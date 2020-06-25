ZorinOS 16 is exactly what a Linux desktop distribution should be
Anyone. Period. That's how good ZorinOS 16 is. It doesn't matter what level of skill you have, ZorinOS 16 is ready to help make your desktop experience a delightful romp through the world of Linux. Since it's based on Ubuntu 20.04.3, it includes all the usual Ubuntu user-friendliness under the hood. But don't worry, if you are new to Linux you shouldn't have to bother with things like the command-line interface, as the ZorinOS 16 desktop UI will hold your hand just enough to keep you from getting lost in the muck and mire better suited to the Linux devotees.
ZorinOS 16 is as good a desktop operating system as you'll find. That might sound like hyperbole, but I honestly cannot think of a desktop OS that is as beautiful as it is functional and usable. If you're looking for a new desktop distribution to challenge what you think Linux is, give ZorinOS 16 a try and see if it doesn't very quickly win you over.
