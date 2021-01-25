today's leftovers
mintcast 368.5 – Pi and Coffee
1:59 Linux Innards
48:03 Vibrations from the Ether
55:26 Check This Out
59:19 Announcements & Outro
In our Innards section, Pi’s Pi’s and more Pi’s
And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning jobs: 4 hot skills
Artificial Intelligence (AI) ranks as one of the fastest-growing professions, with practitioners highly sought after in 2021, according to LinkedIn. In addition to having proficiency in C++, Python, or Java and an aptitude for math, the strongest AI/ML professionals and teams are well-rounded in their general business knowledge and ability to communicate.
Organization-wide adoption of AI/ML technologies is the next phase of digital transformation, so a powerful team of programmers, developers, and data scientists is critical to improving AI literacy from the top down. It is important for technology leaders to communicate that AI/ML is meant to enhance the organization’s teams, not replace jobs.
Fair Internet bandwidth management on a network using OpenBSD
I will use the queuing features from the OpenBSD firewall PF (Packet Filter) which relies on the CoDel network scheduler algorithm, which seems to bring all the features we need to do what we want.
AYN Odin – A Dockable portable game console offered with Snapdragon 845 or Dimensity 900 (Crowdfunding)
AYN Odin is a 6-inch portable game console powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 or MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor and offered with an optional dock with an HDMI port to connect it to a large screen, various ports for controllers, and even a 2.5-inch SATA bay.
It offers a much more powerful experience, a larger display, a more recent Android 10/11 OS, and better multiplayer abilities than the Amlogic S905D3 powered Powkiddy A20 portable game console we have just covered.
Paul Wise: FLOSS Activities August 2021
This month I didn't have any particular focus. I just worked on issues in my info bubble.
An Analysis of Feed URLs
Anyhow, these thoughts have been swirling in my head. Then one day I came across web-dev-feeds by simeviads, a collection of 1,000 feeds for web developers.
My first reaction was: “I gotta parse and analyze all those feeds! Surely that will surface common patterns for feed URLs!” So that’s what I did. Below are my findings.
Note: what follows likely isn’t 100% precise, but is meant as a rough analysis.
RSA/SHA1 signature type disabled by default in OpenSSH
The "ssh-rsa" signature type is now disabled by default.
"ssh-rsa" signatures can be selectively re-enabled if necessary.
RSA ("ssh-rsa") keys are not affected by this change and remain valid.
Academics bypass PINs for Mastercard and Maestro contactless payments
Certified Kubernetes Application Developer Exam Available in Chinese [Ed: More changes in the business model]
today's howtos
Top 15 Self-hosted open-source free webmail clients
Web-based email clients (or Webmail clients) are the favorite solution for companies and teams. They help keep everything organized, archived on the server, which allow easily management and offer better protection. Webmail is a web application that allow users to access their email through their web browser. Unlike, desktop email clients, webmail software is installed on a web server, and does not require desktop clients or even operating system to run. The only requirement is a web browser and the internet.
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Microsoft OneNote
Microsoft’s stance for decades was that community creation and sharing of communal code (later to be known as free and open source software) represented a direct attack on their business. Their battle with Linux stretches back many years. Back in 2001, former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer famously tarnished Linux “a cancer that attaches itself in an intellectual property sense to everything it touches”. Microsoft also initiated its “Get the Facts” marketing campaign from mid-2003, which specifically criticized Linux server usage, total cost of ownership, security, indemnification and reliability. The campaign was widely criticized for spreading misinformation. However, in recent years, there has been a partial shift by Microsoft to embrace the open source software paradigm. For example, some of their code is open sourced. Examples include Visual Studio Code, .NET Framework, Atom, and PowerShell. They have also made investments in Linux development, server technology and organizations including the Linux Foundation and Open Source Initiative. They have made acquisitions such as Xamarin to help mobile app development, and GitHub a hugely popular code repository for open source developers. And they have partnered with Canonical, the developers of the popular Ubuntu distro. But many developers remain hugely sceptical about Microsoft and their apparent shift to embrace open source.
Release Announcement: Nitrux 1.6.0
We are pleased to announce the launch of Nitrux 1.6.0. This new version brings together the latest software updates, bug fixes, performance improvements, and ready-to-use hardware support. Nitrux 1.6.0 is available for immediate download.
