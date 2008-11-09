IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Subscription Manager and Simple Content Access: tagging and reviewing systems
We showed you how to enable Simple Content Access (SCA) and register your Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) with Insights. In this post, we will look at the use of groups in custom tags with Insights.
Network Controls in the DevSecOps life cycle
Network controls and segmentation methods allow you to control, segregate, and visualize Kubernetes traffic. These methods help you isolate tenants and better secure communications flow between containerized applications and microservices.
August is "Network Controls" month in Red Hat’s monthly Security series! Since March 2021, the Red Hat Security Ecosystem team has published monthly articles and videos on DevOps Security topics to help you learn how Red Hat can help you master the practice called DevSecOps.
By explaining how to assemble Red Hat products and introducing our security ecosystem partners, we aim to aid in your journey to deploying a comprehensive DevSecOps solution.
Why should I choose Quarkus over Spring for my microservices? | Red Hat Developer
As interest grows in microservices and containers, Java developers have struggled to make applications smaller and faster to meet today’s demands and requirements. In the modern computing environment, applications must respond to requests quickly and efficiently, be suitable for running in volatile environments such as virtual machines or containers, and support rapid development. Because of this, Java, and popular Java runtimes, are sometimes considered inferior to runtimes in other languages such as Node.js and Go.
The Java language and platform have been very successful over the years, preserving Java as the predominant language in current use. Analysts have estimated the global application server market size at $15.84 billion in 2020, with expectations of growing at a rate of 13.2% from 2021 to 2028. Additionally, tens of millions of Java developers worldwide work for organizations that run their businesses using Java. Faced with today’s challenges, these organizations need to adapt and adopt new ways of building and deploying applications. Forgoing Java for other application stacks isn’t a choice for many organizations. It would involve re-training their development staff and re-implementing processes to release and monitor applications in production.
Building reactive systems with Node.js
If you do a web search for computing terms that go with the word reactive, you'll find a wealth of phrases: Reactive streams, reactive systems, reactive messaging, and reactive programming are examples. The word reactive is also associated with other popular concepts like non-blocking I/O, functional programming, and backpressure.
Although those are all interesting topics, studying reactive systems is a good place to start. This concept was defined by the Reactive Manifesto as an architectural style for distributed systems that are responsive, elastic, resilient, and message-driven. Other constructs such as reactive streams (an asynchronous and non-blocking backpressure protocol) and reactive programming (such as reactive extensions) are implementation details.
Although the Reactive Manifesto is language-agnostic and framework-agnostic, Node.js is an excellent framework for carrying out its principles. This article provides general background on Node.js in reactive systems, then takes you step-by-step through a reactive service built with Node.js and Apache Kafka.
Use automation to combat your increased workload
So what can you do to improve the situation and make better use of your time? The answer can be complex and, in some cases, require the company to address it systemically. For other problems, you can use your technical expertise to improve the way you work by automating these repetitive, mundane tasks.
When we think of automating an IT process, it's normal to evaluate spending the time and effort to develop automation artifacts to address large or complex issues. There are many benefits to doing this. You can realize the same advantages by applying automation to simple and repetitive tasks, especially when you can reuse the automation to manage hundreds or thousands of systems.
Security, FUD, and Microsoft Spin
FSFE supporters Vienna: FSFE information stall on Veganmania 2021
Due to the Corona lock down we couldn’t man the traditional information stall at any Veganmania summer festival in Vienna in 2020. So we where pleased that from 27 to 29 August 2021 we were able to be present on one again. Officially, over 12.000 people visited the event this time and we had many encounters with people eager to hear our arguments for free software. Many hadn’t even heard about free software before. Others knew about open source or Linux. And of course we also met many people who already use free software at home or at work. In fact, maybe even more than ever before on those information stalls – except of course for those on our local Linux Week events. [...] Once more our information materials proved to be useful for this not usually very technical audience. Especially our introduction leaflet to the idea for freedom in technology and our locally produced practical overview of well known distributions came in very handy. In addition, the guide for email encryption and the stickers and post cards with motives like: “I love free software, but I love you more …”, “There is no cloud, just other peoples computers.” and some other funny freedom related stickers found many happy new owners. A short time ago I found the domain distrotest.net and was very pleased by how easy this web page makes it to explore different free software distributions. It is simply fun to quickly test many desktops by starting virtual machines directly in your browser. The people I told about it, obviously liked this prospect too. I will certainly include a link to this in future versions of our distribution overview leaflet. Another well received leaflet we hadn’t had on our desk in previous years was a short practical guide on computer security for activists. In this we didn’t go into complicated advanced stuff but rather very practical things everybody can do to improve the trustworthiness of their used system. It elaborates on 12 very basic things like creating backups and using a password manager or using software as a service only if there is no other possible way of doing things. It also explains why relying on well known centralised social media platforms can be especially dangerous if you want to challenge powerful constitutions as an activist. In addition we made good use of our little local online list of free software experts on freie.it who are ready to help out in case people lack the time or patience to dig through the extensive amount of online documentation and guides if they get stuck at any point in their adventure into the joyful free software world.
7 Open-Source CMS WordPress Alternatives
Looking for a WordPress alternative to build your website? Look no further. This article will show you other Content Management Systems (CMS) you can use to build your site. Creating a website is a lot of work; there's the aspects of designing, coding, and constantly updating your site. However, with a CMS, it doesn't have to be the case. A Content Management System is a software application that helps you build and manage a website without calling for prior coding ability. The most popular CMS is WordPress, and it accounts for 40% of websites on the internet. However, it's not the only CMS. There are other alternatives that you can use to build your website. This article will show you 7 open-source CMS you can use to create your website or blog.
Release of Chrome 93
