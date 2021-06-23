today's howtos
How To Install Nginx on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nginx on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Nginx is a free, open-source webserver that provides HTTP, reverse proxy, caching, and load-balancing functionality. It’s a great alternative to Apache, and it’s easy to set up.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Nginx webserver on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
Shell Script Put Multiple Line Comments under Bash/KSH
How to Change WordPress Admin Password via MySQL
Changing or editing a WordPress Admin password is a superuser-oriented activity. In such a case, you can still log in to the WordPress website account and edit the other existing user profile information or even further customize the site information.
However, for one reason or another, you might feel like the integrity or security of your admin passwords has been compromised. It could also be due to a site security policy put in place by the company represented by the WordPress site where admin user passwords are changed weekly or monthly.
How to Create New WordPress Admin User via MySQL
With the freedom and open-source nature of the WordPress content management system, taking over online content publishing is easy, flexible, and manageable.
It is important for WordPress database administrators to have a grip on all database user contributions and interactions within such platforms. There are several reasons that will force a database administrator to create users with different privileges via the MySQL client or shell.
How to Enable & Configure Unattended-Upgrades on Debian 11
Keeping your system up to date is an important factor for anyone from simple desktop users, developers, sysadmins; well, let’s face it, anyone with a device that is especially connected to the Internet. Debian, by default, is not set up for automatic updates. However, with enabling and configuring unattended-upgrades packages, you can easily apply security, package, or even new feature upgrades in an easy, simple, efficient way if you do not always have the time to check or forget. IT is highly recommended to enable this just for security alone.
How to Install vsftpd FTP Server on Debian 11
FTP, short for File Transfer Protocol, is a popular protocol for transferring files to and from an FTP server. However, it is fraught with security risks since it sends data and sensitive information such as usernames and passwords in plain text. VSFTPD ( Very Secure FTP Daemon ) is a fast, secure and stable FTP server that uses encryption to secure data exchanged with the server.
KDE Plasma 5.22.5 Released as the Last Update in the Series with More Bug Fixes
KDE Plasma 5.22.5 is here as the last point release in the series, improving the System Monitor utility to correctly display IPv4 address information when IPv6 is disabled and to make the “Export Page” function work as it’s supposed to, improve the Plasma Panels to use the correct edge-specific theme graphics if available, and improve the window maximization and full-screen effects to cross-fade again. Also improved in this release is the Digital Clock widget, whose calendar popup’s header now looks correctly in right-to-left (RTL) text mode and make the list of timezones scrollable. Moreover, the KDE Plasma 5.22.5 update improves the Plasma Discover graphical package manager to make some of its UI elements display shortcut keys in their tooltips.
GCC 11 PGO With The AMD Ryzen 9 5950X For Faster Performance
It's been a while since last running benchmarks evaluating the performance of GCC's profile guided optimizations (PGO) for helping to optimize the performance. But stemming from the discussions around PGO'ing the Linux kernel (though that effort is stalled for now), several Phoronix readers inquired about seeing some fresh PGO figures with GCC 11. So here are such benchmarks of GCC 11 with the upcoming Ubuntu 21.10 running on an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X desktop. Using the latest Ubuntu 21.10 daily image at the time with its GCC 11.2 compiler and other updated toolchain components, I ran some fresh benchmarks looking at the impact of PGO. The benchmarks were first carried out without using any PGO / profile-based optimizations. After that all of the open-source C/C++ benchmarks were re-built with the necessary support to enable profile collection, all of the benchmarks repeated just to generate the necessary profile data without making use of the benchmark results, and then all of the benchmarks each rebuilt against their respective profile data. This is a rather best case scenario for PGO performance evaluation with the profiles matching the specific workloads / code paths being tested by the benchmark. These tests are mainly being put out for reference and curiosity purposes for helping those decide whether it's worthwhile looking closer at profile guided optimizations for your particular workloads or performance critical code-bases. All other CFLAGS/CXXFLAGS were maintained the same throughout testing besides just adjusting the PGO options for the given build.
Ubuntu Server vs Desktop: What’s the Difference?
When you click on the download button on the Ubuntu website, it gives you a few options. Two of them are Ubuntu Desktop and Ubuntu Server. This could confuse new users. Why are there two (actually 4 of them)? Which one should be downloaded? Ubuntu desktop or server? Are they the same? What is the difference? I am going to explain the difference between the desktop and server editions of Ubuntu. I’ll also explain which variant you should be using.
