today's howtos
How to Recover root Password on CentOS/RHEL 8
If the existing root password is no longer memorize or is forgotten, you can reset the forgotten root password on boot by switching into single user mode.
This guide describes how to recover or reset a forgotten root password on RHEL 8 and CentOS 8 Linux using single user mode.
How To Set Up SSH Keys in Linux – TecAdmin
SSH or Secure Shell is a protocol utilized to enable communication between two computers and share data. It provides a password-enabled or password-less (disabled) authentication and encrypts communication between two hosts. When working with CentOS servers most of the time is spent in the terminal linked to your server via SSH.
In this guide, we’ll be focusing on setting up SSH keys-based authentication for a CentOS 8 server. SSH keys offer a straightforward, steady technique of communicating with remote servers and are encouraged for all users.
How to Install PgAdmin on Rocky Linux and AlmaLinux
PgAdmin 4 is an open-source, powerful, and front-end PostgreSQL database administration tool. PgAdmin 4 allows administrators to seamlessly manage PostgreSQL databases from a web browser and run SQL queries among other database tasks. It’s written in Python and Javascript/JQuery and is an improvement of its predecessor PgAdmin.
How To Install elementary OS 6 with Dualboot, UEFI and External Disk Instructions
This tutorial explains the steps to install elementary OS 6 to your computer. This offers you several modes you might want to choose, including dualbooting with Windows, dealing with either UEFI or BIOS Legacy, and even installing it to a blank USB flash disk drive. For your information, in this version we meet the brand new installer and is divided into two stages will be explained below. Time to install!
How to Install & Configure Fail2ban on Debian 11
Fail2ban is an intrusion prevention software framework that protects computer servers from primarily brute-force attacks, banning bad user agents, banning URL scanners, and much more. Fail2ban achieves this by reading access/error logs of your server or web applications. Fail2ban is coded in the python programming language.
The following tutorial will teach you how to install Fail2ban and do some configurations with full examples and basic tips to get you started on Debian 11 Bullseye.
How to Install and Use Thunderbird in Linux
Mozilla Foundation’s dedication and effort in developing the Thunderbird mail client application software paid off in a big way. Other than being a renowned mail client, Thunderbird also functions perfectly as news and chat client on top of being an effective RSS feeder. However, most Linux users associate with it as a free email application because of its customizable and easy-to-setup footprints.
How to Install SonarQube with Let's Encrypt on Ubuntu 20.04
It's every developer's dream to have clean and issue-free code which can readily be deployed into staging and production environments. One tool that can help you achieve this is in your CI/CD pipeline is SonarQube. SonarQube is a cross-platform and web-based tool used for continuous inspection of source code. It is written in Java. SonarQube enables you to write cleaner and safer code by inspecting code and detecting bugs and other inconsistencies.
SonarQube can be integrated into platforms such as GitHub, Gitlab, BitBucket, and Azure DevOps to mention a few platforms. It comes in various editions including Community, Developer, Enterprise, and Datacenter editions.
How to Redirect using Htaccess - Common Rules for 301, 302, HTTPS
How to configure redirection using .htaccess file. Htaccess is file which is used to make changes to your web server configuration without editing the server configuration file. This .htaccess file will be placed in your website root directory.
In this guide you are going to learn to how to configure some list of redirections which is mostly needed for your SEO and ranking in search engines.
Top 15 Self-hosted open-source free webmail clients
Web-based email clients (or Webmail clients) are the favorite solution for companies and teams. They help keep everything organized, archived on the server, which allow easily management and offer better protection. Webmail is a web application that allow users to access their email through their web browser. Unlike, desktop email clients, webmail software is installed on a web server, and does not require desktop clients or even operating system to run. The only requirement is a web browser and the internet.
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Microsoft OneNote
Microsoft’s stance for decades was that community creation and sharing of communal code (later to be known as free and open source software) represented a direct attack on their business. Their battle with Linux stretches back many years. Back in 2001, former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer famously tarnished Linux “a cancer that attaches itself in an intellectual property sense to everything it touches”. Microsoft also initiated its “Get the Facts” marketing campaign from mid-2003, which specifically criticized Linux server usage, total cost of ownership, security, indemnification and reliability. The campaign was widely criticized for spreading misinformation. However, in recent years, there has been a partial shift by Microsoft to embrace the open source software paradigm. For example, some of their code is open sourced. Examples include Visual Studio Code, .NET Framework, Atom, and PowerShell. They have also made investments in Linux development, server technology and organizations including the Linux Foundation and Open Source Initiative. They have made acquisitions such as Xamarin to help mobile app development, and GitHub a hugely popular code repository for open source developers. And they have partnered with Canonical, the developers of the popular Ubuntu distro. But many developers remain hugely sceptical about Microsoft and their apparent shift to embrace open source.
Release Announcement: Nitrux 1.6.0
We are pleased to announce the launch of Nitrux 1.6.0. This new version brings together the latest software updates, bug fixes, performance improvements, and ready-to-use hardware support. Nitrux 1.6.0 is available for immediate download.
