databases, and a web-based SSH terminal. It’s a stripped-down version of Webmin that’s intended for regular users without always system administrators.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Usermin on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

  • Change Hostname Debian 10

    The hostname of a system is basically the name of the system over a network. Whenever installing Debian, the installer will ask for a username and a computer name. It serves as the hostname of the system. Any hostname should be unique to avoid conflicts over the network.

    Although first assigned during installation, we can change the hostname later on. This guide showcases changing the hostname on Debian 10.

  • Manage Your PostgreSQL Database With pgAdmin on Ubuntu

    Majority of all the servers running across the globe use a Linux-based operating system. It comes as no surprise that Linux is one of the most prevalent operating systems that developers prefer to use. Alongside these servers, databases also play a crucial role in the web infrastructure.

    As a developer, you might be inclined to run PostgreSQL, a popular relational database, on your local Linux machine. Here's how you can install pgAdmin, an easy-to-use GUI tool that can help you manage these databases on Linux.

  • Edit “bashrc” on Linux for Color Prompt

    The bashrc file in Linux is a configuration file containing configurations related to the system’s terminal. This file is executed whenever you log into your Linux system. By making different changes to this file, you can easily customize your Linux terminal within seconds. This includes changing the color of the prompt, playing around with the fonts, changing the user names that appear on the terminal, etc. For this particular discussion, we are interested in finding out the method of editing the bashrc file for changing the color of the prompt in a Ubuntu 20.04 system.

  • Does the Dell XPS 15 come with Linux? Can I install it?

    Most of the best laptops on the market today are based on Windows, and there’s a good reason for that. It’s been the most popular desktop operating system for decades, so everyone is familiar with it. But that doesn’t mean it’s a perfect fit for everyone. Laptops with Linux are rare, but they do exist, and the Dell XPS 13 is one of the few premium laptops available with Ubuntu. But what if you want a bigger display? Can you also run Linux on the Dell XPS 15? Yes you can, but it’s going to take a bit of work. With the smaller XPS 13, Dell gives you the option to buy the Developer Edition, which runs Ubuntu out of the box. Unfortunately, you can’t do that with the Dell XPS 15 or 17. You have to buy it with Windows. But the great thing about Linux is it’s free, and for the most part, widely compatible. If you’re willing to put in the work, you can still install it.

  • Imagination Technologies to design RISC-V cores - CNX Software

    Now better known for its PowerVR embedded GPUs, Imagination Technologies tried to enter the CPU market by purchasing MIPS Technologies and introducing microAptiv, interAptiv, and proAptiv cores in 2012. It did not end up well, as the company had to sell its MIPS technology a few years later, and the MIPS architecture is now barely supported. But Imagination is now working on getting back into the CPU space by designing RISC-V cores.

  • Giving Google Glass a run for its money | Arduino Blog

    Google rarely enters the hardware world and when they do, they receive a mixed reception. The smart glasses were very controversial when they first launched, due to privacy and fashion concerns. But the idea was a good one: a wearable computer that gave you a heads-up display (HUD) at all times. Unfortunately, even today’s Google Glass models are very expensive. That’s why this Redditor built their own DIY smart glasses using affordable components. The pair looks a lot like a bulkier version of Google Glass and they perform a similar function. The wearer gets a HUD positioned in front of one eye that displays useful information. In this case, the information comes from a separate device via Bluetooth. The software is still in development, but these glasses could theoretically display any information from a connected smartphone, such as navigation or text messages. The screen is monochrome and has a low resolution, but it is enough for basic graphics and text.

  • The Apache News Round-up: week ending 27 August 2021

    Hello, Friday --let's take a look at the Apache community's activities from the past week...

  • DIY Bitcoin Private Key Project - Bitcoin Magazine: Bitcoin News, Articles, Charts, and Guides

    You can make these 256 bits of random data any way you want, as long as it's actually random. If it's not random, someone might be able to reproduce the data. They would then be able to recreate your private key and could take all of your bitcoin. For example, if you make 256 bits of all zeroes (clearly not random), then someone will be able to guess your private key. Here's proof: I generated a private key from that terrible all-zeroes randomness and found someone’s existing wallet. If it hadn’t already been emptied, I could have stolen the funds.

  • Learning Rust: Interfacing with C · Martin Pitt

    I had spent the last two rainy days of my summer vacation on learning Rust. Rust is becoming ever-more popular and is even making its way into the Linux kernel – so it feels like something I should know a little about. There have been a lot of new languages in the last year, like Kotlin or Go. None of them are particularly attractive to me personally, as their strenghts and “selling points” just don’t apply enough to what I do – so far, that has been covered rather well between C, Python, and JavaScript. But Rust’s central design of “you can’t write unsafe code” is a really convincing argument to start letting go of C code at last. In particular, Cockpit has a lot of C code, much of which is very security critical – messing up the webserver or its setuid root session helper can have dire consequences. Both of these look like great candidates for Rust (in some still rather distant future..).

  • This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 405
  • Calculate date and time ranges in Groovy | Opensource.com

    Every so often, I need to do some calculations related to dates. A few days ago, a colleague asked me to set up a new project definition in our (open source, of course!) project management system. This project is to start on the 1st of August and finish on the 31st of December. The service to be provided is budgeted at 10 hours per week.

  • 21 developers transforming Silicon Valley: these are the people shaking up the tech industry and redefining what it means to be a programmer
  • Navigating DeGoogling | Self-Hosted 52

    We report back on our DeGoogle challenge and read your top Google Alternative apps and services. Plus, a new way to locally capture network cameras, our reaction to Kobol pulling the plug, and more.

  • DOUBLE Your FPS In All Steam Proton Games!?

    You've probably heard about AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR). BUT did you know it works on EVERY SINGLE Steam Proton game? AND Nvidia GPUs? Here's what it is, how to use it, and some compelling examples of how awesome FSR can be!

  • Ravi Gudimetla (Red Hat), Maciej Szulik (Red Hat): Minimum Ready Seconds for StatefulSets

    Prior to Kubernetes 1.22 release, once a StatefulSet Pod is in the Ready state it is considered Available to receive traffic. For some of the StatefulSet workloads, it may not be the case. For example, a workload like Prometheus with multiple instances of Alertmanager, it should be considered Available only when Alertmanager's state transfer is complete, not when the Pod is in Ready state. Since minReadySeconds adds buffer, the state transfer may be complete before the Pod becomes Available. While this is not a fool proof way of identifying if the state transfer is complete or not, it gives a way to the end user to express their intention of waiting for sometime before the Pod is considered Available and it is ready to serve requests. Another case, where minReadySeconds helps is when using LoadBalancer Services with cloud providers. Since minReadySeconds adds latency after a Pod is Ready, it provides buffer time to prevent killing pods in rotation before new pods show up. Imagine a load balancer in unhappy path taking 10-15s to propagate. If you have 2 replicas then, you'd kill the second replica only after the first one is up but in reality, first replica cannot be seen because it is not yet ready to serve requests. So, in general, the notion of Availability in StatefulSets is pretty useful and this feature helps in solving the above problems. This is a feature that already exists for Deployments and DaemonSets and we now have them for StatefulSets too to give users consistent workload experience.

Poppler 21.09 will have a massive speed increase for PDF files that use lots of save/restore PDF commands

Take the file from poppler issue 1126. It's a file that doesn't look super complicated, a map of some caves. With Poppler 21.08 it took 46 seconds to render in my relatively powerful i9-8950HK Thanks to a patch from Thomas Freitag that time got reduced to 28 seconds by not recalculating again something we had already calculated and just copying it. Huge improvement! [This patch was developed prior to the filing of issue 1126, i guess Thomas had found similar issues on his own] Then issue 1126 was created yesterday and it was clear that we were still super slow, mupdf/gs/firefox/chromium can render the file almost instantly, and we were at 28 seconds. Read more

Everything You Need To Know About Linux /tmp Directory

The “/tmp” or tmp directory (temporary directory) in Linux is a place where any program stores the necessary files it can use during an executive session. It is one of the most used directories in Linux. Let us say you are writing a document. You are doing that in vscode. The vscode will save a temporary copy of your document in the tmp file and will update it on a regular basis. You can always go there and can restore it if necessary. Learning about the tmp directory thoroughly is a must if you want to be an effective Linux user. Knowing how it works, what are the attributes of this directory, etc., is going to enhance your Linux controlling a lot. We shall answer all of the possible questions that can come to your mind. Stay with us to learn. Read more

