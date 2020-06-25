i.MX8M Plus SBC loads up on features
Forlinx’s “OKMX8MP-C” SBC delivers NXP’s i.MX8M Plus via an “FETMX8MP-C SoM.” The SBC offers 2x GbE, 3x USB 3.0, HDMI 2.0, MIPI DSI/CSI, M.2, mini-PCIe, PCIe, and -40 to 85°C support.
Earlier this year, China-based Forlinx introduced sandwich-style OKMX8MM-C and OKMX8MQ-C SBCs based on NXP’s i.MX8M Mini and i.MX8M Quad, respectively. Now it has launched another feature-rich, COM-and-carrier SBC built around another i.MX8 family processor. The OKMX8MP-C SBC’s FETMX8MP-C SoM is equipped with an NPU-equipped i.MX8M Plus, which we most recently saw on Ibase’s IBR215 Pico-ITX SBC.
