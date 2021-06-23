Language Selection

Linux
  • 20 essential Linux commands for every user [Ed: Those are mostly GNU programs and they have nothing to do with Linux; they don't even need Linux]

    You're stranded on a desert island. What's the one command you take with you?

    Typing commands into a darkened terminal window may seem antiquated to some, but for many computer users, it's the most efficient, most accessible, and clearest way to accomplish nearly any task a computer is capable of performing. These days, thanks to all the projects that bring open source commands to non-open platforms like macOS and Windows, terminal commands are relevant to everybody, not just Linux and BSD users. It may surprise you to learn that there are thousands of commands installed on an average POSIX computer, but of course, a good many of those aren't really intended to be used, at least not directly or regularly. Some commands are more universally useful than others, and still fewer are absolutely essential for effective terminal use.

  • AMD Radeon RDNA 2 Refresh Possibly Confirmed Via Linux Kernel Driver Update | HotHardware

    A recent Linux patch from AMD hints that the company might be gearing up to refresh its second generation Radeon DNA (RDNA 2) graphics card lineup, similar to how NVIDIA has a history of adding "Ti" and "Super" variants of its GPU product lines. Nothing is official at the moment, but if a refresh does occur, would expect to see a bump in performance and power efficiency.

  • BPF Timers To Intel Additions Lead The Networking Changes With Linux 5.15 - Phoronix

    The networking subsystem updates for the recently opened Linux 5.15 merge window have landed.

today's howtos

  • Fedora Magazine: Getting ready for Fedora Linux

    Why does Linux remain vastly invisible to ordinary folks who make general use of computers? This article steps through the process to move to Fedora Linux Workstation for non-Linux users. It also describes features of the GUI (Graphic User Interface) and CLI (Command Line Interface) for the newcomer. This is a quick introduction, not an in-depth course.

  • How to install Varnish Cache on Ubuntu 20.04 – VITUX

    Now more than ever, page loading speed is crucial to any website owner. A few seconds of lag in loading your website will quickly send internet users to the next site leading to high bounce rates and reduced revenue. In fact, page loading speed is a crucial ranking aspect that Google uses to rank websites. The slower your website, the lower the rank it gets. Varnish cache, also known as a caching reverse HTTP proxy, is a high-performance and blazing fast web application that speeds up your website by forwarding incoming HTTP requests to your webserver. It sits in front of a webserver and caches all the web traffic that is frequently accessed by users and stores it in memory. By so doing, it speeds up the retrieval time of the web pages. The cache also serves thousands of concurrent HTTP requests without crashing or overloading the webserver. It can boost your website speed by up to 300 – 100 times. Let now install the Varnish cache on Ubuntu 20.04

  • How to Install & Setup ModSecurity with Nginx on Debian 11

    ModSecurity or often referred to as Modsec is a free, open-source web application firewall (WAF). ModSecurity was created as a module for the Apache HTTP Server. However, since its early days, the WAF has grown and now covers an array of HyperText Transfer Protocol request and response filtering capabilities for various platforms such as Microsoft IIS, Nginx, and of course, Apache. How the WAF works, the ModSecurity engine is deployed in front of the web application, allowing the engine to scan the incoming and outgoing HTTP connections. ModSecurity is most commonly used in conjunction with the OWASP Core Rule Set (CRS), an open-source set of rules written in ModSecurity’s SecRules language and is highly regarded among the security industry.

  • Install the VirtualBox Guest Additions in Debian 11 bullseye - PragmaticLinux

    Curious about the recently released Debian 11 “bullseye”? Why not install it inside a VirtualBox virtual machine and give it a try? Just keep in mind that afterwards, you want to install the VirtualBox Guest Additions. This enables you to adjust the screen resolution to match your monitor’s. Furthermore, you can enable features such as the bi-directional clipboard and shared folders. In this article I’ll explain how to install the VirtualBox Guest Additions in Debian 11 “bullseye”.

  • How to create dynamic configuration files using Ansible templates | Enable Sysadmin

    In the previous article in this series, 8 steps to developing an Ansible role in Linux, I created an Ansible role to install Vim and configure it with some plugins and a static vimrc configuration file. This article improves this role by replacing this static configuration file with a more flexible one, dynamically generated using an Ansible template.

  • Bash Echo Command Explained With Examples In Linux - OSTechNix

    As a beginner when you start working with Bash scripts, the first command you will probably learn and use is the echo command. You can think of bash echo command something similar to the print command in other programming languages. The echo command is a bash built-in and its purpose is to print the output to stdout (i.e. Terminal). In this article, I will show you what is bash echo command and how to use it in your shell scripts. Before we get into the topic, let us see the difference between a Bash bulit-in and an external command.

Top 15 Self-hosted open-source free webmail clients

Web-based email clients (or Webmail clients) are the favorite solution for companies and teams. They help keep everything organized, archived on the server, which allow easily management and offer better protection. Webmail is a web application that allow users to access their email through their web browser. Unlike, desktop email clients, webmail software is installed on a web server, and does not require desktop clients or even operating system to run. The only requirement is a web browser and the internet. Read more

Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Microsoft OneNote

Microsoft’s stance for decades was that community creation and sharing of communal code (later to be known as free and open source software) represented a direct attack on their business. Their battle with Linux stretches back many years. Back in 2001, former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer famously tarnished Linux “a cancer that attaches itself in an intellectual property sense to everything it touches”. Microsoft also initiated its “Get the Facts” marketing campaign from mid-2003, which specifically criticized Linux server usage, total cost of ownership, security, indemnification and reliability. The campaign was widely criticized for spreading misinformation. However, in recent years, there has been a partial shift by Microsoft to embrace the open source software paradigm. For example, some of their code is open sourced. Examples include Visual Studio Code, .NET Framework, Atom, and PowerShell. They have also made investments in Linux development, server technology and organizations including the Linux Foundation and Open Source Initiative. They have made acquisitions such as Xamarin to help mobile app development, and GitHub a hugely popular code repository for open source developers. And they have partnered with Canonical, the developers of the popular Ubuntu distro. But many developers remain hugely sceptical about Microsoft and their apparent shift to embrace open source. Read more

Release Announcement: Nitrux 1.6.0

We are pleased to announce the launch of Nitrux 1.6.0. This new version brings together the latest software updates, bug fixes, performance improvements, and ready-to-use hardware support. Nitrux 1.6.0 is available for immediate download. Read more

