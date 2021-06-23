Programming Leftovers
Bash declare an empty array
An array is a container that stores the values of a similar data type. The storage process deals with entering the values at any index of the array, and the index of the array accesses that value. Whenever you declare an array, you have two options. Either assign the values at the time of declaration or enter the values when they are needed dynamically. In this guide, we have experienced both approaches. To perform this function in bash, you need to create an environment of the Linux operating system where you can access the terminal and other applications of user privileges.
To perform operations on array in bash, you need to install bash on Linux operating system. By installing the packages, it is already installed in the system. The version of bash should be greater than 4 to continue this guide further. If it is less than 4, you need to install the latest bash version or at least 4. Execute the command on the Linux terminal to check the version.
Bash loop through files in a directory
In Ubuntu, including Bash, loops have made it possible to apply operations on multiple files. Looping is the most effective thing as it allows the user to apply the same logic to the item repeatedly by using a small code-line.
To understand the concept of looping over files in the directory, you need access to the Ubuntu application and services. When you have some privileges, you can only operate with files and directories.
You should have installed Bash on Ubuntu operating system. In some installations, it is installed by default in the updation of packages. If it is already installed, you need to upgrade the version because it must be above 4. To continue the current guide, you need to keep the version above 4. To check the version of the pre-installed Bash in your system, use the command on the Ubuntu terminal.
Bash print array with newlines
An array is a container containing the same data type items, either integer type or float type. We can deal with arrays by performing several operations on them. One commonly used Delima is to break the array and print each word on a new line. This feature is discussed in today’s article. To understand this concept, you need to access a Ubuntu terminal to perform bash-related terms on Ubuntu. We have covered the topic from simplest to critical samples for the understanding of the user.
Pyston Team Joins Anaconda
We have some very exciting news to announce today: we (Marius and Kevin) are joining Anaconda! Anaconda is a well-known company that produces open-source Python software, and we think that by joining them we can significantly accelerate the trajectory of Pyston, our faster implementation of Python.
Pyston Developers Join Anaconda To Continue Their Speedy Python Implementation
Pyston began many years ago as an open-source JIT-based Python implementation developed by Dropbox. But after Dropbox dropped Pyston development, it went dormant for several years before the developers decided to create their own start-up around it and released Pyston 2.0. The Pyston developers are now joining well known Python organization Anaconda.
JavaScript Loops – A Guide for Absolute Beginners
n computing, almost all programming languages support the idea of loops. In computing, loops are a set of instructions that allow the programmer to do something repeatedly in a quick and efficient manner. Loops iterate/repeatedly execute through a block of code until a certain condition is met.
All high-level programming languages provide several different types of loops. The syntax of these loops may be different but they are used to perform the same tasks. These loops are interchangeable but some are specifically built to be used in some specific conditions.
A Candid explainer: Safe higher-order upgrades – Blog – Joachim Breitner's Homepage
A central idea behind Candid is that services evolve over time, and so also their interfaces evolve. As they do, it is desirable to keep the interface usable by clients who have not been updated. In particular on a blockchainy platform like the Internet Computer, where some programs are immutable and cannot be changed to accommodate changes in the interface of the services they use, this is of importance.
Therefore, Candid defines which changes to an interface are guaranteed to be backward compatible. Of course it’s compatible to add new methods to a service, but some changes to a method signature can also be ok.
Guide to C++ Serialization
Serialization converts an object into a stream of bytes to be stored in the disk or sent to another computer through a network. There are two kinds of objects in C++: fundamental objects and objects instantiated from a defined class. Note, in C++, the struct is considered a class, and the name of a struct represents the instantiated object of the struct.
Individual fundamental objects are not normally serialized. However, since an instantiated object has fundamental objects, as the whole object is serialized, the fundamental objects are also serialized. In C++, all data structures, such as the vector, are predefined classes.
Serialization is also called marshaling. The opposite of serialization is deserialization or unmarshalling. The serialized object as a file from the disk or the network can be converted back (resurrected) to the object at the local computer to be used with the local C++ application (program).
How to Use C++ fstream
The fstream term stands for File Stream. Stream refers to a sequence of characters moving from the disk to the C++ program or from the C+ program to the disk. Moving characters from a file in disk to the program is inputting. Moving characters from the program to a file in the disk is outputting. Input-file-stream abbreviated as ifstream is structured by the template class, basic_ifstream. Output-file-stream abbreviated, ofstream is structured by the template class, basic_ofstream.
It is possible for inputting and outputting to take place in one session. This is made possible by the class template, basic_fstream. Now, fstream is a synonym for basic_fstream. fstream, which is still basic_fstream, uses basic_ifstream and ofstream to operate.
KDE Plasma 5.22.5 Released as the Last Update in the Series with More Bug Fixes
KDE Plasma 5.22.5 is here as the last point release in the series, improving the System Monitor utility to correctly display IPv4 address information when IPv6 is disabled and to make the “Export Page” function work as it’s supposed to, improve the Plasma Panels to use the correct edge-specific theme graphics if available, and improve the window maximization and full-screen effects to cross-fade again. Also improved in this release is the Digital Clock widget, whose calendar popup’s header now looks correctly in right-to-left (RTL) text mode and make the list of timezones scrollable. Moreover, the KDE Plasma 5.22.5 update improves the Plasma Discover graphical package manager to make some of its UI elements display shortcut keys in their tooltips.
Android Leftovers
GCC 11 PGO With The AMD Ryzen 9 5950X For Faster Performance
It's been a while since last running benchmarks evaluating the performance of GCC's profile guided optimizations (PGO) for helping to optimize the performance. But stemming from the discussions around PGO'ing the Linux kernel (though that effort is stalled for now), several Phoronix readers inquired about seeing some fresh PGO figures with GCC 11. So here are such benchmarks of GCC 11 with the upcoming Ubuntu 21.10 running on an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X desktop. Using the latest Ubuntu 21.10 daily image at the time with its GCC 11.2 compiler and other updated toolchain components, I ran some fresh benchmarks looking at the impact of PGO. The benchmarks were first carried out without using any PGO / profile-based optimizations. After that all of the open-source C/C++ benchmarks were re-built with the necessary support to enable profile collection, all of the benchmarks repeated just to generate the necessary profile data without making use of the benchmark results, and then all of the benchmarks each rebuilt against their respective profile data. This is a rather best case scenario for PGO performance evaluation with the profiles matching the specific workloads / code paths being tested by the benchmark. These tests are mainly being put out for reference and curiosity purposes for helping those decide whether it's worthwhile looking closer at profile guided optimizations for your particular workloads or performance critical code-bases. All other CFLAGS/CXXFLAGS were maintained the same throughout testing besides just adjusting the PGO options for the given build.
Ubuntu Server vs Desktop: What’s the Difference?
When you click on the download button on the Ubuntu website, it gives you a few options. Two of them are Ubuntu Desktop and Ubuntu Server. This could confuse new users. Why are there two (actually 4 of them)? Which one should be downloaded? Ubuntu desktop or server? Are they the same? What is the difference? I am going to explain the difference between the desktop and server editions of Ubuntu. I’ll also explain which variant you should be using.
