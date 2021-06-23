today's leftovers
-
Race across the galaxy to save Earth in The Captain releasing October 21
Ready up for your next space adventure with The Captain. A blending of a point and click adventure, a space sim and much more into one gorgeous looking game. Developed by Sysiac Games, with publishing help from Tomorrow Corporation.
It's a race against time as you race across the galaxy carrying the only thing that can stop dark forces trying to destroy the Earth. Sounds perhaps a little bit like the basic story from FTL: Faster Than Light but with a rather different way to play through with planetary exploration.
-
SuperTuxKart 1.3 release candiate available!
-
What my first Linux was, and its context
I was using Unix well before my first Linux, as you can tell from the history of my SGI Indy (which I kept running until 2006, and might have kept running longer in different circumstances). But 1999 was when we needed to refresh the hardware in the undergraduate labs that I was then involved in, and when we went to evaluate the various hardware on offer nothing could beat the low cost and solid performance of general x86 hardware (we wound up with branded PCs from DEC). This was my real introduction to the relentless march of inexpensive x86 machines and one of things that informs my views that PCs can be Unix workstations.
-
poudriere: when renaming sets, also rename *-make.conf files etc
Last last night, after renaming some buildlists, which were actually setnames, for poudriere, I realized that files in /usr/local/etc/poudriere.d also needed to be renamed.
-
Hibernate time reduced
Theo de Raadt (deraadt@) committed a change which significantly reduces hibernate time on machines with larger amounts of RAM: [...]
-
Open Minds Podcast: Matt Mullenweg of Automattic
On this episode, CC’s Director of Product, Anna Tumadóttir, sits down with Matt Mullenweg. Originally from Houston, Texas, Matt is the co-founder of the open-source blogging platform WordPress, the most popular publishing platform on the web, and the founder and CEO of Automattic, the company behind WordPress.com, WooCommerce and Jetpack.
-
KDE Plasma 5.22.5 Released as the Last Update in the Series with More Bug Fixes
KDE Plasma 5.22.5 is here as the last point release in the series, improving the System Monitor utility to correctly display IPv4 address information when IPv6 is disabled and to make the “Export Page” function work as it’s supposed to, improve the Plasma Panels to use the correct edge-specific theme graphics if available, and improve the window maximization and full-screen effects to cross-fade again. Also improved in this release is the Digital Clock widget, whose calendar popup’s header now looks correctly in right-to-left (RTL) text mode and make the list of timezones scrollable. Moreover, the KDE Plasma 5.22.5 update improves the Plasma Discover graphical package manager to make some of its UI elements display shortcut keys in their tooltips.
Android Leftovers
GCC 11 PGO With The AMD Ryzen 9 5950X For Faster Performance
It's been a while since last running benchmarks evaluating the performance of GCC's profile guided optimizations (PGO) for helping to optimize the performance. But stemming from the discussions around PGO'ing the Linux kernel (though that effort is stalled for now), several Phoronix readers inquired about seeing some fresh PGO figures with GCC 11. So here are such benchmarks of GCC 11 with the upcoming Ubuntu 21.10 running on an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X desktop. Using the latest Ubuntu 21.10 daily image at the time with its GCC 11.2 compiler and other updated toolchain components, I ran some fresh benchmarks looking at the impact of PGO. The benchmarks were first carried out without using any PGO / profile-based optimizations. After that all of the open-source C/C++ benchmarks were re-built with the necessary support to enable profile collection, all of the benchmarks repeated just to generate the necessary profile data without making use of the benchmark results, and then all of the benchmarks each rebuilt against their respective profile data. This is a rather best case scenario for PGO performance evaluation with the profiles matching the specific workloads / code paths being tested by the benchmark. These tests are mainly being put out for reference and curiosity purposes for helping those decide whether it's worthwhile looking closer at profile guided optimizations for your particular workloads or performance critical code-bases. All other CFLAGS/CXXFLAGS were maintained the same throughout testing besides just adjusting the PGO options for the given build.
Ubuntu Server vs Desktop: What’s the Difference?
When you click on the download button on the Ubuntu website, it gives you a few options. Two of them are Ubuntu Desktop and Ubuntu Server. This could confuse new users. Why are there two (actually 4 of them)? Which one should be downloaded? Ubuntu desktop or server? Are they the same? What is the difference? I am going to explain the difference between the desktop and server editions of Ubuntu. I’ll also explain which variant you should be using.
