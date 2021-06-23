Wine [6.16] Announcement
The Wine development release 6.16 is now available.
What's new in this release (see below for details):
- Initial version of a HID-based joystick backend.
- Improved high-DPI theming support.
- More preparation work for the GDI syscall interface.
- Better CodeView support in WineDump.
- Various bug fixes.
The source is available from the following locations:
https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/6.x/wine-6.16.tar.xz
http://mirrors.ibiblio.org/wine/source/6.x/wine-6.16.tar.xz
Binary packages for various distributions will be available from:
https://www.winehq.org/download
You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation
You can also get the current source directly from the git
repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details.
Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file
AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.
man-pages-5.13 released
Alex Colomar and I have released released man-pages-5.13. The release tarball is available on kernel.org. The browsable online pages can be found on man7.org. The Git repository for man-pages is available on kernel.org.
This release resulted from patches, bug reports, reviews, and comments from 40 contributors. The release includes around 200 commits that changed around 120 manual pages.
7 Reasons Why I use Lenovo Thinkpad Laptops (for Linux)
There are often people asking “what laptop should I get to use Linux and face the least amount of hardware issues?” For me, this is almost a settled answer for many years now. My default choice is Lenovo, and more specifically the Thinkpad line (originally designed by IBM). Why did I go that path, you might ask? Let me give you some perspective. Note that I am not doing this on behalf of Lenovo or anyone else for that matter: I’m just a very happy user of this brand over the years on multiple machines. And of course, I am typing this on a Thinkpad. So here goes:
today's howtos
-
In this video, I am going to show how to install Manjaro 21.1.0.
-
This tutorial explains how to use the chown Linux command to change a file or directory user or group ownership.
Before starting, let’s see the ls -l command output, which will bring us information on file and directory permissions.
-
Today, wireless networks are more common in open areas and major corporations, requiring security enhancements to govern authenticity and confidentiality. A wireless network enables participants to stay connected to the network while roaming without the need for wires. Because access points amplify Wi-Fi signals, a machine can be far away from a router and still be connected to the network. You connect to that institution’s wireless network when you link to a Wi-Fi hotspot in a cafe or other public venue. Radio Frequency (RF) technology operates wireless networks, a frequency related to radio wave transmission within the electromagnetic spectrum. Whenever an RF current is sent into an antenna, it creates an electromagnetic field that can travel over space. Most people are aware of the wireless icon sign on a laptop or phone that signifies a healthy wireless LAN connection, but few are acquainted with the antiquity of Wi-Fi technology. Surprisingly, Wi-Fi was created as a marketing term to promote and facilitate interoperability across various wireless LAN systems rather than the technology itself. Wi-Fi was never intended to be a shorter wireless communication version; it was simply a play on the phrase hi-fi (high fidelity), a nod to large audio technology. Because wireless networks transfer data over the air, data leakage is always a possibility. When compared to copper cable, wireless networks have a larger risk of data leakage and tampering. As a result, in wireless networks, increased concentrations of data encryption are a must. A Wireless network’s device capacity can be raised without the need for extra cabling. Additional copper wiring is necessary for cabled LAN networks to expand the number of workers. We can run Kali Linux wirelessly after we adjust our wireless network. We can have all of the freedoms of a typical PC in a legitimate, ethical penetration test because we don’t need an Ethernet wire.
-
Made a mistake while editing a file with Vim? Don't worry, you can undo the changes in Vim and if you want, you can redo the changes as well.
-
Computer hibernate does not work in your Ubuntu? Here’s step by step complete guide shows how to enable this feature.
Similar to suspend, hibernate can be used to save your system work. It moves the content from RAM memory into swap area in hard disk, then shutdown your machine completely. Next time you boot the computer, it restores the system status exactly as it was.
-
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Usermin on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Usermin is a web-based interface mainly for webmail designed for non-root users to perform routine tasks including, reading mail, changing passwords, setting up databases, and a web-based SSH terminal. It’s a stripped-down version of Webmin that’s intended for regular users without always system administrators.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Usermin on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
The hostname of a system is basically the name of the system over a network. Whenever installing Debian, the installer will ask for a username and a computer name. It serves as the hostname of the system. Any hostname should be unique to avoid conflicts over the network.
Although first assigned during installation, we can change the hostname later on. This guide showcases changing the hostname on Debian 10.
-
Majority of all the servers running across the globe use a Linux-based operating system. It comes as no surprise that Linux is one of the most prevalent operating systems that developers prefer to use. Alongside these servers, databases also play a crucial role in the web infrastructure.
As a developer, you might be inclined to run PostgreSQL, a popular relational database, on your local Linux machine. Here's how you can install pgAdmin, an easy-to-use GUI tool that can help you manage these databases on Linux.
-
The bashrc file in Linux is a configuration file containing configurations related to the system’s terminal. This file is executed whenever you log into your Linux system. By making different changes to this file, you can easily customize your Linux terminal within seconds. This includes changing the color of the prompt, playing around with the fonts, changing the user names that appear on the terminal, etc. For this particular discussion, we are interested in finding out the method of editing the bashrc file for changing the color of the prompt in a Ubuntu 20.04 system.
