Recognising the complexity and productivity challenges contemporary operations teams face, and seeking to help teams to encode their wisdom into automation models, Canonical responded with Juju – the reference framework for Model-driven Operations. Juju is a free, open source model-driven operations solution. Juju supports teams by encoding operations knowledge and wisdom into composable solution-building blocks. Connecting two building blocks—or Charms, as we call them—is as easy as `juju add-relation kafka:monitoring prometheus`

Congratulations to our winners! With over 200 submissions and several hundred voters, the competition was tough. But, the votes are in, and here are the winning wallpapers. The first two make it into the official release 21.10 image and are automatically entered into the runnings for 22.04. The other eight you see here will be celebrated over on our social media channels and if there’s space in the image, they’ll get a look in too. The original winning submissions and all of the others are still available on Discourse, but voting has now closed.

Today, I'm taking a quick look at Void Linux. Void is an interesting Linux distribution in that it is an independent distro, and it is quite minimal (suckless) by design. It has its own package manager and its own init system (not systemd!).

A number of Phoronix readers have been asking about some fresh file-system comparisons on recent kernels. With not having the time to conduct the usual kernel version vs. file-system comparison, here are some fresh benchmarks looking at the Btrfs, EXT4, F2FS, and XFS file-system benchmarks on a speedy WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe solid-state drive.

Once a problem child on Linux, the Twitter client TweetDeck now installs easily, offering unrivaled features. However, potential changes in the updated beta version raise potential concerns for its future as an alternative Linux-based Twitter interface. TweetDeck, the Twitter client, has a troubled history with Linux. When TweetDeck was a standalone interface, it was difficult to install because of its dependency on Adobe Air, which lacked a 64-bit Linux version. In addition, TweetDeck was Gnome-centric and did not always run well on other desktop environments. As a result, at least a dozen Linux alternatives for the command line and non-Gnome desktops have come and gone in the last decade or so, including Anatine, Choqok, Franz, Rainbow Stream, and Turpial -- all of which are adequate for basic tweeting but which lack TweetDeck’s array of advanced features. By the time Twitter acquired TweetDeck a decade ago and released it as a freeware web application, Linux users had simply fallen out of the habit of trying to work with it. However, the installation problems no longer exist, and there is still no other Twitter client on any platform that rivals TweetDeck’s advanced features. A reconsideration of TweetDeck is long overdue.

Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)! I have weekly office hours on Wednesdays in the morning and afternoon (US/Eastern time) in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else. See the upcoming meetings for more information.

Programming Leftovers Practical Advice for R in Production – Answering Your Questions Earlier this month, Jack Walton and I delivered a webinar with RStudio on the benefits of putting R into production environments, and how to do it successfully. We received tons of questions from participants, ranging from package management, to team organization, and container best practices. Below is a summary of our answers to your questions.

Extern in C++ The word “extern” in C++ is a specifier. Its use in C++ is explained in this article for variables and functions. First, the meanings of declaration and definition in C++ are given.

Inline Functions in C++ When a normal function is called in C++, some are overheard just for calling the function. Actually, calling a function takes time before the function really starts executing. This time between when the function is called and when the function really starts executing is called the switching time. If the normal function is large, meaning it will take a long to execute, then the switching time is relatively small, and the user can ignore it. However, if the normal function is small, as many functions are, then the switching time, roughly the same for large and small functions, should not be ignored. In many situations, the switching time is longer than the time the small function takes to really execute; in some cases, much longer. To solve this problem, C++ uses macro and the inline function. A macro is like a small function, but it is usually shorter than a typical small function. The longest macro is still one “statement”. A function body can have more than one statement. A small inline function has advantages over a normal small function.

DHT11 Humidity and Temperature Sensor With Raspberry PI Pico and MicroPython The DHT11 is a very simple chip (easy to find on common ecommerce stores) which brings to your projects the ability to read Temperature and Humidity. Let’s see how to connect and use DHT11 with Raspberry PI Pico and use it with MicroPython