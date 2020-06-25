Roundup: Games on GNU/Linux
-
Podcast #15 with James Ramey from Codeweavers: Steam Deck, Proton, in 2021 and Beyond
We have a new episode out, with James Ramey from Codeweavers (the key company developing WINE, which is a major component of Proton)! We have talked to James many times before, he is almost like a regular guest of our podcast at this stage – but this time was a good time to catch up with him. The Steam Deck is about to be released later in this year by Valve, and we wanted to better understand the following....
-
ARK: Survival Evolved releases on Stadia with a bunch more free games for Stadia Pro | GamingOnLinux
ARK: Survival Evolved, the still incredibly popular open-world game from Studio Wildcard is now on Stadia and along with a few other games it's free for Stadia Pro subscribers.
Much like ARK ports to other platforms, their version on Stadia has plenty of issues. ARK has a history of being buggy, and their native desktop Linux version is pretty awful. It doesn't seem like their Stadia port is much better with graphical issues, graphics that look quite poor in a lot of places and yes even plenty of stuttering at times too. So, a pretty standard port of ARK then.
-
Impostor Factory from Freebird Games launches September 30 | GamingOnLinux
From the same developer that gave us To The Moon and Finding Paradise, prepare for another wild adventure with Impostor Factory as it's finally going to release on September 30.
I'm still confused on the story here. Is it somehow a follow-on from the previous games? The developer said "Maybe not. Maybe it's a sequel. Maybe it's a prequel. Maybe it's both. But again, there is no prerequisite to playing Impostor Factory." and yet they keep saying it's "Impostor Factory (To the Moon 3)" and so we just have to wait and see. They are at least telling us the story will "make you curse at the screen" so that's something.
-
ScummVM issues a call to action on testing for the next major version | GamingOnLinux
ScummVM 2.3.0 is coming soon with many upgrades to this awesome free and open source project that keeps classic games alive. Now they need your help.
Plenty of newly supported games will come with this release including the likes of: Grim Fandango, The Longest Journey, Crusader: No Remorse, AGS Games versions 2.5+, Myst 3: Exile, The Journeyman Project 2: Buried in Time, Red Comrades 1 & 2 and more.
-
The Steam Deck is the gateway to better PC games. - Invidious
-
Wasteland 3 update 1.5.0 is out improving the DLC and co-op experiences | GamingOnLinux
inXile Entertainment have released the big 1.5.0 update for Wasteland 3 with an aim to improve the experience of getting into the DLC content and also lots of improvements to the online co-op.
"As noted in the State of the Frozen Union article, Patch 1.5.0 is primarily focused on improving the co-op experience, as well as allowing those at the endgame to experience the Steeltown and Cult of the Holy Detonation expansion content. We’ve also taken a bright light to some of the underused quirks, perks, and backgrounds, balancing those with the intention of making them even more attractive options when you’re creating and evolving squad members. Rounding all this off is a bevy of overall polish, fixes, and other general improvements that aim to please."
-
Prop hunt hide & seek game Run Prop, Run! is now free to play | GamingOnLinux
After a fresh online multiplayer game to play and one that's family friendly too? The hide and seek game with prop hunting Run Prop, Run! recently became free to play.
These types of games obviously live and die by the amount of people they have playing, and it's extremely hard for such a game to cut through the noise when it has a cost attached to it. That's just how it is now with so many high quality free games already available so PlayTogether Studio set it free. Quite fun too with it adding its own spin on the genre with platforming, special abilities and more.
-
Steam not working right on Arch Linux? It's an issue with FreeType and there's a fix | GamingOnLinux
If you're using Arch Linux or anything based on it (or other rolling update distributions) and you've recently run updates that included freetype2, you might unfortunately notice that Steam is now quite broken.
When loading any part of the Steam client that depends on web views, it will just give you a rather unhelpful black screen. This is obviously a big problem and makes it all quite unusable. So what can you do? Well, if you're comfortable with your package managing you could downgrade freetype2 back to version 2.10.4 but that can then end up breaking future updates that depend on the newer version. Valve are hot on the issue though and they've already put up a fresh Steam Beta with a fix.
-
As it nears a new release, The Battle for Wesnoth is looking for new contributors
The Battle for Wesnoth is one of the longest running open source strategy games still in continuous development. With 17 single player campaigns, fully-fledged online multiplayer, and countless fan mods available through the game’s own downloadable content platform, Wesnoth can deliver endless hours of turn-based entertainment completely free of charge, while giving back to the community through its free and open source codebase and a rich pool of assets and artwork distributed under a Creative Commons license. For over 18 years Wesnoth has been a staple of classic Linux gaming, and it’s widely available over the repositories of every major distro.
-
Caves of Qud gets new late-game content, new character creation and lots of items | GamingOnLinux
Caves of Qud is probably one of the best modern roguelikes around and Freehold Games have put up a huge new Beta version with lots of goodies to play through.
Qud has some of the craziest possible characters you can make, seriously it has. To help show it off a little more, Freehold have upgraded and overhauled the character generation system. It's now "more sensible, highly moddable, and use an all-new, responsive, fully keyboardable AND mousable UI" and I do have to say it looks pretty good. It also now gives you some preset character builds to help new players.
-
