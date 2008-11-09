today's leftovers
The Aura Package Manager For Arch Linux - Invidious
Aura is a package manager for Arch Linux. Its original purpose is as an AUR helper, in that it automates the process of installing packages from the AUR (Arch User Repository). It is, however, capable of much more, including taking snapshots, restoring from those snapshots, and removing orphaned packages.
KDE Dev-Vlog 3: The Final of the Gwenview Trilogy
For several weeks we have been working on the user interface of KDE's standard image viewer Gwenview and now the date for the release is just around the corner. In this video five remaining problems are pointed out. We were able to implement solutions to most of them in time for the Gwenview 21.08 release.
Ransomware Disguised as Open-Source Krita Painting App Promo Video
Ransomware attacks are exponentially increasing. And, the way it gets distributed evolves every day.
One of the most effective ways is by using reputable brand names to lure users into downloading malicious files that may end up encrypting your files and demand a ransom.
And, in this case, some scammers have started using Krita’s name to deceive users through email.
Security updates for Tuesday
Security updates have been issued by CentOS (libsndfile and libX11), Debian (ledgersmb, libssh, and postgresql-9.6), Fedora (squashfs-tools), openSUSE (389-ds, nodejs12, php7, spectre-meltdown-checker, and thunderbird), Oracle (kernel, libsndfile, and libX11), Red Hat (bind, cloud-init, edk2, glibc, hivex, kernel, kernel-rt, kpatch-patch, microcode_ctl, python3, and sssd), SUSE (bind, mysql-connector-java, nodejs12, sssd, and thunderbird), and Ubuntu (apr, squashfs-tools, thunderbird, and uwsgi).
The Apache® Software Foundation Announces Annual Report for 2021 Fiscal Year
World's largest Open Source foundation's community rallies during pandemic; uptick in project activity, participation, and sponsor support advances Foundation to continue to provide $22B+ worth of software to the public-at-large at 100% no cost.
The Apache Drill Project Announces Apache® Drill(TM) v1.19 Milestone Release
The Apache Drill Project announced the release of Apache® DrillTM v1.19, the schema-free Big Data SQL query engine for Apache Hadoop®, NoSQL, and Cloud storage.
"Drill 1.19 is our biggest release ever," said Charles Givre, Vice President of Apache Drill. "With an already short learning curve, Drill 1.19 makes it even easier for users to quickly query, analyze, and visualize data from disparate sources and complex data sets.”
An "SQL-on-Hadoop" engine, Apache Drill is easy to deploy, highly performant, able to quickly process trillions of records, and scalable from a single laptop to a 1000-node cluster. With its schema-free JSON model (the first distributed SQL query engine of its kind), Drill is able to query complex semi-structured data in situ without requiring users to define schemas or transform data. It provides plug-and-play integration with existing Hive and HBase deployments, and is extensible out-of-the-box to access multiple data sources, such as S3 and Apache HDFS, HBase, and Hive. Additionally, Drill can directly query data from REST APIs to include platforms like SalesForce and ServiceNow.
ZutaCore Joins the Open19 Foundation [Ed: Openwashing by Microsoft's mass surveillance operations; the term "Open Source" nowadays contributes ti deception and whitewashing of truly bad things]
Security, FUD, and Microsoft Spin
FSFE supporters Vienna: FSFE information stall on Veganmania 2021
Due to the Corona lock down we couldn’t man the traditional information stall at any Veganmania summer festival in Vienna in 2020. So we where pleased that from 27 to 29 August 2021 we were able to be present on one again. Officially, over 12.000 people visited the event this time and we had many encounters with people eager to hear our arguments for free software. Many hadn’t even heard about free software before. Others knew about open source or Linux. And of course we also met many people who already use free software at home or at work. In fact, maybe even more than ever before on those information stalls – except of course for those on our local Linux Week events. [...] Once more our information materials proved to be useful for this not usually very technical audience. Especially our introduction leaflet to the idea for freedom in technology and our locally produced practical overview of well known distributions came in very handy. In addition, the guide for email encryption and the stickers and post cards with motives like: “I love free software, but I love you more …”, “There is no cloud, just other peoples computers.” and some other funny freedom related stickers found many happy new owners. A short time ago I found the domain distrotest.net and was very pleased by how easy this web page makes it to explore different free software distributions. It is simply fun to quickly test many desktops by starting virtual machines directly in your browser. The people I told about it, obviously liked this prospect too. I will certainly include a link to this in future versions of our distribution overview leaflet. Another well received leaflet we hadn’t had on our desk in previous years was a short practical guide on computer security for activists. In this we didn’t go into complicated advanced stuff but rather very practical things everybody can do to improve the trustworthiness of their used system. It elaborates on 12 very basic things like creating backups and using a password manager or using software as a service only if there is no other possible way of doing things. It also explains why relying on well known centralised social media platforms can be especially dangerous if you want to challenge powerful constitutions as an activist. In addition we made good use of our little local online list of free software experts on freie.it who are ready to help out in case people lack the time or patience to dig through the extensive amount of online documentation and guides if they get stuck at any point in their adventure into the joyful free software world.
7 Open-Source CMS WordPress Alternatives
Looking for a WordPress alternative to build your website? Look no further. This article will show you other Content Management Systems (CMS) you can use to build your site. Creating a website is a lot of work; there's the aspects of designing, coding, and constantly updating your site. However, with a CMS, it doesn't have to be the case. A Content Management System is a software application that helps you build and manage a website without calling for prior coding ability. The most popular CMS is WordPress, and it accounts for 40% of websites on the internet. However, it's not the only CMS. There are other alternatives that you can use to build your website. This article will show you 7 open-source CMS you can use to create your website or blog.
Release of Chrome 93
