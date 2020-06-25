Language Selection

Roundup: Games on GNU/Linux

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 1st of September 2021 07:49:50 PM Filed under
Gaming
  • Podcast #15 with James Ramey from Codeweavers: Steam Deck, Proton, in 2021 and Beyond

    We have a new episode out, with James Ramey from Codeweavers (the key company developing WINE, which is a major component of Proton)! We have talked to James many times before, he is almost like a regular guest of our podcast at this stage – but this time was a good time to catch up with him. The Steam Deck is about to be released later in this year by Valve, and we wanted to better understand the following....

  • ARK: Survival Evolved releases on Stadia with a bunch more free games for Stadia Pro | GamingOnLinux

    ARK: Survival Evolved, the still incredibly popular open-world game from Studio Wildcard is now on Stadia and along with a few other games it's free for Stadia Pro subscribers.

    Much like ARK ports to other platforms, their version on Stadia has plenty of issues. ARK has a history of being buggy, and their native desktop Linux version is pretty awful. It doesn't seem like their Stadia port is much better with graphical issues, graphics that look quite poor in a lot of places and yes even plenty of stuttering at times too. So, a pretty standard port of ARK then.

  • Impostor Factory from Freebird Games launches September 30 | GamingOnLinux

    From the same developer that gave us To The Moon and Finding Paradise, prepare for another wild adventure with Impostor Factory as it's finally going to release on September 30.

    I'm still confused on the story here. Is it somehow a follow-on from the previous games? The developer said "Maybe not. Maybe it's a sequel. Maybe it's a prequel. Maybe it's both. But again, there is no prerequisite to playing Impostor Factory." and yet they keep saying it's "Impostor Factory (To the Moon 3)" and so we just have to wait and see. They are at least telling us the story will "make you curse at the screen" so that's something.

  • ScummVM issues a call to action on testing for the next major version | GamingOnLinux

    ScummVM 2.3.0 is coming soon with many upgrades to this awesome free and open source project that keeps classic games alive. Now they need your help.

    Plenty of newly supported games will come with this release including the likes of: Grim Fandango, The Longest Journey, Crusader: No Remorse, AGS Games versions 2.5+, Myst 3: Exile, The Journeyman Project 2: Buried in Time, Red Comrades 1 & 2 and more.

  • The Steam Deck is the gateway to better PC games. - Invidious
  • Wasteland 3 update 1.5.0 is out improving the DLC and co-op experiences | GamingOnLinux

    inXile Entertainment have released the big 1.5.0 update for Wasteland 3 with an aim to improve the experience of getting into the DLC content and also lots of improvements to the online co-op.

    "As noted in the State of the Frozen Union article, Patch 1.5.0 is primarily focused on improving the co-op experience, as well as allowing those at the endgame to experience the Steeltown and Cult of the Holy Detonation expansion content. We’ve also taken a bright light to some of the underused quirks, perks, and backgrounds, balancing those with the intention of making them even more attractive options when you’re creating and evolving squad members. Rounding all this off is a bevy of overall polish, fixes, and other general improvements that aim to please."

  • Prop hunt hide & seek game Run Prop, Run! is now free to play | GamingOnLinux

    After a fresh online multiplayer game to play and one that's family friendly too? The hide and seek game with prop hunting Run Prop, Run! recently became free to play.

    These types of games obviously live and die by the amount of people they have playing, and it's extremely hard for such a game to cut through the noise when it has a cost attached to it. That's just how it is now with so many high quality free games already available so PlayTogether Studio set it free. Quite fun too with it adding its own spin on the genre with platforming, special abilities and more.

  • Steam not working right on Arch Linux? It's an issue with FreeType and there's a fix | GamingOnLinux

    If you're using Arch Linux or anything based on it (or other rolling update distributions) and you've recently run updates that included freetype2, you might unfortunately notice that Steam is now quite broken.

    When loading any part of the Steam client that depends on web views, it will just give you a rather unhelpful black screen. This is obviously a big problem and makes it all quite unusable. So what can you do? Well, if you're comfortable with your package managing you could downgrade freetype2 back to version 2.10.4 but that can then end up breaking future updates that depend on the newer version. Valve are hot on the issue though and they've already put up a fresh Steam Beta with a fix.

  • As it nears a new release, The Battle for Wesnoth is looking for new contributors

    The Battle for Wesnoth is one of the longest running open source strategy games still in continuous development. With 17 single player campaigns, fully-fledged online multiplayer, and countless fan mods available through the game’s own downloadable content platform, Wesnoth can deliver endless hours of turn-based entertainment completely free of charge, while giving back to the community through its free and open source codebase and a rich pool of assets and artwork distributed under a Creative Commons license. For over 18 years Wesnoth has been a staple of classic Linux gaming, and it’s widely available over the repositories of every major distro.

  • Caves of Qud gets new late-game content, new character creation and lots of items | GamingOnLinux

    Caves of Qud is probably one of the best modern roguelikes around and Freehold Games have put up a huge new Beta version with lots of goodies to play through.

    Qud has some of the craziest possible characters you can make, seriously it has. To help show it off a little more, Freehold have upgraded and overhauled the character generation system. It's now "more sensible, highly moddable, and use an all-new, responsive, fully keyboardable AND mousable UI" and I do have to say it looks pretty good. It also now gives you some preset character builds to help new players.

Qt 6.1.3 Release and KDE News

  • Qt 6.1.3 Released

    I am happy to announce that we have released the Qt 6.1.3 today.

  • KDE e.V. is looking for a developer to help further hardware integration projects

    KDE e.V., the non-profit organisation supporting the KDE community, is looking for a someone to help shape products based on KDE software. We are looking for people who can start working on the projects soon, we expect this to be a part-time position. Please see the call for proposals for the KDE Hardware integration project for more details about this contracting opportunity.

  • Announcing the Winner of the Plasma 25th Anniversary Edition Wallpaper Contest
  • The Call for Hosts for Akademy 2022 is now officially published

    Akademy 2022 is on its way and, despite the continuing pandemic, we are aiming for some in-person aspect for our next conference. For the upcoming Akademy, we are looking to host it later in 2022, as we expect travel to be a bit more attainable and safe by then. Ideal dates would be in late summer or autumn 2022, specifically late August through October. If you are interested in hosting Akademy in your city, please send a letter of intent or interest before a full bid by the middle of October 2021. In addition, we ask that you assemble a team of at least 3 people before applying.

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers

  • [IBM fluff] Help build the future of education

    I know how fortunate I was to have had great access to education and technology from an early age. My mother was a K-6 teacher and later an administrator for the early childhood learning program, Head Start. My father was an electrical engineer (I followed in his footsteps) and later studied nights to become a college professor, ensuring that my two sisters and I had the opportunity to earn our college degrees without cost. Tagging along with them growing up, education was such a big part of our lives, and I got to spend a great deal of time in learning environments beyond my own schools.

  • Linux 5.15 Addressing Scalability Issue That Caused Huge IBM Servers 30+ Minutes To Boot

    Very large IBM mainframes/servers were taking 30+ minutes to boot the Linux kernel... No, just not for POST'ing the system with memory training and the like, but for loading Linux. Fortunately, with the Linux 5.15 kernel there is a set of scalability enhancements to allow these large IBM systems to be able to boot in around five minutes. With the driver core changes for Linux 5.15 is a set of patches working on enhancing the performance of Kernfs for functionality used around pseudo file-systems like sysfs. Leading to this Kernfs locking and concurrency improvements were engineers finding that large IBM Power mainframe systems with "several hundred CPUs and 64TB of RAM" were taking 30+ minutes to just boot the Linux kernel. Extra kernel parameters were also needed to avoid the kernel timing out on boot.

  • Using RHEL’s Lightweight Kiosk Mode in Edge Deployments

    Less is more. This is often the perspective behind requests we see that involve the words "light weight." I’ve come to loosely translate this to mean, "install and/or run only the applications I care about with no fluff." The motivation can be any number of problems around decreasing the installed footprint for security purposes, maximizing system resources, or perceived stability improvements from using less software (less to go wrong). Each of these points have their merit in any environment, but they are especially relevant in edge computing which is why we have a new means of deploying RHEL that helps tackle these concerns.

  • Open patients and open researchers: Bridging the next decade of transparency in healthcare

    Today we’re launching the next video in our Open Source Stories "Common Connections" series, "Common Connections: Healthcare Made Human." The series features scholars, CEOs, educators, and engineers coming together to find the common threads in their work, and exploring the potential for future open source innovation and building unexpected connections. "Common Connections: Healthcare Made Human" brings together Dr. Tom Delbanco, co-founder of OpenNotes, Liz Salmi, senior strategist of Research Dissemination for OpenNotes and Jan Walker, co-founder of OpenNotes who first met after appearing together in our film, "The Open Patient: Healing through sharing." Five years after their initial meeting, the three are now working together to make their vision for greater transparency in healthcare a reality. We’ve invited the OpenNotes team to share their recollections on their initial meeting and the impact it has made on their cause.

  • Finding freedom in open source: From translation to managing the implementation of edge in the automotive industry

    Red Hat's Products and Technologies organization is doing game-changing work in the IT industry. In showcasing the unique stories of Red Hatters around the world, it's clear that there's no one path to finding success at Red Hat. For each of us, it's about open collaboration and building something together.

  • Red Hat CodeReady Containers 1.31.2 makes the leap | Red Hat Developer

    Red Hat CodeReady Containers supports local development and testing on a Red Hat OpenShift cluster. We recently released CodeReady Containers 1.31.2, which is the first version based on the major OpenShift 4.8 release. The CodeReady Containers team doesn't publicly report our advances on a regular basis, so this article is a good opportunity to learn about the biggest changes to CodeReady Containers during the past several months.

Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: MakuluLinux, FLOSS Weekly, Pardus 21.0, Full Circle Weekly News

  • How to install Sushi Kitty :3 by TurdGuy on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at the newly released MakuluLinux Droid. It comes with Linux Kernel 5.11, (i believe) based on Debian 11, Gnome 3.36, and uses about 1.7GB of ram when idling. Also, this release of Makulu Linux is special because it has Anbox built-in, and you can right-click on APKs in your file manager and install it if Anbox supports them.

  • MakuluLinux Droid Run Through - Invidious

    In this video, we are looking at MakuluLinux Droid.

  • FLOSS Weekly 645: Privacy and Adtech - Don Marti, Adtech

    Former Linux Journal editor in chief Don Marti, who Doc Searls calls the world's greatest living authority on online advertising, speaks with Doc and Katherine Druckman about the rapidly changing adtech world. How are companies big and small coping with those changes today? Marti also discusses the "stack of principal agents" problem, why privacy is a massive issue not just for individuals, but for companies with billions of dependents, such as Apple with its iPhone customers.

  • Apple Fools Everyone | Coder Radio 429

    Recent reports would have you believe Apple has made significant concessions to developers. Don't be fooled! We read between the lines and break down what is and what is not changing. Plus, some thoughts on environmental PCs and the question we hate the most.

  • Linux overview | Pardus 21.0 Gnome - Invidious

    In this video, I am going to show an overview of Pardus 21.0 and some of the applications pre-installed.

  • Full Circle Weekly News #225

GNU/Linux Laptops

  • Tuxedo Refreshes its Polaris Linux Gaming Laptops with AMD 5000 series and Intel Tiger Lake CPUs

    The German Linux PC manufacturer has recently announced the third revision of its Tuxedo Polaris 15 and 17 gaming laptops. The laptops primarily come in two different display sizes – 15.6 and 17.3 inches – hence the names. Featuring mid to high range specifications, these PCs come in various configurations, including an option to install Windows 10 other than the flagship Tuxedo OS 20.04 that’s based on Ubuntu 20.04.

  • System76’s updated 15-inch Pangolin laptop ships with Ryzen 7 5700U CPU

    This week, System76—probably the best-known Linux-only laptop vendor—announced the latest update to its lightweight 15-inch Pangolin laptop series. The newest models of Pangolin are available and shipping today; customers have a choice between a six-core Ryzen 5 5500U and an eight-core Ryzen 7 5700U processor. Pangolin was already the first System76 laptop model to offer AMD Ryzen processors, with last-generation Ryzen 4500U and 4700U models announced last December. This year's model bumps up both the processor generation and asking price significantly—last year's Ryzen 4500U Pangolin started at $850, offering 8GiB of RAM and a 240GiB SSD in the entry-level trim. The new 5500U-powered Pangolin runs $1,200 for the same specs.

  • Linux on the Framework DIY Laptop has been very popular

    Framework is the high-performance, thin and light notebook that's "designed to last" with modular components along with a commitment to make it easy to repair and upgrade.

