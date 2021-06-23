Hands-On: MNT Reforms The Laptop
If the aesthetic doesn’t make it clear the Reform is an opinionated product designed from the ground up to optimize for free-as-in-freedom: from it’s solid metal chassis to the blob-free GNU/Linux distribution running inside.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 426 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Today in Techrights
today's leftovers
Ubuntu Wallpapers and 'DataOps'
Programming Leftovers
Recent comments
3 hours 22 min ago
4 hours 56 min ago
6 hours 23 min ago
7 hours 46 min ago
8 hours 46 min ago
15 hours 1 min ago
15 hours 5 min ago
17 hours 37 min ago
21 hours 3 min ago
21 hours 12 min ago