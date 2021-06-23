IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Hybrid work: 5 trends to watch
We’re early on in this brave, new world of hybrid work, but already there are some trends worth keeping an eye on, say management experts and IT leaders who are busy bridging the remote and in-office gap.
Consider these emerging issues that technology leaders should monitor and manage during this transition.
Peter Hutterer: Flatpak portals - how do they work?
I've been working on portals recently and one of the issues for me was that the documentation just didn't quite hit the sweet spot. At least the bits I found were either too high-level or too implementation-specific. So here's a set of notes on how a portal works, in the hope that this is actually correct.
First, Portals are supposed to be a way for sandboxed applications (flatpaks) to trigger functionality they don't have direct access too. The prime example: opening a file without the application having access to $HOME. This is done by the applications talking to portals instead of doing the functionality themselves.
There is really only one portal process: /usr/libexec/xdg-desktop-portal, started as a systemd user service. That process owns a DBus bus name (org.freedesktop.portal.Desktop) and an object on that name (/org/freedesktop/portal/desktop). You can see that bus name and object with D-Feet, from DBus' POV there's nothing special about it. What makes it the portal is simply that the application running inside the sandbox can talk to that DBus name and thus call the various methods. Obviously the xdg-desktop-portal needs to run outside the sandbox to do its things.
Where are you on your DevSecOps journey?
We recently published the results of our survey from earlier this year where we asked more than 500 IT and Security practitioners about their container and Kubernetes adoption and security strategies. One of the key takeaways was that organizations need to build a bridge between DevOps and security to realize the benefits of tools like containers and Kubernetes. This is because responsibility for securing cloud-native development tools like these is highly decentralized.
Exploring our bugs, part 3: time to resolution
This is the third and final part of a series I promised during my Nest With Fedora talk (also called “Exploring Our Bugs”). In this post, I’ll analyze the time it takes to resolve bug reports from Fedora Linux 19 to Fedora Linux 32. If you want to do your own analysis, the Jupyter notebook and source data are available on Pagure. These posts are not written to advocate any specific changes or policies. In fact, they may ask more questions than they answer.
An important consideration when looking at bugs is the time to resolution (TTR). How quickly are bugs resolved one way or another? The first thing I looked at is the TTR across all of our releases. As you might expect, it skews very heavily to the left. One surprising thing his how many bugs took multiple years to close. As a percentage, it was relatively small, but some bugs went almost 14 years before being closed. This is another time I wish it were easy to get a count of how many times a bug has been bumped to a later version.
KDE Plasma 5.22.5 Released as the Last Update in the Series with More Bug Fixes
KDE Plasma 5.22.5 is here as the last point release in the series, improving the System Monitor utility to correctly display IPv4 address information when IPv6 is disabled and to make the “Export Page” function work as it’s supposed to, improve the Plasma Panels to use the correct edge-specific theme graphics if available, and improve the window maximization and full-screen effects to cross-fade again. Also improved in this release is the Digital Clock widget, whose calendar popup’s header now looks correctly in right-to-left (RTL) text mode and make the list of timezones scrollable. Moreover, the KDE Plasma 5.22.5 update improves the Plasma Discover graphical package manager to make some of its UI elements display shortcut keys in their tooltips.
Android Leftovers
GCC 11 PGO With The AMD Ryzen 9 5950X For Faster Performance
It's been a while since last running benchmarks evaluating the performance of GCC's profile guided optimizations (PGO) for helping to optimize the performance. But stemming from the discussions around PGO'ing the Linux kernel (though that effort is stalled for now), several Phoronix readers inquired about seeing some fresh PGO figures with GCC 11. So here are such benchmarks of GCC 11 with the upcoming Ubuntu 21.10 running on an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X desktop. Using the latest Ubuntu 21.10 daily image at the time with its GCC 11.2 compiler and other updated toolchain components, I ran some fresh benchmarks looking at the impact of PGO. The benchmarks were first carried out without using any PGO / profile-based optimizations. After that all of the open-source C/C++ benchmarks were re-built with the necessary support to enable profile collection, all of the benchmarks repeated just to generate the necessary profile data without making use of the benchmark results, and then all of the benchmarks each rebuilt against their respective profile data. This is a rather best case scenario for PGO performance evaluation with the profiles matching the specific workloads / code paths being tested by the benchmark. These tests are mainly being put out for reference and curiosity purposes for helping those decide whether it's worthwhile looking closer at profile guided optimizations for your particular workloads or performance critical code-bases. All other CFLAGS/CXXFLAGS were maintained the same throughout testing besides just adjusting the PGO options for the given build.
Ubuntu Server vs Desktop: What’s the Difference?
When you click on the download button on the Ubuntu website, it gives you a few options. Two of them are Ubuntu Desktop and Ubuntu Server. This could confuse new users. Why are there two (actually 4 of them)? Which one should be downloaded? Ubuntu desktop or server? Are they the same? What is the difference? I am going to explain the difference between the desktop and server editions of Ubuntu. I’ll also explain which variant you should be using.
