Download These 7 Cool Apps on Your Linux Machine to Make Life Easier
Not only the Linux distros are open-source but the apps for Linux are also free. Though some business apps come with a cost, most of the apps created for individuals don’t have any charges.
Want to know about some of the cool apps to download on your Linux machine?
This article walks you through 7 apps to download on Linux to make your life easier. Head over to the next section!
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 601 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Qt 6.1.3 Release and KDE News
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: MakuluLinux, FLOSS Weekly, Pardus 21.0, Full Circle Weekly News
GNU/Linux Laptops
Recent comments
17 min 4 sec ago
26 min 21 sec ago
35 min 49 sec ago
37 min 58 sec ago
1 hour 37 min ago
1 hour 43 min ago
1 hour 53 min ago
1 hour 56 min ago
2 hours 17 min ago
2 hours 23 min ago