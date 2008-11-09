Mozilla and Programming Leftovers
-
Mozilla Security Blog: Mozilla VPN Security Audit
To provide transparency into our ongoing efforts to protect your privacy and security on the Internet, we are releasing a security audit of Mozilla VPN that Cure53 conducted earlier this year.
-
Spidermonkey Development Blog: TC39 meeting, July 13-16 2021
In this meeting, the Realms proposal finally moved forward to stage 3. The form it will take is as what is now called “isolated realms”. This form does not allow direct object access across the realm boundary (which you can do with iframes). To address this, a new proposal is being put forward titled getOriginals.
Beyond that, the ergonomic brand checks proposal moved to stage 4 and will be published in the next specification. Intl.Enumeration also finally moved to stage 3 and implementers have started working on it.
A feature that developers can look forward to experimenting with soon is Array find-from-last. This will enable programmers to easily search for an element from the end of a collection, rather than needing to first reverse the collection to do this search.
-
Rakudo Weekly News: 2021.35 Superseding
Steve Roe opened an issue in the raku.land repository: My modules are Duplicates. It describes the tricky issue the Raku ecosystem is facing in light of the migration of modules between different “repository backends”. There are currently three of them: the original git-based ecosystem, the modules uploaded to CPAN (with PAUSE), and modules uploaded to the zef repository backend (with fez) (/r/rakulang comments). This will most likely need some more careful thought in a problem solving issue.
[...]
All of the core developments of this week are either directly or indirectly a result of the extensive work that is being done on the new-disp branch, which is focussing more and more on making things faster, than making things work again!
-
Cryptography with Python
Cryptography, the science of ciphers, is made real with the help of coding. We cannot decide a programming language to be better or worse than another. However, the selection of an appropriate cryptography library makes all the difference.
Python provides some very sophisticated libraries and modules for encryption and decryption of the data. Some of them are Cryptography, hashlib, Simple-Crypt, etc. The article demonstrates the use of modern cryptographic practices in Python with the help of the cryptography library by illustrating how to encrypt and decrypt text strings and files.
-
How to Change the Working Directory in Python
A working directory is a current directory in which we are working and from which the script is run; within this directory, we have access to many files (the ones located within it). However, we sometimes need to change directories and go back and forth between files and folders. In this tutorial, we will learn how to change the working directory in Python.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 732 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security, FUD, and Microsoft Spin
FSFE supporters Vienna: FSFE information stall on Veganmania 2021
Due to the Corona lock down we couldn’t man the traditional information stall at any Veganmania summer festival in Vienna in 2020. So we where pleased that from 27 to 29 August 2021 we were able to be present on one again. Officially, over 12.000 people visited the event this time and we had many encounters with people eager to hear our arguments for free software. Many hadn’t even heard about free software before. Others knew about open source or Linux. And of course we also met many people who already use free software at home or at work. In fact, maybe even more than ever before on those information stalls – except of course for those on our local Linux Week events. [...] Once more our information materials proved to be useful for this not usually very technical audience. Especially our introduction leaflet to the idea for freedom in technology and our locally produced practical overview of well known distributions came in very handy. In addition, the guide for email encryption and the stickers and post cards with motives like: “I love free software, but I love you more …”, “There is no cloud, just other peoples computers.” and some other funny freedom related stickers found many happy new owners. A short time ago I found the domain distrotest.net and was very pleased by how easy this web page makes it to explore different free software distributions. It is simply fun to quickly test many desktops by starting virtual machines directly in your browser. The people I told about it, obviously liked this prospect too. I will certainly include a link to this in future versions of our distribution overview leaflet. Another well received leaflet we hadn’t had on our desk in previous years was a short practical guide on computer security for activists. In this we didn’t go into complicated advanced stuff but rather very practical things everybody can do to improve the trustworthiness of their used system. It elaborates on 12 very basic things like creating backups and using a password manager or using software as a service only if there is no other possible way of doing things. It also explains why relying on well known centralised social media platforms can be especially dangerous if you want to challenge powerful constitutions as an activist. In addition we made good use of our little local online list of free software experts on freie.it who are ready to help out in case people lack the time or patience to dig through the extensive amount of online documentation and guides if they get stuck at any point in their adventure into the joyful free software world.
7 Open-Source CMS WordPress Alternatives
Looking for a WordPress alternative to build your website? Look no further. This article will show you other Content Management Systems (CMS) you can use to build your site. Creating a website is a lot of work; there's the aspects of designing, coding, and constantly updating your site. However, with a CMS, it doesn't have to be the case. A Content Management System is a software application that helps you build and manage a website without calling for prior coding ability. The most popular CMS is WordPress, and it accounts for 40% of websites on the internet. However, it's not the only CMS. There are other alternatives that you can use to build your website. This article will show you 7 open-source CMS you can use to create your website or blog.
Release of Chrome 93
Recent comments
1 hour 5 min ago
4 hours 12 min ago
5 hours 46 min ago
8 hours 22 min ago
8 hours 25 min ago
8 hours 30 min ago
8 hours 33 min ago
8 hours 40 min ago
8 hours 46 min ago
8 hours 56 min ago