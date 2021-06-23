Games: IXION, Roots of Pacha, and More
IXION is a city-building survival game on a huge moving space station | GamingOnLinux
Coming from Bulwark Studios and Kasedo Games (Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus) we have IXION, a new sci-fi building and exploration game with a trailer where the moon blows up.
A game that combines together elements of a few different genres. There's city-building, survival elements and plenty of exploring space in what they're saying is quite like a space opera. You are the admin of the Tiqqun space station, and you job is to find a new home for humanity since Earth is no longer suitable.
Stone Age co-op farming life sim Roots of Pacha looks wonderful in the new trailer
Roots of Pacha is a crowdfunded Stone Age farming life adventure coming to Linux. A little like a prehistoric Stardew Valley and the latest walk-through trailer is looking wonderful. Funded on Kickstarter back in March 2021, developer Soda Den managed to pull in a sweet $355,388 so it was one of the more popular crowdfunding campaigns of this year.
The game is primarily a farming sim but there's no special shops here. Instead, you need to explore the stone age world and discover everything. You will also need to domesticate all your discoveries and improve them by making wild variants "more nutritious and valuable". You can so it all alone or in online co-op too.
Rolling New Characters & Multiplayer Mayhem - Invidious
Wine [6.16] Announcement
The Wine development release 6.16 is now available. What's new in this release (see below for details): - Initial version of a HID-based joystick backend. - Improved high-DPI theming support. - More preparation work for the GDI syscall interface. - Better CodeView support in WineDump. - Various bug fixes. The source is available from the following locations: https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/6.x/wine-6.16.tar.xz http://mirrors.ibiblio.org/wine/source/6.x/wine-6.16.tar.xz Binary packages for various distributions will be available from: https://www.winehq.org/download You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation You can also get the current source directly from the git repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details. Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.Also: Wine 6.16 Released With Better HiDPI Theming, Initial HID-Based Joystick Backend - Phoronix
man-pages-5.13 released
Alex Colomar and I have released released man-pages-5.13. The release tarball is available on kernel.org. The browsable online pages can be found on man7.org. The Git repository for man-pages is available on kernel.org. This release resulted from patches, bug reports, reviews, and comments from 40 contributors. The release includes around 200 commits that changed around 120 manual pages.
7 Reasons Why I use Lenovo Thinkpad Laptops (for Linux)
There are often people asking “what laptop should I get to use Linux and face the least amount of hardware issues?” For me, this is almost a settled answer for many years now. My default choice is Lenovo, and more specifically the Thinkpad line (originally designed by IBM). Why did I go that path, you might ask? Let me give you some perspective. Note that I am not doing this on behalf of Lenovo or anyone else for that matter: I’m just a very happy user of this brand over the years on multiple machines. And of course, I am typing this on a Thinkpad. So here goes:
