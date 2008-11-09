today's howtos
-
Collecting process accounting logs on Linux with syslog-ng
Process accounting logs are collected into binary log files on Linux. You can turn them into human readable format locally, using various tools. You can also use syslog-ng to read those files. Syslog-ng can parse those binary logs, create name-value pairs from them and store the results.
-
How to Set or Change Hostname in Amazon Linux EC2 Instance
am a new Amazon Linux 2 EC2 instance user. My EC2 name was set to ‘ip-172-26-7-134’ during instance creation. But now, I would like to change the EC2 hostname to ‘stats1’. Can you tell me how do I remove ip-172-26-7-134 and set it to stats1 on Amazon Linux 2? How do I change the Amazon Linux Lightsail or EC2 cloud server instance?
-
Convert HEIF Images to JPG or PNG on Linux (With Commands) - Linux Nightly
HEIF photos (those with the .HEIC file extension) can store image data more efficiently than JPG or PNG, which yields a smaller file size. But the glaring drawback is that HEIF doesn’t enjoy widespread support. If you have some HEIF photos that you need to convert to a different format, this can be done from the Linux command line.
In this tutorial, you’ll see how to convert HEIF images to JPG or PNG with Linux commands.
-
How to Install Steam on Debian
In PC gaming, Steam is the largest and most popular platform for video game distribution by Valve. Steam offers a native client for all major platforms to manage and play your favorite games from the Steam store.
Steam is also at the forefront when it comes to Linux gaming. Since its debut on Linux, Steam has made constant improvements to enable playing Windows games on Linux. Most of the PC games are designed for Windows. Thanks to Steam Play and Proton (Steam’s version of Wine), you can play almost any of your favorite games on Linux with the Steam client.
This guide demonstrates installing and configuring the Steam client on Debian.
-
How to Update Debian from Terminal
Debian is a Linux distro composed of free and open-source software (FOSS). It’s developed by the Debian Project, a community-driven project. It’s one of the oldest operating systems based on the Linux kernel. Debian is at the core of many popular operating systems like Ubuntu, Linux Mint, MX Linux, Deepin, and much more.
This guide will demonstrate how to keep Debian’s packages up-to-date from the terminal.
-
How to install and run traceroute on Ubuntu
Network or system administrators have to properly look after the network, as they are supposed to provide an uninterrupted service within a network or system. For this, they must undergo several network checks to continuously monitor the network performance; several diagnostic tools allow network administrators to check the connectivity over the network, such as ping. However, another command is used for network diagnostics that is “traceroute” in Linux and macOS, while the same command is named “tracert” on windows OS. Traceroute command maps the route data from the source to the destination; the traceroute command is used to trace the paths that data packets take from their source point to destination point. In this detailed guide, we will explore the use of the traceroute command in Ubuntu with several examples.
-
How to install g++ on Ubuntu
If you are a newbie in the world of computers and programming languages then it is important to know that your computer cannot “understand” any of the programming languages. The computers interpret only machine languages (ones and zeros). In this situation, a compiler can help you. A computer utilizes compilers for “translating” programming languages into machine language, or we can also say that it converts your source code into an executable file format for your system.
-
How to set up the Odoo business suite on Ubuntu Server
Odoo is a business suite platform that runs on Ubuntu. With Odoo, users can boost their sales, run POS, timesheets, help desks, inventory, and purchases. In this guide, we’ll show you how to install Odoo on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.
Note: Although this guide focuses on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, it is also possible to get the app working with newer releases of Ubuntu.
-
How to use a task manager in Ubuntu to monitor the system
Ubuntu beginners frequently ask: Is there any task manager in Ubuntu? If yes, then how we can use the task manager for monitoring the system.
Firstly, you should know what a task manager does. The task manager displays all currently active processes and their memory usage. It also manages processes and provides you the option of terminating or killing a process. Although an experienced Ubuntu user prefers the command-line method of locating processes and memory use, you do not have to use it when you are just getting started with Ubuntu. Instead, you can utilize the “System Monitor” that serves as a task manager in your Ubuntu system.
In this article, we will talk about how to use a task manager in Ubuntu to monitor the system. So let’s start!
-
How to use cd command in terminal
The task manager displays all currently active processes and their memory usage. It also manages processes and provides you the option of terminating or killing a process. Although an experienced Ubuntu user prefers the command-line method of locating processes and memory use, you do not have to use it when you are just getting started with Ubuntu. Instead, you can utilize the "System Monitor” that serves as a task manager in your Ubuntu system. This article explains how to use task manager to monitor system activities in Ubuntu.
-
How to use strings command in Ubuntu
Checking a binary or executable file for extracting human-readable text is not something that we do in our day-to-day life, but what if you are asked for it? In Ubuntu, the “strings” command allows you to see all the human-readable characters present in a binary/executable file. The “strings” command is primarily used to determine the type of file, but it can also be utilized to extract text. For example, you have a file saved in an unusual binary format; you can extract the text you entered in this file using the “strings” command without encountering non-printable characters.
A question can come to your mind: why do we add text in the executable files? Many developers packaged the binary files when software or application is released. However, it is an excellent idea to include ASCII text in that binary file. It is beneficial for the developers and users to gain a better understanding of the executable file. As a result, the “strings” command will help them determine the content of these non-text files.
In this article, we will talk about how to install and use strings on your Ubuntu system. So, let’s move ahead!
-
What is Tree Command in Ubuntu
The command-line interface of Linux-based distros works as a catalyst to the actions performed by the users. Like other distros, Ubuntu also supports a variety of commands, and among those, directory handling commands are used to handle the operations related to directories, such as the “cd” command is used to change the current working directory; “mkdir” command is used to make a new directory. Similarly, tree command prints directories, sub-directories, and their content in a tree-like structure. It is almost like an “ls” command, but the main difference is the print pattern of both commands: the “ls” command lists down the content, whereas the “tree” command shows the output in a tree-like hierarchical structure. In this demonstration, we will provide a deep insight into the usage of tree commands with examples. So, let’s start with the installation of the tree:
-
How to Use Ubuntu Timedatectl
Every computing device has time and date as the very basic service provided by them. Date/time and time zone are interlinked phenomena in computing devices as date/time depends on the time zone selected by the user. The date and time are automatically fetched according to the time zone; however, the users can also change them manually.
-
Install Laravel Framework on Debian 11
Laravel is a free and open-source PHP web framework based on the Symfony framework. It is used for the faster development of web applications. Laravel makes it easier to perform some common tasks such as authentication, routing, sessions and caching. It has several useful features including, Artisan, Object-relational mapping, Template Engine, MVC Architecture, Unit-Testing, and Database Migration System.
In this tutorial, I will show you how to install Laravel on Debian 11.
-
How to use the netplan command on Ubuntu
In Ubuntu 17.10, a new command-line network configuration tool was introduced known as “Netplan”. Netplan makes it simple to configure and manage network settings in your Ubuntu system. It also permits you the YAML abstraction for configuring a network interface. It interacts with the kernel through the systemd-networkd and NetworkManager daemons which are also known as renderers. You have to choose any one from both of them. Netplan reads the network configurations from “/etc/netplan/*.yaml” files, which can save the configuration settings for all network interfaces.
If you use the netplan command on Ubuntu, then It becomes easy to restart and change network settings. Netplan is also good for automation (humans and programs can read YAML). This write-up is focusing on how to use the netplan command on Ubuntu.
-
How to use Ubuntu HWClock
Linux supports two types of clocks in any system; one is a hardware clock, and the other is a software clock. The hardware clock functioning is independent of the operating system, and it keeps on running even if the system is turned off. The moment you turn on your machine, the software clock gets the information from the hardware clock and thus shows the date and time as saved in the hardware clock. In this article, we will briefly discuss the use of hwclock in Ubuntu, along with its various functions and options too.
-
How to Install and Use PostgreSQL 13 on Rocky Linux
PostgreSQL is a free and open-source database management system focusing on extensibility and SQL compliance. PostgreSQL is an advanced and enterprise-class RDBMS (Relational Database Management System) supports both SQL (relational) and JSON (non-relational) querying.
It's a highly stable database management system backed by more than 20 years of development by the open-source community and has a strong reputation among developers and system admins for its reliability, flexibility, feature robustness, and performance.
PostgreSQL is used as a primary database for web applications, mobile applications, and analytic applications. Some notable PostgreSQL users around the globe are Reddit, Skype, Instagram, Disqus, The Guardian, Yandex, Bloomberg, Nokia, BMW, etc.
In this guide, you will learn how to install the PostgreSQL database on Rocky Linux, securing the PostgreSQL database deployment, and basic usage of PostgreSQL queries for managing users and databases.
-
How to Install Java 16 (OpenJDK 16) on Debian 11
Java is a general-purpose, class-based, object-oriented multipurpose programming language that is popular due to the design of having lesser implementation dependencies, meaning that the compiled Java code can be run on all platforms that support Java without the need for recompilation. Java is also fast, secure, and reliable, therefore. It is widely used for developing Java applications in laptops, data centers, game consoles, scientific supercomputers, cell phones, etc.
-
How To Install ImageMagick on Linux Mint 20 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install ImageMagick on Linux Mint 20. For those of you who didn’t know, ImageMagick is a free and open-source image manipulation tool. It is mainly used to create, edit, compose or convert bitmap images. Its uses include resizing, rotating, shearing images, applying various special effects, or drawing text, lines, and curves. Its flexibility can be realized from the fact that it can be used across multiple different platforms such as run on Windows and Mac OS, as well as on Android OS and iOS.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of ImageMagick on a Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana).
-
How To Install Gdu Disk Analyzer on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Gdu Disk Analyzer on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Gdu (Go Disk Usage) is very similar to Ncdu, a popular console disk usage analyzer, with one major difference: speed. Gdu makes use of parallel processing, being specially created for solid-state drives (SSD). It also works with hard disk drives (HDD), but its performance gain compared to other tools is not so great in this case.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Gdu Disk Analyzer on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
Amazon s3 tutorial – Creating | Managing | Listing | Deleting Simple Storage bucket
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 628 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security, FUD, and Microsoft Spin
FSFE supporters Vienna: FSFE information stall on Veganmania 2021
Due to the Corona lock down we couldn’t man the traditional information stall at any Veganmania summer festival in Vienna in 2020. So we where pleased that from 27 to 29 August 2021 we were able to be present on one again. Officially, over 12.000 people visited the event this time and we had many encounters with people eager to hear our arguments for free software. Many hadn’t even heard about free software before. Others knew about open source or Linux. And of course we also met many people who already use free software at home or at work. In fact, maybe even more than ever before on those information stalls – except of course for those on our local Linux Week events. [...] Once more our information materials proved to be useful for this not usually very technical audience. Especially our introduction leaflet to the idea for freedom in technology and our locally produced practical overview of well known distributions came in very handy. In addition, the guide for email encryption and the stickers and post cards with motives like: “I love free software, but I love you more …”, “There is no cloud, just other peoples computers.” and some other funny freedom related stickers found many happy new owners. A short time ago I found the domain distrotest.net and was very pleased by how easy this web page makes it to explore different free software distributions. It is simply fun to quickly test many desktops by starting virtual machines directly in your browser. The people I told about it, obviously liked this prospect too. I will certainly include a link to this in future versions of our distribution overview leaflet. Another well received leaflet we hadn’t had on our desk in previous years was a short practical guide on computer security for activists. In this we didn’t go into complicated advanced stuff but rather very practical things everybody can do to improve the trustworthiness of their used system. It elaborates on 12 very basic things like creating backups and using a password manager or using software as a service only if there is no other possible way of doing things. It also explains why relying on well known centralised social media platforms can be especially dangerous if you want to challenge powerful constitutions as an activist. In addition we made good use of our little local online list of free software experts on freie.it who are ready to help out in case people lack the time or patience to dig through the extensive amount of online documentation and guides if they get stuck at any point in their adventure into the joyful free software world.
7 Open-Source CMS WordPress Alternatives
Looking for a WordPress alternative to build your website? Look no further. This article will show you other Content Management Systems (CMS) you can use to build your site. Creating a website is a lot of work; there's the aspects of designing, coding, and constantly updating your site. However, with a CMS, it doesn't have to be the case. A Content Management System is a software application that helps you build and manage a website without calling for prior coding ability. The most popular CMS is WordPress, and it accounts for 40% of websites on the internet. However, it's not the only CMS. There are other alternatives that you can use to build your website. This article will show you 7 open-source CMS you can use to create your website or blog.
Release of Chrome 93
Recent comments
1 hour 5 min ago
4 hours 12 min ago
5 hours 46 min ago
8 hours 22 min ago
8 hours 25 min ago
8 hours 30 min ago
8 hours 33 min ago
8 hours 40 min ago
8 hours 46 min ago
8 hours 56 min ago