Shell/Bash Programming
Bash Remove Last x Characters From String
One might have to delete letters from either a string sometimes. Just what the case may be, Linux includes several built-in, useful tools for removing letters form such a text in Bash. This article demonstrates how to delete letters from either a string using those methods. In this post, the instructions were run on Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa. The very same instructions may be run on any Linux system that has the utilities mentioned above installed. To execute the instructions, we’ll utilize the usual Terminal. The Ctrl+Alt+T shortcut will open the Terminal tool.
What Set –e do in Bash?
Set –e is used within the Bash to stop execution instantly as a query exits while having a non-zero status. This function is also used when you need to know the error location in the running code. Let’s continue the article to elaborate on the concept of “set –e” in different aspects of codes.
Install Bash extensions in Linux. If it is already installed, then you need to upgrade the version because the version must be above 4.
How do I Sleep in a Bash Script?
When you create your Bash scripts, their functionality is such that you have to wait for some function within it to complete its processing before proceeding further. The wait within a Bash script is introduced with the “sleep” command. The sleep command in Bash allows you to wait for as long as you want before doing any further processing. This functionality finds a special use case while dealing with clients and servers in Linux.
Multiple clients can connect to a single server depending upon its request handling capacity in a client-server model. A client always initiates a connection request, whereas a server listens to this request. However, at times, a server might be busy processing other requests. Therefore, there should be a time duration defined for the client for which that client should wait before canceling the connection initiation request. This time duration can be defined while making use of the sleep command.
This was just a simple use case of the sleep command with the client-server model; however, this command can also serve other different purposes within this model. Our motive is to learn how we can sleep in a Bash script in Ubuntu 20.04. For doing that, we have designed this tutorial so that you will get the maximum benefit out of it once you follow the examples shared in it.
How Do You Escape a Single Quote in Bash?
Sometimes, the scripts are written in such a dynamic manner that even the programmer does not know exactly how many arguments will be provided by the user at runtime, but he might want to use that total number somewhere later in that script.
How Do You Check the Number of Arguments in Bash?
You can provide any desired number of command-line arguments to your Bash scripts in Ubuntu 20.04 while executing them. However, sometimes the scripts are written in such a dynamic manner that even the programmer does not know exactly how many arguments will be provided by the user at runtime, but he might want to use that total number somewhere later in that script.
In this situation, there must be a way through which you can check the total number of arguments passed to any particular Bash script. For that, Bash has a special variable, i.e., $#. To figure out how this special variable works, you will have to go through all the examples shared in this article.
How Do I Count the Number of Lines in a File in Bash?
In any code or a program, sometimes such a situation exists where we need to know how big the data of the filefile’s data is. We can get this through the number of lines of a file, instead of consulting the whole data. Counting the lines manually can consume a lot of time. So these tools are used, that ease us with our desired output. In this guide, wThis guide will cover some common and uncommon ways to count the line number in a file.
Security, FUD, and Microsoft Spin
FSFE supporters Vienna: FSFE information stall on Veganmania 2021
Due to the Corona lock down we couldn’t man the traditional information stall at any Veganmania summer festival in Vienna in 2020. So we where pleased that from 27 to 29 August 2021 we were able to be present on one again. Officially, over 12.000 people visited the event this time and we had many encounters with people eager to hear our arguments for free software. Many hadn’t even heard about free software before. Others knew about open source or Linux. And of course we also met many people who already use free software at home or at work. In fact, maybe even more than ever before on those information stalls – except of course for those on our local Linux Week events. [...] Once more our information materials proved to be useful for this not usually very technical audience. Especially our introduction leaflet to the idea for freedom in technology and our locally produced practical overview of well known distributions came in very handy. In addition, the guide for email encryption and the stickers and post cards with motives like: “I love free software, but I love you more …”, “There is no cloud, just other peoples computers.” and some other funny freedom related stickers found many happy new owners. A short time ago I found the domain distrotest.net and was very pleased by how easy this web page makes it to explore different free software distributions. It is simply fun to quickly test many desktops by starting virtual machines directly in your browser. The people I told about it, obviously liked this prospect too. I will certainly include a link to this in future versions of our distribution overview leaflet. Another well received leaflet we hadn’t had on our desk in previous years was a short practical guide on computer security for activists. In this we didn’t go into complicated advanced stuff but rather very practical things everybody can do to improve the trustworthiness of their used system. It elaborates on 12 very basic things like creating backups and using a password manager or using software as a service only if there is no other possible way of doing things. It also explains why relying on well known centralised social media platforms can be especially dangerous if you want to challenge powerful constitutions as an activist. In addition we made good use of our little local online list of free software experts on freie.it who are ready to help out in case people lack the time or patience to dig through the extensive amount of online documentation and guides if they get stuck at any point in their adventure into the joyful free software world.
7 Open-Source CMS WordPress Alternatives
Looking for a WordPress alternative to build your website? Look no further. This article will show you other Content Management Systems (CMS) you can use to build your site. Creating a website is a lot of work; there's the aspects of designing, coding, and constantly updating your site. However, with a CMS, it doesn't have to be the case. A Content Management System is a software application that helps you build and manage a website without calling for prior coding ability. The most popular CMS is WordPress, and it accounts for 40% of websites on the internet. However, it's not the only CMS. There are other alternatives that you can use to build your website. This article will show you 7 open-source CMS you can use to create your website or blog.
Release of Chrome 93
