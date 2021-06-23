Linux for Starters: Your Guide to Linux – Managing Users – Part 15
This is a series that offers a gentle introduction to Linux for newcomers.
This article explains how to create users on your Ubuntu machine. Let’s start with a brief explanation of groups as they are central to the process.
Groups help define the permissions and access for each user account. They determine who has access to files, directories, settings, devices, and more. Finding out the groups to which a user account belongs helps give you a better understanding of that user’s access (and troubleshoot when things don’t function as expected).
In a default desktop installation, the first user on the system is considered an administrator. That user is a member of various groups. The groups command shows the groups to which a user belongs.
