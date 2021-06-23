today's howtos Fedora Magazine: Getting ready for Fedora Linux Why does Linux remain vastly invisible to ordinary folks who make general use of computers? This article steps through the process to move to Fedora Linux Workstation for non-Linux users. It also describes features of the GUI (Graphic User Interface) and CLI (Command Line Interface) for the newcomer. This is a quick introduction, not an in-depth course.

How to install Varnish Cache on Ubuntu 20.04 – VITUX Now more than ever, page loading speed is crucial to any website owner. A few seconds of lag in loading your website will quickly send internet users to the next site leading to high bounce rates and reduced revenue. In fact, page loading speed is a crucial ranking aspect that Google uses to rank websites. The slower your website, the lower the rank it gets. Varnish cache, also known as a caching reverse HTTP proxy, is a high-performance and blazing fast web application that speeds up your website by forwarding incoming HTTP requests to your webserver. It sits in front of a webserver and caches all the web traffic that is frequently accessed by users and stores it in memory. By so doing, it speeds up the retrieval time of the web pages. The cache also serves thousands of concurrent HTTP requests without crashing or overloading the webserver. It can boost your website speed by up to 300 – 100 times. Let now install the Varnish cache on Ubuntu 20.04

How to Install & Setup ModSecurity with Nginx on Debian 11 ModSecurity or often referred to as Modsec is a free, open-source web application firewall (WAF). ModSecurity was created as a module for the Apache HTTP Server. However, since its early days, the WAF has grown and now covers an array of HyperText Transfer Protocol request and response filtering capabilities for various platforms such as Microsoft IIS, Nginx, and of course, Apache. How the WAF works, the ModSecurity engine is deployed in front of the web application, allowing the engine to scan the incoming and outgoing HTTP connections. ModSecurity is most commonly used in conjunction with the OWASP Core Rule Set (CRS), an open-source set of rules written in ModSecurity’s SecRules language and is highly regarded among the security industry.

Install the VirtualBox Guest Additions in Debian 11 bullseye - PragmaticLinux Curious about the recently released Debian 11 “bullseye”? Why not install it inside a VirtualBox virtual machine and give it a try? Just keep in mind that afterwards, you want to install the VirtualBox Guest Additions. This enables you to adjust the screen resolution to match your monitor’s. Furthermore, you can enable features such as the bi-directional clipboard and shared folders. In this article I’ll explain how to install the VirtualBox Guest Additions in Debian 11 “bullseye”.

How to create dynamic configuration files using Ansible templates | Enable Sysadmin In the previous article in this series, 8 steps to developing an Ansible role in Linux, I created an Ansible role to install Vim and configure it with some plugins and a static vimrc configuration file. This article improves this role by replacing this static configuration file with a more flexible one, dynamically generated using an Ansible template.

Bash Echo Command Explained With Examples In Linux - OSTechNix As a beginner when you start working with Bash scripts, the first command you will probably learn and use is the echo command. You can think of bash echo command something similar to the print command in other programming languages. The echo command is a bash built-in and its purpose is to print the output to stdout (i.e. Terminal). In this article, I will show you what is bash echo command and how to use it in your shell scripts. Before we get into the topic, let us see the difference between a Bash bulit-in and an external command.

Top 15 Self-hosted open-source free webmail clients Web-based email clients (or Webmail clients) are the favorite solution for companies and teams. They help keep everything organized, archived on the server, which allow easily management and offer better protection. Webmail is a web application that allow users to access their email through their web browser. Unlike, desktop email clients, webmail software is installed on a web server, and does not require desktop clients or even operating system to run. The only requirement is a web browser and the internet.