Debian 11 or 10 doesn’t come with SNAP out of the box like Ubuntu, hence we need to install it manually using the command terminal. And here we learn how to do that?

Snap is a package format developed by Canonical that can be installed in various apps and packages available in the Snapcraft repository. The good this the user can use it without conflicts alongside DEB packages from “normal” package management. This means we can install GIMP via APT as well as SNAP without any conflict, hence two instances of the same application on a single Linux system. That is the reason why SNAP is available for all the popular Linux distributions.

Well, SNAPS were originally meant to target and use in server or cloud environments and also for the Internet of Things. Later it makes its way to desktop versions. We can install programs with a graphical user interface, applications for the command line, environments for programming languages, etc. via snaps.

Currently whatever Snap packages we get to install are fetched from the central SNAP server operated by Canonical. There are currently no alternative servers. The installation of locally downloaded snaps is also possible.