The classic gravity-reversing platformer VVVVVV from Terry Cavanagh gets a huge upgrade | GamingOnLinux
After being released for more than 10 years, VVVVVV is back with a big new version which follows on from the source code being released back in early 2020. This marks the first update to the game in around seven years too. Not something that you will see too often for a classic indie platformer.
Slick free strategy game The Fertile Crescent is getting a new bigger paid version | GamingOnLinux
The Fertile Crescent has been an absolutely brilliant retro-styled Bronze Age real-time strategy game that's currently free and the future of it has been secured.
While it's currently free and a hobby project for the team, it's still a very high quality game that feels like a low-res Age of Empires but with some mechanics that set them apart. Writing in a new update post on itch.io, the team shared that "TFC will be leveling up from a hobby project to a full time job for us thanks to a publishing deal we signed earlier this year". The recent updates to the game have remained free and they've been pretty big, which is thanks to this publisher.
Now they're working on a last free update to the current version of the game, to then move onto building it up into a commercial version. The good news is that this one will stick around and get bug fixes but the majority of the time will be on the upcoming paid-for bigger version that will eventually release on Steam.
Surviving Mars: Below & Beyond will have you dig below the surface and on asteroids | GamingOnLinux
Releasing on September 7, Surviving Mars: Below & Beyond is the brand new expansion for the Martian city-builder from Paradox Interactive and newer developer Abstraction (who took over from Haemimont Games).
Giving the relaxed building sim some much needed expansion into other areas, Below & Beyond enhances colony management by going below the surface and beyond the horizon to build underground bases, mine asteroids, and gather rare resources.
"When we started planning out what was next for Surviving Mars, we really wanted to dive deep into the parts of the Red Planet we had not already explored. We know we had to come out swinging and Surviving Mars: Below & Beyond expands gameplay in a meaningful way," says Magnus Lysell, Product Manager for Surviving Mars at Paradox Interactive. "The possibilities are endless and we’re eager to continue exploring the Red Planet with our players."
This upcoming indie game is basically My Little Pony meets Pokemon and I want it | GamingOnLinux
I don't know how we missed this but Battle Gem Ponies from Yotes Games only has a few days left on Kickstarter, it's fully funded and it's pretty much My Little Pony styled creatures in a Pokemon style RPG. Honestly didn't ever think I would need something like this but now I do.
According to the developer "Battle Gem Ponies is a tale of friendship with themes of unbreakable bonds, mankind's role within nature, and healthy competition" along with magical ponies you catch and collect, which you then get to beat the crap out of other ponies.
Security, FUD, and Microsoft Spin
FSFE supporters Vienna: FSFE information stall on Veganmania 2021
Due to the Corona lock down we couldn’t man the traditional information stall at any Veganmania summer festival in Vienna in 2020. So we where pleased that from 27 to 29 August 2021 we were able to be present on one again. Officially, over 12.000 people visited the event this time and we had many encounters with people eager to hear our arguments for free software. Many hadn’t even heard about free software before. Others knew about open source or Linux. And of course we also met many people who already use free software at home or at work. In fact, maybe even more than ever before on those information stalls – except of course for those on our local Linux Week events. [...] Once more our information materials proved to be useful for this not usually very technical audience. Especially our introduction leaflet to the idea for freedom in technology and our locally produced practical overview of well known distributions came in very handy. In addition, the guide for email encryption and the stickers and post cards with motives like: “I love free software, but I love you more …”, “There is no cloud, just other peoples computers.” and some other funny freedom related stickers found many happy new owners. A short time ago I found the domain distrotest.net and was very pleased by how easy this web page makes it to explore different free software distributions. It is simply fun to quickly test many desktops by starting virtual machines directly in your browser. The people I told about it, obviously liked this prospect too. I will certainly include a link to this in future versions of our distribution overview leaflet. Another well received leaflet we hadn’t had on our desk in previous years was a short practical guide on computer security for activists. In this we didn’t go into complicated advanced stuff but rather very practical things everybody can do to improve the trustworthiness of their used system. It elaborates on 12 very basic things like creating backups and using a password manager or using software as a service only if there is no other possible way of doing things. It also explains why relying on well known centralised social media platforms can be especially dangerous if you want to challenge powerful constitutions as an activist. In addition we made good use of our little local online list of free software experts on freie.it who are ready to help out in case people lack the time or patience to dig through the extensive amount of online documentation and guides if they get stuck at any point in their adventure into the joyful free software world.
7 Open-Source CMS WordPress Alternatives
Looking for a WordPress alternative to build your website? Look no further. This article will show you other Content Management Systems (CMS) you can use to build your site. Creating a website is a lot of work; there's the aspects of designing, coding, and constantly updating your site. However, with a CMS, it doesn't have to be the case. A Content Management System is a software application that helps you build and manage a website without calling for prior coding ability. The most popular CMS is WordPress, and it accounts for 40% of websites on the internet. However, it's not the only CMS. There are other alternatives that you can use to build your website. This article will show you 7 open-source CMS you can use to create your website or blog.
Release of Chrome 93
