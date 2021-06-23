Security and Proprietary Software Leftovers
-
Critical Vulnerability Exposed Azure Cosmos DBs for Months
Earlier this month, researchers with the cloud security firm Wiz discovered a vulnerability in the Azure cloud platform that could allow a remote attacker to take over Cosmos DB instances without authorization, with full administrative rights, meaning they could read, write, or delete databases.
“The vulnerability has a trivial exploit that doesn't require any previous access to the target environment, and impacts thousands of organizations, including numerous Fortune 500 companies,” the researchers, who named the vulnerability ChaosDB, say.
-
Apple CEO Brings Home $750 Million Bonus
He promptly cashed out the 5 million shares, which were given based on both performance and time with the company.
-
Microsoft warns thousands of cloud customers of exposed databases
"This is the worst cloud vulnerability you can imagine. It is a long-lasting secret," Luttwak told Reuters. "This is the central database of Azure, and we were able to get access to any customer database that we wanted."
-
Microsoft Cloud Databases Vulnerable for Years, Firm Says
More than 3,300 of the software giant’s customers were exposed to a flaw in its Azure Cosmos DB database product that could have granted a malicious actor access keys to steal, edit or delete sensitive data, according to researchers at the Tel Aviv-based Wiz.io. Wiz’s co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Ami Luttwak says his team of researchers discovered the vulnerability on Aug. 9 while managing security for some of its own Fortune 500 clients.
-
Unsupported IoT Devices Are Cyber-Trouble Waiting To Happen [Ed: Many things ought not be connected to the Internet in the first place, but the disposable junk market insists otherwise]
Imagine reading a headline in tomorrow’s news stating that your neighbor’s identity was stolen and their life savings cleaned out by criminals who entered through their ‘smart’ washing machine.
Ridiculous, you say? Well, have you checked your own home Wi-Fi network lately?
You might have several connected household gadgets and other internet of things (IoT) devices tethered wirelessly through a misconfigured router with no firewall settings. Is the firmware current? Are security patches up to date?
Still not convinced this is a serious problem? Then consider this glaring example of how dangerous an outdated device can be.
In June, Western Digital My Book NAS owners worldwide found out that their devices were mysteriously factory reset and all their files were deleted. My Book Live and My Book Live Duo are personal cloud storage devices.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 446 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Wine [6.16] Announcement
The Wine development release 6.16 is now available. What's new in this release (see below for details): - Initial version of a HID-based joystick backend. - Improved high-DPI theming support. - More preparation work for the GDI syscall interface. - Better CodeView support in WineDump. - Various bug fixes. The source is available from the following locations: https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/6.x/wine-6.16.tar.xz http://mirrors.ibiblio.org/wine/source/6.x/wine-6.16.tar.xz Binary packages for various distributions will be available from: https://www.winehq.org/download You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation You can also get the current source directly from the git repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details. Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.Also: Wine 6.16 Released With Better HiDPI Theming, Initial HID-Based Joystick Backend - Phoronix
man-pages-5.13 released
Alex Colomar and I have released released man-pages-5.13. The release tarball is available on kernel.org. The browsable online pages can be found on man7.org. The Git repository for man-pages is available on kernel.org. This release resulted from patches, bug reports, reviews, and comments from 40 contributors. The release includes around 200 commits that changed around 120 manual pages.
7 Reasons Why I use Lenovo Thinkpad Laptops (for Linux)
There are often people asking “what laptop should I get to use Linux and face the least amount of hardware issues?” For me, this is almost a settled answer for many years now. My default choice is Lenovo, and more specifically the Thinkpad line (originally designed by IBM). Why did I go that path, you might ask? Let me give you some perspective. Note that I am not doing this on behalf of Lenovo or anyone else for that matter: I’m just a very happy user of this brand over the years on multiple machines. And of course, I am typing this on a Thinkpad. So here goes:
today's howtos
Recent comments
45 min 19 sec ago
1 hour 45 min ago
8 hours 27 sec ago
8 hours 3 min ago
10 hours 36 min ago
14 hours 1 min ago
14 hours 11 min ago
14 hours 49 min ago
15 hours 34 min ago
17 hours 27 min ago