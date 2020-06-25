elementary OS 6 Gets First Post-Release Update
More than 75,000 people downloaded elementary OS 6 last month. Those who installed the Ubuntu-based distro (and stuck with it) can enjoy a batch of “free fix and feature updates”, which begin rolling out to the system from September 1.
Highlights within the update set include...
A slew of bug fixes also feature, including patches to solve an issue causing problems when resuming elementary OS 6 from sleep; quirks while renaming files in the Files app sidebar; and the system not updating the GRUB boot loader to show newer kernels.
Additionally, there are plans to update elementary OS for the Pinebook Pro and Raspberry Pi devices. These will, as before, provided as ‘early access‘ builds.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 534 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Qt 6.1.3 Release and KDE News
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: MakuluLinux, FLOSS Weekly, Pardus 21.0, Full Circle Weekly News
GNU/Linux Laptops
Recent comments
17 min 4 sec ago
26 min 21 sec ago
35 min 49 sec ago
37 min 58 sec ago
1 hour 37 min ago
1 hour 43 min ago
1 hour 53 min ago
1 hour 56 min ago
2 hours 17 min ago
2 hours 23 min ago