today's howtos
-
You can execute commands from within the nano text editor in Linux - TechRepublic
Jack Wallen is ready to help you with the built-in Execute tool in nano when you want to make it a bit more flexible.
-
How to Install Subversion & USVN (Apache SVN) on CentOS 8 - Unixcop
Subversion is an open source version control system. Founded in 2000 by CollabNet, Inc., the Subversion project and software have seen incredible success over the past decade. Subversion has enjoyed and continues to enjoy widespread adoption in both the open source arena and the corporate world.
User-Friendly USVN is a web interface written in PHP used to configure Subversion repositories.It’s goal is to ease the creation of new projects without having to use the command line interface, therefor, maybe without privileged access to the server. USVN will then generate the list of users allowed to access your source code. This enable the delegation of rights to administrate Subversion repositories.
-
How To Install and Set up Yii PHP Framework on Ubuntu Linux
The Yii is the acronym of Yes It Is, which is a great free and open-source (FOSS) Model–view–controller, a PHP framework tool for PHP development. It’s a tool for developing PHP modules and applications. The Yii PHP framework is available for both Ubuntu and Windows. It can rapidly build up large PHP modules, and its component-oriented work functionalities have made it unique and user-friendly. The Yii PHP Framework works with an entry script, application, controller, filter, and model layer.
-
What is a container image?
Containers are a critical part of today's IT operations. A container image contains a packaged application, along with its dependencies, and information on what processes it runs when launched.
You create container images by providing a set of specially formatted instructions, either as commits to a registry or as a Dockerfile. For example, this Dockerfile creates a container for a PHP web application...
-
Firefox Tip: turn off accessibility services to improve performance
Firefox users who are experiencing performance issues while using the Firefox web browser on desktop systems and on Android, may improve performance by disabling the browser's accessibility services.
[...]
To make matters worse, Mozilla did remove options to control the desktop browser's accessibility settings from the preferences some time ago. While it is still possible to turn them off using about:config, it is probably not something that most users know about or feel comfortable using.
Reports suggest that some users managed to reduce the Firefox web browser's memory usage after disabling the service; others on the other hand reported that changing the setting did not impact memory usage. It may be a good idea to test this on the local system to find out if the local Firefox installation is affected by the issue.
-
TCP IP header flags list Tutorial for beginners
TCP IP header refers to Transmission Control Protocol is responsible to make communication between devices and send data over the network.
It provides reliable, ordered, and error check communications. Major internet applications rely on this protocol such as World wide web, email, remote administration, file transfer, etc. Applications that don’t require reliability use UDP (User Datagram Protocol).
-
