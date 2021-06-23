today's howtos
-
How To Install NVM on Debian 11 – TecAdmin
NVM stands for Node Version Manager, which is a command-line utility for installing Node.js. It allows the programmers for installing Node.js in their account only. This means the installation is done user-specific. All the users in a single system have their own installation of Node.js.
Using the nvm utility, we can install the multiple node.js versions in a single account and manage them easily. The application can have use .nvmrc at root folder to autoselect the Node.js version.
This tutorial will help you to install nvm on Debian 11 “bullseye” Linux system.
-
How To Install Sysdig on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Sysdig on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Sysdig is a free and open-source activity monitoring tool that can be used to capture and analyze application logs. It provides a complete overview of the usage of CPU, Memory, IO, users, and more directly on the command terminal in a well-structured interface. Sysdig can be installed on almost all operating systems, even on Windows and OS X.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Sysdig monitoring tool on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
How do I compare numbers in bash?
A user may want to write a code to do a certain job in a variety of circumstances. On the other hand, one might wish to run this computer code again for some monotonous activities. For example, some numerical numbers must be compared repeatedly. Here’s when the operators come in useful. When doing a contrast within a bash script, comparison operators come in handy. The comparison is typically done within the code’s if-else clause. We’ll be comparing two integers or numerical values the majority of the time. Hence, this guide is meant for those who want to explore how different comparison operators can be utilized for comparisons within numbers in bash language.
-
How to Delete files older than 30 Days in Linux
It is a best practice to find and remove old or unused files from the Linux system after a certain period of time, as this will free up some space on the system, which can be used for some other purpose.
Please make sure these files are no longer needed, as it will not ask for your confirmation before deleting the files.
This quick guide show you how to find and remove files older than 30 days in Linux.
-
How to Fix "W: Some index files failed to download" Error in Ubuntu Linux
When installing a piece of software on Linux, a message like “W: Some index files failed to download” pops up. But why does it happen? It turns out, one of the Ubuntu mirror servers is down. Even if you update the repository lists or reboot, the same error may show again. Worried? Well, don’t be. Reverting to the original Ubuntu Mirror is an easy solution for it. You can also select the nearest mirror to get things cleared out. Now, when all odds fail, try copying the sources list content from a functioning system. Now let’s dive deep into how you can get the damn thing fixed.
-
How to Install KDE Plasma on Ubuntu
Linux is a truly modular operating system. For example, you have the freedom to not only change the desktop wallpaper but the entire desktop environment. Other operating systems such as Windows or macOS come with a preset desktop system that you cannot change.
The K Desktop Environment, popularly known as KDE, is a famous Linux desktop environment that is the default desktop on distros such as Manjaro KDE, Fedora KDE, Kubuntu, and SteamOS. But this doesn't mean that you'll have to install these distros to use KDE. You can install it on other Linux distros too.
Let's install and explore the KDE desktop environment on Ubuntu.
-
How to burn music CD on MX Linux | FOSS Linux
MX Linux is a mid-weight Linux distro based on Debian stable. It uses core antiX components, with additional software created or packaged by the MX community. The OS was developed as a cooperative venture between antiX and former MEPIS communities.
This system is currently among the most popular Linux distros and the most highly rated Linux distro on DistroWatch.
This article will show you how to burn music CDs/DVDs using this MX Linux.
-
How to install Metasploit on Kali Linux | FOSS Linux
Kali Linux is the most popular operating system for security professionals because it comes equipped with all the popular penetration-testing tools, reducing installation costs. Also, Kali Linux is a Linux-based operating system making it less prone to virus attacks while, on the other hand, providing more stability during the penetration and testing period.
Therefore, Kali Linux will save you the time needed to install the necessary and relevant tools and components, plus the stress of plunging into errors during the installation period.
Metasploit is a re-known penetration testing platform that allows the user to exploit, find and validate vulnerabilities. Therefore, it is vital to provide the tools, content, and infrastructure required to perform penetration tests and extensive security auditing.
New Metasploit modules are provided regularly thanks to Rapid7’s open-source community’s hard work and dedication, ensuring users are always updated with the latest releases. As a result, the Metasploit framework is considered the most helpful security auditing tool freely available to security professionals today.
-
How to manage systemd units at start-up | FOSS Linux
Systemd is an init system and system manager in Linux systems and is compatible with LSB and SysV. You can use the systemd suite to manage and optimize system start-up services and resources in a Linux system. It is a practical tool for sysadmins to get their system up and running, optimize processes, debug, and troubleshoot system services.
This article will build on our systemd series guide and illustrate how to manage system Units, file systems mounts, troubleshoot, and give you tips and tricks when working with systems.
Our first systemd guide highlighted why systemd is a practical tool for Linux sysadmins. The second illustrates how to schedule system tasks with systemd timers and automate the tedious system boot tasks.
-
25 basic Ubuntu Commands
Ubuntu is the most popular Debian-based distribution of Linux Operating System; It was initially released in 2004. Due to its distinctive features, various distros of Linux are developed based on Ubuntu. It is developed and maintained by Canonical Ltd. and a large community of software developers around the globe; Canonical Ltd. is a software company with its origin in the UK, and it has hired staff in several countries to work for Ubuntu. There are several releases of Ubuntu, such as stable release, Long Term Support (LTS), and unstable. The stable and unstable releases are launched every year in April and October, respectively, whereas the long-term support variant is released after two years and is available for the next five years. The latest LTS release is 20.04; it will be available till 2025. Ubuntu supports both Command Line Interface (CLI) and Graphical User Interface (GUI) to perform various tasks on the OS. CLI is the basic way to interact with systems hardware (processor/memory); you can perform all the tasks that GUI can perform. In this article, we will demonstrate the use of 25 basic commands that provide ease to execute various tasks of Ubuntu using CLI.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 653 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
KDE Plasma 5.22.5 Released as the Last Update in the Series with More Bug Fixes
KDE Plasma 5.22.5 is here as the last point release in the series, improving the System Monitor utility to correctly display IPv4 address information when IPv6 is disabled and to make the “Export Page” function work as it’s supposed to, improve the Plasma Panels to use the correct edge-specific theme graphics if available, and improve the window maximization and full-screen effects to cross-fade again. Also improved in this release is the Digital Clock widget, whose calendar popup’s header now looks correctly in right-to-left (RTL) text mode and make the list of timezones scrollable. Moreover, the KDE Plasma 5.22.5 update improves the Plasma Discover graphical package manager to make some of its UI elements display shortcut keys in their tooltips.
Android Leftovers
GCC 11 PGO With The AMD Ryzen 9 5950X For Faster Performance
It's been a while since last running benchmarks evaluating the performance of GCC's profile guided optimizations (PGO) for helping to optimize the performance. But stemming from the discussions around PGO'ing the Linux kernel (though that effort is stalled for now), several Phoronix readers inquired about seeing some fresh PGO figures with GCC 11. So here are such benchmarks of GCC 11 with the upcoming Ubuntu 21.10 running on an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X desktop. Using the latest Ubuntu 21.10 daily image at the time with its GCC 11.2 compiler and other updated toolchain components, I ran some fresh benchmarks looking at the impact of PGO. The benchmarks were first carried out without using any PGO / profile-based optimizations. After that all of the open-source C/C++ benchmarks were re-built with the necessary support to enable profile collection, all of the benchmarks repeated just to generate the necessary profile data without making use of the benchmark results, and then all of the benchmarks each rebuilt against their respective profile data. This is a rather best case scenario for PGO performance evaluation with the profiles matching the specific workloads / code paths being tested by the benchmark. These tests are mainly being put out for reference and curiosity purposes for helping those decide whether it's worthwhile looking closer at profile guided optimizations for your particular workloads or performance critical code-bases. All other CFLAGS/CXXFLAGS were maintained the same throughout testing besides just adjusting the PGO options for the given build.
Ubuntu Server vs Desktop: What’s the Difference?
When you click on the download button on the Ubuntu website, it gives you a few options. Two of them are Ubuntu Desktop and Ubuntu Server. This could confuse new users. Why are there two (actually 4 of them)? Which one should be downloaded? Ubuntu desktop or server? Are they the same? What is the difference? I am going to explain the difference between the desktop and server editions of Ubuntu. I’ll also explain which variant you should be using.
Recent comments
51 min 35 sec ago
55 min 24 sec ago
1 hour 9 min ago
1 hour 15 min ago
14 hours 28 min ago
17 hours 38 min ago
17 hours 44 min ago
17 hours 47 min ago
17 hours 51 min ago
17 hours 59 min ago