Nitrux 1.6 Is Here as One of the First Distros to Ship with Linux Kernel 5.14, Latest KDE Goodies
The monthly Nitrux ISO releases continue, and the Nitrux 1.6 release is here as a major update to the distribution that brings many new GNU/Linux technologies, updated apps, and lots of improvements, making Nitrux one of the best distros for home and office use.
First and foremost, Nitrux 1.6 is one of the first GNU/Linux distributions out there to ship a live ISO image powered by the latest and greatest Linux 5.14 kernel series by default. Not only that, but Nitrux now supports Linux 5.4 and 5.10 LTS kernels, as well as the Linux-libre 5.10 and 5.13 kernels.
