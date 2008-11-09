today's leftovers
Monthly Report (August 2021)
There are many different reasons to be interested in Reproducible Builds. When I originally got involved in the project I wasn’t a maintainer in any Linux distribution yet, instead I was wondering if there’s a way to distribute pre-compiled artifacts as an independent open source dev without carrying all the responsibility alone.
A few years later I’ve now published a manual called i-probably-didnt-backdoor-this. It contains a hello world program and instructions on how to reproduce the various pre-compiled artifacts, explains all build instructions and why these controls are effective.
A similar project has been published in response by Michael Lieberman. This project also distributes binaries that can be rebuilt with very simple commands using NixOS and Bazel.
The project also got a shout-out at debconf21 in a talk about Reproducible Builds by Holger Levsen (around 11:23).
[Older] Monthly Report (July 2021)
Apple's M1 Chip Boots NetBSD Operating System
Today, thanks to the Twitter user Jared McNeill, we have witnessed a first boot-up process of NetBSD OS on Apple's M1 processor. NetBSD is an open-source "UNIX-like" operating system, with an emphasis on speed, security and portability. This is one more step toward enabling the M1 chip for operating systems other than Apple's own macOS.
Server Savior Squad | LINUX Unplugged 421
A surprise server outage at the studio requires we jump into action with a few last-minute solutions and deploy one of our favorite open-source tools.
Plus some community news, handy picks, emails, and more. It's a special edition of the Unplugged show.
30 Years Of Linux: What Does The Future Hold! - Invidious
I've only been Linux for a few years but over this time I've learnt a lot about how my system works so I thought I'd be fun to look back at where Linux started, where we are now and where the future might take us.
System76 Pangolin Linux laptop now available with Ryzen 5000U - Liliputing
The Pangolin laptop is a thin and light notebook from Linux PC maker System76. Available with a choice of Ubuntu or Pop!_OS software, the notebook has a 15.6 inch full HD display, support for up to 64GB of RAM and 2TB of storage. And the Pangolin only weighs about 3.6 pounds and measures less than 0.8 inches thick.
When the notebook first launched earlier this year, customers had a choice of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U or Ryzen 7 4700U processors. Now System76 has given the Pangolin a spec bump – it’s now available with Ryzen 5 5500U or Ryzen 7 5700U processor options.
IBM sued again by its own sales staff: IT giant accused of going back on commission payments promise
IBM has been sued by sales manager Mark Briggs for allegedly capping sales commission payments despite a written commitment not to do so, joining dozens of cases claiming Big Blue screws its sales staff.
The lawsuit [PDF], filed in a US federal district court in Northern California on Friday, challenges IBM's practice of insisting that it does not have a contractual obligation to pay commissions spelled out in written documents provided to its employees. It is at least the 30th lawsuit since 2014 in which IBM has argued its "incentive plan letters" are not enforceable contracts.
IBM provides its salespeople with different compensation plans that outline sales quotas, and spell out how they will be paid. Those plans typically specify that a salesperson's total compensation will be composed of something like 55 per cent base salary and 45 per cent commission, calculated as a percentage of revenue from sales deals closed.
Kubeflow Pipelines on Tekton hits 1.0, and Watson Studio Pipelines goes open beta
Our last blog post announcing Kubeflow Pipelines on Tekton discussed how Kubeflow Pipelines became a primary vehicle to address the needs of both DevOps engineers and data scientists. As a reminder, Kubeflow Pipelines on Tekton is a project in the MLOps ecosystem, and offers the following benefits...
[...]
We are excited to announce the 1.0 release for Kubeflow Pipelines on Tekton (KFP-Tekton) project. Many features such as graph recursion, conditional loops, caching, any sequencer, dynamic parameters support, and the like were added to the project in the process of reaching this milestone. These new features were not supported in the Tekton project natively, but they are crucial for running real-world machine learning workflows using Kubeflow Pipelines.
Security, FUD, and Microsoft Spin
FSFE supporters Vienna: FSFE information stall on Veganmania 2021
Due to the Corona lock down we couldn’t man the traditional information stall at any Veganmania summer festival in Vienna in 2020. So we where pleased that from 27 to 29 August 2021 we were able to be present on one again. Officially, over 12.000 people visited the event this time and we had many encounters with people eager to hear our arguments for free software. Many hadn’t even heard about free software before. Others knew about open source or Linux. And of course we also met many people who already use free software at home or at work. In fact, maybe even more than ever before on those information stalls – except of course for those on our local Linux Week events. [...] Once more our information materials proved to be useful for this not usually very technical audience. Especially our introduction leaflet to the idea for freedom in technology and our locally produced practical overview of well known distributions came in very handy. In addition, the guide for email encryption and the stickers and post cards with motives like: “I love free software, but I love you more …”, “There is no cloud, just other peoples computers.” and some other funny freedom related stickers found many happy new owners. A short time ago I found the domain distrotest.net and was very pleased by how easy this web page makes it to explore different free software distributions. It is simply fun to quickly test many desktops by starting virtual machines directly in your browser. The people I told about it, obviously liked this prospect too. I will certainly include a link to this in future versions of our distribution overview leaflet. Another well received leaflet we hadn’t had on our desk in previous years was a short practical guide on computer security for activists. In this we didn’t go into complicated advanced stuff but rather very practical things everybody can do to improve the trustworthiness of their used system. It elaborates on 12 very basic things like creating backups and using a password manager or using software as a service only if there is no other possible way of doing things. It also explains why relying on well known centralised social media platforms can be especially dangerous if you want to challenge powerful constitutions as an activist. In addition we made good use of our little local online list of free software experts on freie.it who are ready to help out in case people lack the time or patience to dig through the extensive amount of online documentation and guides if they get stuck at any point in their adventure into the joyful free software world.
7 Open-Source CMS WordPress Alternatives
Looking for a WordPress alternative to build your website? Look no further. This article will show you other Content Management Systems (CMS) you can use to build your site. Creating a website is a lot of work; there's the aspects of designing, coding, and constantly updating your site. However, with a CMS, it doesn't have to be the case. A Content Management System is a software application that helps you build and manage a website without calling for prior coding ability. The most popular CMS is WordPress, and it accounts for 40% of websites on the internet. However, it's not the only CMS. There are other alternatives that you can use to build your website. This article will show you 7 open-source CMS you can use to create your website or blog.
Release of Chrome 93
