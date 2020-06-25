LibreOffice 7.2 review - A turning point?
What can I say? LibreOffice 7.2 feels better than its predecessor, but then, it feels like an entirely self-made situation. You have a sub-par release, with lots of bugs and problems, so when these get fixed in a new version, one can perceive these as progress or improvement. Which is true, but it also doesn't take away from the fact none of these issues should have existed in the first place.
The new suite does bring some goodies to the table - better Microsoft format support, more visual consistency. However, it's also significantly more sluggish, and the support for the non-native formats is average at best. You may be lucky and get a file to display correctly, after a while, or it may look totally messed up. These aren't strong selling points, I must say. Do they give me the functionality I need, and thus independence from Microsoft Office? Nope. Quite the opposite. Overall, LibreOffice 7.2 is okay, and I'd like to hope it will be an upward trajectory from here on. But the road to where it needs to be - providing an ubiquitous solution to everyday office requirements - is long and twisty. And thus we conclude this article.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 597 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Qt 6.1.3 Release and KDE News
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: MakuluLinux, FLOSS Weekly, Pardus 21.0, Full Circle Weekly News
GNU/Linux Laptops
Recent comments
17 min 4 sec ago
26 min 21 sec ago
35 min 49 sec ago
37 min 58 sec ago
1 hour 37 min ago
1 hour 43 min ago
1 hour 53 min ago
1 hour 56 min ago
2 hours 17 min ago
2 hours 23 min ago