Security and Proprietary Software Leftovers

Microsoft
  • Critical Vulnerability Exposed Azure Cosmos DBs for Months

                     

                       

    Earlier this month, researchers with the cloud security firm Wiz discovered a vulnerability in the Azure cloud platform that could allow a remote attacker to take over Cosmos DB instances without authorization, with full administrative rights, meaning they could read, write, or delete databases.

                       

    “The vulnerability has a trivial exploit that doesn't require any previous access to the target environment, and impacts thousands of organizations, including numerous Fortune 500 companies,” the researchers, who named the vulnerability ChaosDB, say.

  • Apple CEO Brings Home $750 Million Bonus

                     

                       

    He promptly cashed out the 5 million shares, which were given based on both performance and time with the company.

  • Microsoft warns thousands of cloud customers of exposed databases

                     

                       

    "This is the worst cloud vulnerability you can imagine. It is a long-lasting secret," Luttwak told Reuters. "This is the central database of Azure, and we were able to get access to any customer database that we wanted."

  • Microsoft Cloud Databases Vulnerable for Years, Firm Says

                     

                       

    More than 3,300 of the software giant’s customers were exposed to a flaw in its Azure Cosmos DB database product that could have granted a malicious actor access keys to steal, edit or delete sensitive data, according to researchers at the Tel Aviv-based Wiz.io. Wiz’s co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Ami Luttwak says his team of researchers discovered the vulnerability on Aug. 9 while managing security for some of its own Fortune 500 clients.

  • Unsupported IoT Devices Are Cyber-Trouble Waiting To Happen [Ed: Many things ought not be connected to the Internet in the first place, but the disposable junk market insists otherwise]

    Imagine reading a headline in tomorrow’s news stating that your neighbor’s identity was stolen and their life savings cleaned out by criminals who entered through their ‘smart’ washing machine.

    Ridiculous, you say? Well, have you checked your own home Wi-Fi network lately?

    You might have several connected household gadgets and other internet of things (IoT) devices tethered wirelessly through a misconfigured router with no firewall settings. Is the firmware current? Are security patches up to date?

    Still not convinced this is a serious problem? Then consider this glaring example of how dangerous an outdated device can be.

    In June, Western Digital My Book NAS owners worldwide found out that their devices were mysteriously factory reset and all their files were deleted. My Book Live and My Book Live Duo are personal cloud storage devices.

