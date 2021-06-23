today's howtos
What are aliases, and how do you use them in Linux? - TechRepublic
Jack Wallen shows you how to simplify your Linux life by using aliases.
Finding drive space usage from the command line in Linux - TechRepublic
How much space remains on those drives connected to your server? That data is but a quick command away. Jack Wallen shows you how.
Linux 101: How to easily view real-time log entries with tail - TechRepublic
One of the single most helpful tools in your Linux admin arsenal is log files. And with the open-source platform, there are quite a few different log files to view. But how do you get the most out of your viewing?
One of the best ways to use log files to troubleshoot a system is by viewing the log in real-time. As the logging system writes entries to the log file, it makes it considerably easier to see what's going on in such a way as to help discern what's causing the problem.
The other option is to open the log file and either scroll through it or search it for specific strings. Personally, I much prefer the real-time option.
To view a log file in such a way, there's a handy command available, called tail. According to the tail man page, tail will print the last 10 lines of each file to standard output. In simplest terms, tail prints out the most recent entries to a file as they are written.
How to Create a MySQL user guide for beginners
As you know MySQL is the most popular open-source relational database management system. It allows users to store, organize, and retrieve data from the database. It has a variety of working options to grant privileges to specific users within the tables and database.
I am assuming you have installed MySQL software on your system already, if not, then you can read my another post how to install MySQL in Ubuntu 19.04.
I will cover in this article how to create a MySQL user account and grant permissions, and last how to delete MySQL user.
How to Export MySQL Query Results to CSV Format in Linux
Querying from a MySQL database shell is always fun and techy until you need a database output saved somewhere for easy access and reference; especially when dealing with large datasets.
Quick data access saves you from having to each time log in to a MySQL server via a terminal shell to reference specific MySQL-query-associated outputs. The CSV (Comma Separated Value) file is an ideal candidate for resolving these types of repetitive user-to-database interactions.
How to Self-host Multiple WordPress Sites on the Same Server With Docker
Installing WordPress is not a big deal. You can install it using LAMP server for local development. You can also deploy it for the real world on a proper public facing Linux server.
Cloud servers like Linode, DigitalOcean etc also provide the option to deploy a brand-new Linux server preconfigured with WordPress. Even easier, right?
But what if you want to install more than one WordPress on a single server?
An easy way would be to use a service like ServerPilot. Not only it updates your server automatically, it also lets you easily deploy multiple WordPress instances on the same server.
That would cost you a bit more money and if you do not want that, you can use Docker to deploy multiple WordPress instances.
Through this guide, you'll learn how to easily set up a dual WordPress setup running from their individual containers and add more instances!
KDE Plasma 5.22.5 Released as the Last Update in the Series with More Bug Fixes
KDE Plasma 5.22.5 is here as the last point release in the series, improving the System Monitor utility to correctly display IPv4 address information when IPv6 is disabled and to make the “Export Page” function work as it’s supposed to, improve the Plasma Panels to use the correct edge-specific theme graphics if available, and improve the window maximization and full-screen effects to cross-fade again. Also improved in this release is the Digital Clock widget, whose calendar popup’s header now looks correctly in right-to-left (RTL) text mode and make the list of timezones scrollable. Moreover, the KDE Plasma 5.22.5 update improves the Plasma Discover graphical package manager to make some of its UI elements display shortcut keys in their tooltips.
Android Leftovers
GCC 11 PGO With The AMD Ryzen 9 5950X For Faster Performance
It's been a while since last running benchmarks evaluating the performance of GCC's profile guided optimizations (PGO) for helping to optimize the performance. But stemming from the discussions around PGO'ing the Linux kernel (though that effort is stalled for now), several Phoronix readers inquired about seeing some fresh PGO figures with GCC 11. So here are such benchmarks of GCC 11 with the upcoming Ubuntu 21.10 running on an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X desktop. Using the latest Ubuntu 21.10 daily image at the time with its GCC 11.2 compiler and other updated toolchain components, I ran some fresh benchmarks looking at the impact of PGO. The benchmarks were first carried out without using any PGO / profile-based optimizations. After that all of the open-source C/C++ benchmarks were re-built with the necessary support to enable profile collection, all of the benchmarks repeated just to generate the necessary profile data without making use of the benchmark results, and then all of the benchmarks each rebuilt against their respective profile data. This is a rather best case scenario for PGO performance evaluation with the profiles matching the specific workloads / code paths being tested by the benchmark. These tests are mainly being put out for reference and curiosity purposes for helping those decide whether it's worthwhile looking closer at profile guided optimizations for your particular workloads or performance critical code-bases. All other CFLAGS/CXXFLAGS were maintained the same throughout testing besides just adjusting the PGO options for the given build.
Ubuntu Server vs Desktop: What’s the Difference?
When you click on the download button on the Ubuntu website, it gives you a few options. Two of them are Ubuntu Desktop and Ubuntu Server. This could confuse new users. Why are there two (actually 4 of them)? Which one should be downloaded? Ubuntu desktop or server? Are they the same? What is the difference? I am going to explain the difference between the desktop and server editions of Ubuntu. I’ll also explain which variant you should be using.
