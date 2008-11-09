today's howtos
-
Network Security Rocky Linux/Centos/RHEL 8 - Unixcop
Hardening network security devices minimize the risk of unauthorized access into a network’s infrastructure. Vulnerabilities in device management and configurations exploit weaknesses for a malicious cyber actor to exploit in order to gain presence and maintain persistence within a network.
In addition to, Hackers have shifted their focus from exclusively exploiting traditional endpoints to increasingly exploiting specialized and devices, including routers and switches. They do this through common weaknesses in configurations, specific routing protocols, and implanting malware in the OS.
So Ensure that all network security configurations are correct. Including static IP address assignments, DNS, WINS, whether or not to register a specific interface, binding order, and disabling settings on DMZ, 00B management, or backup networks. Also, check CSF configuration.
-
Enumerating .gov.af
Due to recent political events there’s an increased interest in Afghanistan’s websites. This is a tutorial on how to run sn0int on .gov.af to enumerate as many sites as possible for archival purpose.
-
How to see grep output in color with highlighting feature
The grep command is the de facto tool for searching text files. However, when there are too many matches, finding the requested text in the search results can be difficult. So grep comes with --color='auto' option. It surrounds the matching string with the colour, thus resulting in enhanced output.Now you know grep can color-highlighting the matched text or words in its output. However, by default, that option is turned off. So let us see how to colorized grep by default for viewing the entire file with highlighted matches on Linux or Unix-like systems.
-
How to use Keybase to encrypt files on Linux
Keybase is an end-to-end encryption tool for messaging and for file sharing. It’s an excellent, easy-to-use tool for those that want to quickly encrypt and share files with friends. Here’s how to do it on Linux.
-
Improve The CrowdSec Multi-Server Installation With HTTPS Between Agents | Linux Journal
To address security issues posed by clear http communication in our previous crowdsec multi-server installation, we propose solutions to achieve communication between Crowdsec agents over encrypted channels. On top of that, the third solution allows server-2 or server-3 to trust server-1 identity, and avoid man-in -the -middle attacks.
-
What is Metasploit Used For
A Metasploit framework is a sophisticated tool that cybercriminals and hackers can use to investigate systemic vulnerabilities on web servers. It can be simply modified and utilized with many operating systems since it is an open-source framework. It also includes tools for automatically comparing a program’s security vulnerabilities to its patched (repaired) version. It also includes anti-forensic and strong evasion features.
-
Linux Fu: User Space File Systems — Now For Windows, Too! | Hackaday [Ed: Better just use the real thing -- without NSA back doors and recurring data losses]
One of the nice things about the Unix philosophy that Linux inherited is that the filesystem is very modular. That’s good, too, because a typical system might want a choice of filesystems like ext4, reiserfs, btrfs, and even network systems like nfs. Besides that, there are fake file systems like /sys and /dev that help Linux make everything look like a file. The downside is that building a filesystem required changing the kernel or, at least, writing a loadable module. That’s not as hard as it sounds, but it is a little more difficult than writing a normal program. Then came FUSE — file system in user space. This is a single file system module that allows you to create new file systems by writing ordinary code.
-
How to install the Brave Browser on Linux Lite 5.4 - Invidious
In this video, we are looking at how to install the Brave Browser on Linux Lite 5.4. Enjoy! For the commands and more,
-
How to install Super Smash Flash 2 - SSF2 on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Super Smash Flash 2 - SSF2 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
How to Take Screenshots on a Chromebook - Make Tech Easier
The process of taking screenshots on a Chromebook may be different from doing it on a Windows PC or a Mac – but not drastically different. You may be a little unsure how to do this in Chrome OS, as even the best of them don’t have a Print screen key, but it’s fairly simple to learn. Whether you want to grab a portion of the screen or the entire thing, there are multiple ways to take screenshots on a Chromebook.
-
Yet another gremlin: the zero-width space
The gremlin detector script in A Data Cleaner's Cookbook now looks for zero width spaces (U+200B, hex e2 80 8b, ).
Like a soft hyphen (SHY), a zero-width space (ZWSP) is usually non-printing and invisible, and indicates for a Web browser or word-processing program where a string of visible characters can be broken when wrapping a line. With SHY, the program will add a hyphen at the end of the wrapped line, while a ZWSP just means "You can break the string here when wrapping".
Also like a SHY (and a no-break space (NBSP)), a ZWSP can cause problems where it isn't needed. A quick googling for "problem with zero width space" turned up ZWSP-caused issues with
-
Security, FUD, and Microsoft Spin
FSFE supporters Vienna: FSFE information stall on Veganmania 2021
Due to the Corona lock down we couldn’t man the traditional information stall at any Veganmania summer festival in Vienna in 2020. So we where pleased that from 27 to 29 August 2021 we were able to be present on one again. Officially, over 12.000 people visited the event this time and we had many encounters with people eager to hear our arguments for free software. Many hadn’t even heard about free software before. Others knew about open source or Linux. And of course we also met many people who already use free software at home or at work. In fact, maybe even more than ever before on those information stalls – except of course for those on our local Linux Week events. [...] Once more our information materials proved to be useful for this not usually very technical audience. Especially our introduction leaflet to the idea for freedom in technology and our locally produced practical overview of well known distributions came in very handy. In addition, the guide for email encryption and the stickers and post cards with motives like: “I love free software, but I love you more …”, “There is no cloud, just other peoples computers.” and some other funny freedom related stickers found many happy new owners. A short time ago I found the domain distrotest.net and was very pleased by how easy this web page makes it to explore different free software distributions. It is simply fun to quickly test many desktops by starting virtual machines directly in your browser. The people I told about it, obviously liked this prospect too. I will certainly include a link to this in future versions of our distribution overview leaflet. Another well received leaflet we hadn’t had on our desk in previous years was a short practical guide on computer security for activists. In this we didn’t go into complicated advanced stuff but rather very practical things everybody can do to improve the trustworthiness of their used system. It elaborates on 12 very basic things like creating backups and using a password manager or using software as a service only if there is no other possible way of doing things. It also explains why relying on well known centralised social media platforms can be especially dangerous if you want to challenge powerful constitutions as an activist. In addition we made good use of our little local online list of free software experts on freie.it who are ready to help out in case people lack the time or patience to dig through the extensive amount of online documentation and guides if they get stuck at any point in their adventure into the joyful free software world.
7 Open-Source CMS WordPress Alternatives
Looking for a WordPress alternative to build your website? Look no further. This article will show you other Content Management Systems (CMS) you can use to build your site. Creating a website is a lot of work; there's the aspects of designing, coding, and constantly updating your site. However, with a CMS, it doesn't have to be the case. A Content Management System is a software application that helps you build and manage a website without calling for prior coding ability. The most popular CMS is WordPress, and it accounts for 40% of websites on the internet. However, it's not the only CMS. There are other alternatives that you can use to build your website. This article will show you 7 open-source CMS you can use to create your website or blog.
Release of Chrome 93
