Kernel: Libinput, Linux 5.15 Merges, and Con Kolivas With MuQSS
Peter Hutterer: libinput and high-resolution wheel scrolling
Gut Ding braucht Weile. Almost three years ago, we added high-resolution wheel scrolling to the kernel (v5.0). The desktop stack however was first lagging and eventually left behind (except for an update a year ago or so, see here). However, I'm happy to announce that thanks to José Expósito's efforts, we now pushed it across the line. So - in a socially distanced manner and masked up to your eyebrows - gather round children, for it is storytime.
Linux 5.15 In 2021 Is Still Improving Intel 486 Era Hardware Support - Phoronix
The x86/IRQ changes for the Linux 5.15 kernel bring some unexpected improvements to old hardware.
In particular, some old Intel and ALi hardware is seeing some work done for this modern Linux kernel.
Linux 5.15 Graphics Driver Changes Bring Intel DG2/Alchemist, XeHP, AMD Cyan Skillfish - Phoronix
David Airlie submitted today the Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) graphics/display driver updates for the Linux 5.15 merge window.
-ck hacking: 5.14 and the future of MuQSS and -ck once again
Having missed the update for the 5.13 kernel entirely, I thought I'd just skip ahead to merge up with 5.14 and started looking at/working on it today. The size of the changes are depressingly large and whilst it's mostly trivial changes, and features I wouldn't implement in MuQSS, I'm once again left wondering if I should be bothering with maintaining this patch-set, as I've mentioned before on this blog.
The size of my user-base seems to be diminishing with time, and I'm getting further and further out of touch with what's happening in the linux kernel space at all, with countless other things to preoccupy me in my spare time.
As much as I still prefer running my own kernel on my hardware, I'm having trouble motivating myself after the last 18 months of world madness due to Covid19 and feel that I should really sadly bring this patch-set to a graceful end. My first linux kernel patches stretch back 20 years and with almost no passion for working on it any more, I feel it may be long overdue.
Con Kolivas Contemplates Ending Kernel Development, Retiring MuQSS & -ck Patches - Phoronix
Con Kolivas has worked on many patches for the Linux kernel over the past two decades and particularly focused on innovations around desktop performance/interactivity. For over a decade now he's primarily been focused on maintaining his work out-of-tree and not catering to mainline acceptance but now he is thinking of bowing out once more and ending his kernel development effort.
Over the past decade he's been maintaining his "-ck" patches out-of-tree and updating them for each new kernel series with a variety of improvements to enhance the interactivity and performance of the kernel. He's also been maintaining his MuQSS scheduler that is the successor to his former "BFS" Brain Fuck Scheduler.
